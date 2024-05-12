Dhanteraz Indian Fusion 2116 West Roscoe Street
VEGETABLE APPETIZERS
- Samosa(V)
Crispy pastry filled with spiced potatoes and peas, served with chutney – 2 pieces.$6.99
- Onion Pakoras (V & GF)
Sliced onions flavored with ginger chili and dipped in chickpea batter and fried$7.99
- Gobi Manchurian(V)
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a tangy Indo-Chinese sauce$13.99
- Chilli Gobi (V)
Deep fried cauliflower florets sautéed with diced onions and bell peppers in chef's special hot chili sauce$13.99
- Chilli Paneer
Deep fried paneer stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and chef special hot chilli sauce$14.99
- Chilli Mushroom (V)
Deep fried Mushrooms stir-fried with peppers, onions, and chef special hot chilli sauce$13.99
NON-VEG APPETIZERS
- Honey Chicken
Tender Chicken fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in a sweet and savory honey sauce$13.99
- Chicken Tikka (GF)
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices and grilled in tandoor oven$15.99
- Chicken 65
Boneless chicken pieces marinated in a spicy blend of Indian spices and deep-fried$13.99
- Tandoori Chicken (GF)
chicken on bone marinated in a blend of spices then grilled in a claypot oven$16.99
- Chicken Pakora (GF)
Boneless chicken pieces coated with chickpea batter and deep-fried until crispy$9.99
- Chicken Manchurian
Deep fried chicken pieces tossed in a tangy and savory Indo-Chinese sauce$13.99
- Chilli Chicken
Tender chicken pieces stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and a spicy sauce$13.99
SALADS
DHANTERAZ PASTA SPECIALS
VEGETABLE ENTREES
- Dhanteraz Paneer (GF)
Home-made Indian cheese, cooked in a house special Cashew and melon seeds based white sauce$17.99
- Dhanteraz Veggi (GF)
Mixed vegetables, cooked in a house special Cashew and melon seeds based white sauce$17.99
- Paneer Butter Masala (GF)
Indian cheese cooked in a creamy onion sauce ,with a touch of tomato & butter$15.99
- Palak Paneer (GF)
Home-made Indian cheese cooked with fresh spinach$15.99
- Mutter Paneer (GF)
Home-made Indian cheese and fresh green peas cooked in a rich cashew sauce.$15.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala (GF)
Indian cheese simmered in a rich and creamy tomato and cashew based gravy$15.99
- Vegetable Tikka Masala (GF)
A medley of fresh vegetables simmered in a creamy tomato-based gravy$15.99
- Chana Masala (V & GF)
Chickpeas cooked with onion,tomato & house special spice mix$15.99
- Tadaka Dal (V & GF)
Lentil dish made with yellow lentils,tomato and finished with a tadka of garlic,cumin$15.99
- Palak Dal (V & GF)
A nutritious and flavorful Indian dish made with lentils cooked with fresh spinach$15.99
- Dal Makhani (GF & choice of Vegan)
Punjabi dish made with black lentils and kidney beans, & finished with fresh cream$15.99
- Aloo Gobi (V & GF)
Cauliflower florets and potatoes cooked with onions, tomatoes, and herbs$15.99
- Baingan Bharta (GF)
Roasted and mashed eggplant cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic$15.99
- Kadai Mushroom (GF)
Mushrooms cooked in rich tomato,onion based gravy and spices$15.99
- Bhindi Masala (V & GF)
Fresh okra (bhindi) cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic with aromatic spices$15.99
- Veggi Vindaloo (V & GF)
A mix of vegetables cooked in vindaloo sauce made with a blend of spices & herb$15.99
- Malai Kofta
Soft, melt-in-your-mouth koftas made from paneer, raisins, and nuts, simmered in a creamy onion-based gravy and finished with a touch of cream$15.99
- Kofta Makhani
tomato-based gravy with aromatic spices, finished with touch of cream$15.99
- Dhanteraz Kofta
Soft, melt-in-your-mouth Koftas in a house special cashew and melon seeds based white sauce$17.99
CHICKEN ENTREES
- Dhanteraz Chicken (GF)
Chicken, cooked in house special Cashew and melon seeds based white sauce$19.99
- Chicken Curry (GF)
Boneless chicken cooked in a Indian curry sauce and house special spice mix$17.99
- Butter Chicken (GF)
Tender Boneless chicken marinated overnight and cooked in a velvety onion,tomato and cream-based sauce, house special spice mix and finished with a touch of butter$18.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
Juicy chicken pieces marinated and grilled to perfection and simmered in a creamy tomato-based sauce and finished with touch of butter.$18.99
- Chicken Korma (GF)
Boneless chicken cooked in a cashew,onion,cream based gravy$17.99
- Chicken Madras (GF)
Flavorful chicken cooked in a tomato-based and coconut milk based sauce$17.99
- Chicken Vindaloo (GF)
Spicy and tangy chicken curry cooked in vindaloo sauce$17.99
