Dharma's Restaurant 4250 Capitola Road
FOOD
Appetizers
- Fresh Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce$12.95
Rice paper wrapped baked tofu, rice noodles, carrots, red onion, cabbage cilantro and mint. Served with a sweet and mildly spicy peanut sauce and lime wedges.
- Jackfruit Potstickers$10.95
6 jackfruit potstickers, boiled and lightly pan fried and served with a tangy soy dipping sauce.
- Plant Based Chicken Tenders$11.95
5 plant based chicken tenders served with a side of homemade ranch (contains dairy).
- Steamed Broccoli$8.95
Organic steamed broccoli.
- Sautèed Broccoli$8.95
Organic broccoli sautèed with onions & garlic.
- Garlic Bread$7.95
Beckmann's francese bread grilled with an olive oil, garlic and parsley sauce.
- Chips & Salsa$4.50
Organic tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.
- Chips & Guacamole$7.95
Organic corn tortilla chips with our homemade guacamole (made with organic avocados)..
Small Bites
- Lunch Salad$11.95
The smallest size of our Gardener's Salad: organic lettuces, carrots, cucumbers, beets, tomatoes, sunflower sprouts and toasted sunflower seeds. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Soup & Spring Roll Combo$10.95
One of our Fresh Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce served with small cup of your choice of soup.
- Chili & Corn Bread Combo$8.95
Small cup of vegetarian chili with shredded cheese served with homemade corn bread.
- Rice Cup with Tofu and Tahini$7.95
Cup of organic brown rice topped with baked tofu and a side of tahini lemon sauce
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich a la carte$7.95
Dave's Killer Whole Wheat bread with melted jack cheese.
- Tofu Broccoli Teriyaki$13.95
Organic tofu & broccoli in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over basmati rice and topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Specials
Stir Fry & Noodles
- American Sautè Plate$22.95
Organic vegetables, baked tofu and greens lightly sautéed in our tamari-ginger saute sauce and served over a bed of organic brown rice with a side of tahini-lemon sauce. (vegan & gluten free)
- American Sautè Bowl$17.95
Organic vegetables, baked tofu and greens lightly sautéed in our tamari-ginger saute sauce and served over a bed of organic brown rice with a side of tahini-lemon sauce. (vegan & gluten free)
- Bo Thai Plate$22.95
Organic vegetables and baked tofu sautéed in our sweet and spicy peanut sauce, mixed with rice noodles and topped with mung bean sprouts, green onions, peanuts, and a lime wedge. (vegan & gluten free)
- Bo Thai Bowl$17.95
Organic vegetables and baked tofu sautéed in our sweet and spicy peanut sauce, mixed with rice noodles and topped with mung bean sprouts, green onions, peanuts, and a lime wedge. (vegan & gluten free)
- Szechuan Tofu Plate$22.95
Tofu, mixed vegetables and mixed greens sautéed in a garlic black bean sauce, served over brown rice and topped with cashews and green onions. (vegan & gluten free)
- Szechuan Tofu Bowl$17.95
Tofu, mixed vegetables and mixed greens sautéed in a garlic black bean sauce, served over brown rice and topped with cashews and green onions. (vegan & gluten free)
- Indian Curry Plate$22.95
Organic tofu and veggies cooked in a mild Indian curry sauce, served with a side of rice, papadam, fruit chutney and raita (yogurt sauce) and garnished with cashews and green onions. (vegan optional, gluten free)
- Indian Curry Bowl$17.95
Organic tofu and veggies cooked in a mild Indian curry sauce, served with a side of rice, papadam, fruit chutney and raita (yogurt sauce) and garnished with cashews and green onions. (vegan optional, gluten free)
- Chicken Chow Mein Plate$22.95
A traditional Chinese noodle dish with soy chicken strips, shitake mushrooms, bok choy, celery, onion and mung bean sprouts cooked in a sesame ginger sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and green onions. (vegan, gluten free optional)
- Chicken Chow Mein Bowl$17.95
A traditional Chinese noodle dish with soy chicken strips, shitake mushrooms, bok choy, celery, onion and mung bean sprouts cooked in a sesame ginger sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and green onions. (vegan, gluten free optional)
- Teriyaki Stir Fry Plate$22.95
Mixed vegetables, tofu, pineapple and edamame sauteed in a tangy teriyaki sauce. Served over brown rice and topped with sesame seeds and green onions. (vegan & gluten free)
- Teriyaki Stir Fry Bowl$17.95
Mixed vegetables, tofu, pineapple and edamame sauteed in a tangy teriyaki sauce. Served over brown rice and topped with sesame seeds and green onions. (vegan & gluten free)
- Mexican Sautè Plate$22.95
Organic vegetables and baked tofu sautéed in salsa over a bed of brown rice and topped with melted cheese, green onions and tomatoes and served with a side of beans and tortilla chips. (vegan optional, gluten free)
- Mexican Saute Bowl$17.95
Organic vegetables and baked tofu sautéed in salsa over a bed of brown rice and topped with melted cheese, green onions and tomatoes and served with a side of beans and tortilla chips. (vegan optional, gluten free)
- Dan Dan Noodles$17.95
Noodles served with a peanut sesame sauce, topped with carrots, tofu, cucumber, spinach and green onions. (vegan, gluten free optional)
Burgers & Dogs
- Brahma Burger$14.95
Our homemade grain and protein burger, served on a whole wheat bun with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce & pickle.
- Tempeh Burger$14.95
A tempeh patty, served on a whole wheat bun with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce & pickle.
- Gluten Free Burger$14.95
A beyond burger patty served on a gluten-free English muffin, with vegan mayo and lettuce.
- Mega-Burger$18.95
A Brahma Burger with the works - grilled soy strips & onions, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomotoes.
- Teriyaki Burger$17.95
A tempeh patty, fresh pineapple and red onions grilled in a homemade teriyaki sauce on a whole wheat bun with vegan mayo and lettuce.
- Dharma Dog$5.95
A vegetarian tofu hot dog, served on a whole wheat bun.
- Chili Dharma Dog$14.95
Our Dharma Dog smothered in our homemade vegetarian chili and melted cheese.
Sandwiches
- Tempeh Reuben$17.95
Grilled tempeh with Wise Goat Organics sauerkraut, grilled onions and melted swiss cheese on Daves' Killer Rye bread. Served with 1000 island dressing and mustard. (vegan optional, cannot be totally gluten free)
- Portabella Artichoke Sandwich$16.95
Grilled portobello mushrooms, artichokes, and onions, w/melted cheddar cheese and aioli spread on a Francese roll. (vegan & gluten free optional)
- Pesto Portabella Sub$16.95
Portobello mushrooms sauteed with red onions, red bell peppers, spinach & pesto. Topped with feta cheese on a francese roll with vegan mayo. Grilled portobello mushrooms, artichokes, and onions, w/melted cheddar cheese and aioli spread on a Francese roll. (vegan & gluten free optional)
- BBQ Bluff$16.95
Soy strips and onions sautéed in homeade BBQ sauce on a toasted Francese roll with fresh basil. (vegan, gluten free optional)
- Nuclear Bluff$16.95
Grilled soy strips and onions, melted swiss cheese and vegan mayo on a francese roll. (vegan & gluten free optional)
- B-L-T$11.95
Fakin bacon (tempeh), lettuce and tomato on whole wheat bread, with vegan mayo. (vegan, cannot be fully gluten free)
- Half Portabella Artichoke Sandwich$9.95
Grilled portobello mushrooms, artichokes, and onions, w/melted cheddar cheese and aioli spread on a Francese roll. (vegan & gluten free optional)
- Half Pesto Portabella Sub$9.95
Portobello mushrooms sauteed with red onions, red bell peppers, spinach & pesto. Topped with feta cheese on a francese roll with vegan mayo. Grilled portobello mushrooms, artichokes, and onions, w/melted cheddar cheese and aioli spread on a Francese roll. (vegan & gluten free optional)
- Half BBQ Bluff$9.95
Soy strips and onions sautéed in homeade BBQ sauce on a toasted Francese roll with fresh basil. (vegan, gluten free optional)
- Half Nuclear Bluff$9.95
Grilled soy strips and onions, melted swiss cheese and vegan mayo on a francese roll. (vegan & gluten free optional)
- Big Cheese$7.95
A traditional grilled cheese on Daves' Killer whole wheat bread, grilled in butter with lots of monterey jack cheese. (vegan & gluten free optional)
Mexican Entrees
- Burrito Bueno$12.95
Homemade organic refried pinto beans on a whole wheat tortilla with brown rice, covered with cheese and sour cream with a side salad and vinaigrette dressing. (vegan & gluten free optional)
- Small Burrito Bueno$9.95
Homemade organic refried pinto beans on a whole wheat tortilla with brown rice, covered with cheese and sour cream with a side salad and vinaigrette dressing. (vegan & gluten free optional)
- Vegetable Burrito$17.95
homemade organic refried pinto beans and organic brown rice on a whole wheat tortilla with melted cheese, sour cream, grilled vegetables and a side salad with vinaigrette dressing. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
- Breakfast Burrito$17.95
Homemade refried organic pinto beans, scrambled tofu, grilled potatoes, cheese, sour cream and green onions in a whole wheat tortilla, with side salad and vinaigrette dressing. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$21.95
Homemade refried organic pinto beans, scrambled tofu, grilled potatoes, grilled mixed vegetables, cheese, sour cream and green onions in a whole wheat tortilla, with side salad and vinaigrette dressing. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
- Nada Chicken Enchiladas$22.95
2 soy chicken enchiladas smothered in a green tomatillo salsa and served with refried pinto beans, parsley rice, sliced avocado, melted cheese and sour cream. Garnished with cilantro and cabbage and served with a small side salad with vinaigrette dressing. (gluten free & vegan optional)
- Tofu Ranchero$19.95
Homemade refried organic pinto beans and scrambled organic tofu on corn tortillas with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, green onions and a side of salsa.