- Mango Chicken (GF)
Succulent chicken pieces cooked in a house made mango sauce with touch of cream$18.99
- Hariyali Chicken (GF)
Juicy chicken pieces grilled in tandoor and then cooked in a vibrant green sauce made with herbs, yogurt, and spices$17.99
- Chicken Saag (GF)
A delectable blend of tender chicken cooked with fresh spinach and aromatic spices$17.99
- Chicken Veggi Spinach(GF)
Succulent chicken pieces cooked in fresh spinach sauce and fresh vegetables (broccoli,mushroom,carrot,cauliflower, peas)$17.99
- Kadai Chicken (GF)
Tender chicken pieces cooked in a rich tomato, onion based gravy infused with spices$17.99
- Chicken Chettinad (GF)
Boneless Chicken cooked in rich and spicy coconut-based gravy, and curry leaves$17.99
LAMB ENTREES
- Dhanteraz Lamb (GF)
Lamb pieces, cooked in house special Cashew and melon seeds based white sauce$21.99
- Lamb Rogan Josh (GF)
Lamb pieces marinated in yogurt & Kashmiri spices cooked in a medium spicy gravy$19.99
- Lamb Curry (GF)
Tender pieces of lamb are cooked in onions,tomato and traditional Indian spices$19.99
- Lamb Tikka Masala (GF)
Succulent pieces of lamb slow cooked in special tomato based sauce, herbs & spices$20.99
- Lamb Korma (GF)
Tender pieces of lamb cooked in cashew,cream & onion based sauce with mild spices$19.99
- Lamb Kadai (GF)
Succulent pieces of lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & spices$19.99
- Lamb Madras (GF)
Tender lamb pieces cooked in coconut milk based sauce and spices$19.99
- Lamb Vindaloo (GF)
Tender lamb marinated cooked in spicy vindaloo sauce.$19.99
- Lamb Saag (GF)
Tender lamb pieces cooked in fresh spinach and house special spice mix$19.99
- Lamb Veggi Spinach (GF)
Tender lamb is cooked in fresh spinach sauce and fresh vegetables (broccoli,mushroom,carrot,cauliflower, peas)$19.99
SEAFOOD ENTREES
- Dhanteraz Salman (GF)
Salmon, cooked in a house special Cashew and melon seeds based white sauce$20.99
- Salmon Tikka Masala (GF)
Salmon pieces cooked in tomato based sauce and finished with touch of butter$18.99
- Salman Malai Korma (GF)
Salmon pieces bathed in a creamy, aromatic sauce ,enriched with coconut milk$18.99
- Dhanteraz Shrimp (GF)
Shrimp, cooked in house special Cashew and melon seeds based white sauce$20.99
- Shrimp Tikka Masala (GF)
Succulent shrimp is cooked in tomato based sauce and finished with touch of butter$18.99
- Shrimp Saag (GF)
Plump shrimp are cooked in a fresh nutrient-rich spinach spinach-based gravy$18.99
- Shrimp Vindaloo (GF)
Succulent shrimp cooked in a fiery and tangy Vindaloo sauce$18.99
- Shrimp Korma (GF)
Succulent shrimp cooked in cashew, onion based sauce$18.99
- Shrimp Kadai (GF)
Plump shrimp cooked with onion,tomato,green chilli, bell peppers and spice mix$18.99
- Shrimp Veggie spinach(GF)
Succulent shrimp cooked in fresh spinach sauce and fresh vegetables (broccoli,mushroom,carrot,cauliflower, peas)$18.99
BIRYANIS
- Vegetable Biryani (GF)
Fragrant basmati rice cooked with a medley of fresh vegetables, spices, and herbs$18.99
- Chicken Biryani (GF)
Fragrant basmati rice cooked with tender chicken pieces, with spices and herbs$20.99
- Lamb Biryani (GF)
Fragrant basmati rice cooked with tender lamb pieces, infused with spices and herbs$22.99
- Shrimp Biryani (GF)
Fragrant basmati rice cooked with succulent shrimp, infused with spices and herbs$21.99
RICE VARIETIES
- Plain Basmati Rice (V)
Steamed Basmati rice$5.99
- Turmeric Rice (V)
Basmati rice cooked with turmeric$7.99
- Saffron Rice (V)
Basmati rice cooked with saffron$9.99
- Cauliflower Rice (V)
Fresh cauliflower florets finely grated and seasoned$6.99
- Peas Pulao (V)
Basmati rice cooked with fresh green peas$7.99
- Kashmiri Pulao (V)
Basmati rice cooked with dry fruits & nuts$8.99
- Herb Rice (V)
Basmati rice cooked with fresh herbs & spices$7.99
- Jeera Rice (V)
Basmati rice cooked with gently Toasted cumin seed$7.99
BREADS
- Plain Naan
Traditional Indian flatbread baked in tandoor$3.99
- Butter Naan
Naan bread with butter$4.99
- Spicy Garlic Naan
Garlic Naan bread with chili flakes$5.99
- Spicy Naan
Naan bread topped with chili flakes$4.99
- Kashmiri Naan
Naan bread stuffed with dry fuits and nuts$5.99
- Onion Naan
Naan bread stuffed with mild spice minced onion$4.99
- Tandoori Roti(V)
Wheat flour flat bread cooked in clay oven$4.99
- Garlic Naan$4.99
BEVERAGES
- Saffron Coffee
Nescafe coffee with saffron infused brew$6.99
- Mango Lassi
A creamy blend of mangoes and yogurt$5.99
- Salt Lassi
Indian yogurt-based drink with salt$4.99
- Rose Milk
A refreshing beverage crafted with the essence of roses and creamy milk$5.99
- Mint Tea (Hot)$4.99
- Can Soda$3.99
- Coconut water$4.99
- San Pellegrino$5.99