- Nada Chicken Burrito$18.95
Homemade organic refried pinto beans and organic browh rice with melted cheese, sour cream, and chicken-spiced soy nuggets with tomatoes, onions, and a side of tortilla chips with salsa verde on the side. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
- 3 Dog Morning Burrito$18.95
Scrambled tofu, potatoes, onions, tofu hot dog, jalapeños, red bell peppers and mushrooms with mnelted cheese, guacamole, sour cream and chips. (gluten free & vegan optional)
- Mole Burrito$18.95
Homemade organic refied pinto beans, soy chicken strips, onions, potatoes and red bell peppers all in a traditional mole sauce with cheese, sour cream, tomato, sliced avocado and chips. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
- The Lost Taco$17.95
Two crisp corn tortillas filled with our homemade taco mix and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, red bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, sour cream and Vinaigrette dressing on side. (vegan optional & gluten free)
- Mexicali$19.95
Melted cheese on a whole wheat tortilla, with grilled soy strips, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado, sour cream, Vinaigrette dressing and a side of tortilla chips. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
- La Tostada$18.95
A crisp corn tortilla with refried pinto beans, brown rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream with vinaigrette dressing, salsa and chips on the side. (gluten free & vegan optional)
- Small La Tostada$13.95
A crisp corn tortilla with refried pinto beans, brown rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream with vinaigrette dressing, salsa and chips on the side. (gluten free & vegan optional)
- Quesadilla$8.95
Two organic corn tortilla quesadillas with a side of lettuce and vinaigrette dressing. Includes salsa on the side. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
Pasta
- Lasagna$19.95
Homemade and layered with soy strips, sautéed vegetables and corn, spaghetti sauce, and jack, cheddar and ricotta cheeses. Served with garlic bread and a side of lettuce and tomato with vinaigrette dressing.
- Macaroni & Cheese$13.95
Our homemade macaroni and cheese served with a side salad and vinaigrette dressing.
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$23.95
Vegan butternut squash raviolis with your choice of sauce: pesto, vegan pesto, marinara, or a basil, garlic and olive oil sauce. Served with garlic bread and side salad with vinaigrette dressing.
- Greek Pasta$19.95
Organic spaghetti pasta sautéed in lemon, garlic and olive oil with sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh spinach, green onions, and feta cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad with vinaigrette dressing. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
- Spaghetti A' Florio$16.95
Organic spaghetti pasta in our homemade red sauce with garlic bread and a small side salad with vinaigrette dressing.
- Pasta con Pesto$17.95
Organic spaghetti pasta in tasty pesto sauce with garlic bread and small side salad with vinaigrette dressing. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
- Pasta Italiano$15.95
Organic spaghetti pasta sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic and basil. Served with garlic bread and side salad with vinaigrette dressing.
Salads
- Gardener's Salad$11.95+
Organic lettuces, carrots, cucumbers, beets, tomatoes, sunflower sprouts and toasted sunflower seeds. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Mediterranean Salad$22.95
Organic lettuces, spinach, cabbage, tomatoes, red bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, marinated artichokes, fresh basil and sliced avocado, with olive oil and lemon wedges on side.
Soups
- Kitchari$7.95+
An Indian porridge made from basmati rice, red lentils and curry spices. Served with cilantro garnish and a tosasted whole wheat bread roll.
- Soup of the Day - Cream of Tomato and Yam$7.95+
Creamy tomato and yam soup made with coconut milk. Served with a toasted whole wheat bread roll. (vegan, gluten free optional)
- Japanese Samurai Soup$22.95
Our homemade miso broth with Soba noodles (contains wheat), seaweed, edamame (soy beans), green onions, tofu, spinach, carrots, sesame seeds and shredded daikon radish. (vegan, gluten free optional)
- Vegetarian Chili$7.95+
Our homemade chili containing beans, peppers and soy strips. Served with melted cheese and tortilla chips. (vegan optional, gluten free optional)
Combos
- Soup & Salad Combo$15.95
Lunch size Gardener’s Salad with your choice of soup and dressing.
- Soup, Salad & Rice Combo$16.95
Lunch size gardener’s dinner salad and brown rice with your choice of soup and dressing.
- Soup, Salad & Roll Combo$16.95
Lunch size gardener’s dinners salad and a toasted whole wheat roll with your choice of soup and dressing.
- Soup, Salad & Quinoa Combo$17.95
Lunch size gardener’s dinners salad and quinoa with your choice of soup and dressing.
- Soup, Quinoa & Yam Combo$11.95
Your choice of soup served with sides of steamed yam, quinoa & tahini-lemon sauce.
Sides & Extras
- Organic Steamed Vegetables$11.95
Organic steamed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrot, cabbage, kale and chard.
- Organic Sautéed Vegetables$11.95
Organic broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrot, cabbage, kale & chard sautéed with onions & garlic.
- Organic Steamed Greens$8.95
Organic steamed kale and chard.
- Organic Sautéed Greens$8.95
Organic kale and chard sautéed with onions & garlic.
- Organic Steamed Yams$6.95
Steamed organic yams
- Side of Baked Tofu$3.95+
Organic tofu baked with soy sauce.
- Side of Grilled Soy Strips$3.95+
Grilled spiced Soy Curls.
- Side of Grilled Soy Strips - Nada Chicken Style$3.95+
Grilled spiced Soy Curls.
- Organic Grilled Potatoes$7.95
Organic potatoes grilled with oil and salt.
- Organic Guajillo Potatoes$7.95
Organic potatoes grilled in a mildly spicy guajillo chili sauce.
- Organic Mashed Potatoes and Mushroom Gravy$8.95
Organic mashed potatoes with our homemade mushroom gravy
- Side of Guacamole$4.95
Homemade with organic avovaddos
- Side of sliced organic Avocado$4.95
- Organic Brown Rice$3.95+
- Organic Quinoa$4.50+
- Organic Refried Pinto Beans$5.95+
Our special refried pinto beans with melted cheese and a side of organic corn tortilla chips.
- Side of Chips$1.75
Organic corn tortilla chips
- Southwestern Corn Bread$6.50
Our homemade vegan cornbread made with organic corn, red bell peppers, pasilla peppers and cilantro.
- Dressing Sides$3.50+
Take home our delicious homemade dressings. (transfer to a glass jar to keep fresh for longer)
- Sauce Sides$3.50+
Take home our delicious homemade sauces. (transfer to a glass jar to keep fresh for longer)
Breakfast
- Tofu Scramble$14.95
Organic tofu scrambled with garlic, green onions and spices. Served with grilled potatoes and toast.
- Greek Tofu Scramble$19.95
Our tofu scramble with kalamata olives, spinach, green onions and sun-dried tomatoes, topped with feta cheese and served with grilled potatoes and toast.
- Pesto Tofu Scramble$17.95
Our tofu scramble cooked with pesto and served with grilled potatoes and toast.
- Curry Tofu Scramble$17.95
Our tofu scramble cooked with yellow curry and served with grilled potatoes, fruit chutney, toast and garnished with cashew nuts and green onions.
- Thai Tofu Scramble$16.95
Our tofu scramble cooked with Thai curry spice, garnished with peanuts and mung-bean sprouts and served with grilled potatoes and toast.
- Tofu & Veggies$16.95
Our tofu scramble served with steamed mixed vegetables and toast.
- Breakfast Burrito$17.95
Homemade refried organic pinto beans, scrambled tofu, grilled potatoes, cheese, sour cream and green onions in a whole wheat tortilla, with side salad and vinaigrette dressing. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$21.95
Homemade refried organic pinto beans, scrambled tofu, grilled potatoes, grilled mixed vegetables, cheese, sour cream and green onions in a whole wheat tortilla, with side salad and vinaigrette dressing. (vegan optional & gluten free optional)
- Organic Oatmeal$5.95
Breakfast Sides
- Side of Tofu Scramble$8.95
Tofu Scramble served ala carte.
- Side of Greek Tofu Scramble$13.95
Greek Tofu Scramble served ala carte.
- Side of Pesto Tofu Scramble$11.95
Pesto Tofu Scramble served ala carte.
- Side of Curry Tofu Scramble$11.95
Curry Tofu Scramble served ala carte.
- Side of Thai Tofu Scramble$10.95
Thai Tofu Scramble served ala carte.
- Side of Organic Grilled Potatoes$7.95
Organic potatoes grilled with oil and salt.
- Side of Fakin Bacon$7.50
Three slices of grilled tempeh bacon
- Side of Whole Wheat Toast$2.95
Two slices of toasted whole wheat bread
- Side of Organic Plain Yogurt$2.50+