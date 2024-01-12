Mozzarella di Bufala Pizzeria 69 W Portal Ave
Pizza
Greco
French
Spicy Hawaiian
Madeleine's
Detroit Style
Chicken Bacon Ranch
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.00
Chicken, American Bacon, Green Onions, and Ranch Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.50
Chicken, American Bacon, Green Onions, and Ranch Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$31.00
Chicken, American Bacon, Green Onions, and Ranch Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Meat Lovers
- Small Meat Lovers$21.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, American Bacon, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Medium Meat Lovers$27.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, American Bacon, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Large Meat Lovers$33.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, American Bacon, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Italian
- Small Italian$21.00
Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Sausage, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Medium Italian$27.00
Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Sausage, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Large Italian$33.00
Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Sausage, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Portuguese
Create Your Own Slice
Patata Combo
- Small Patata Combo$21.00
Potatoes, American Bacon, Red Onions, Garlic, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Medium Patata Combo$27.00
Potatoes, American Bacon, Red Onions, Garlic, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Large Patata Combo$33.00
Potatoes, American Bacon, Red Onions, Garlic, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Di Bufala
- Small Di Bufala$23.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Medium Di Bufala$30.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Large Di Bufala$37.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Burrata Margherita
- Small Burrata Margherita$21.00
Burrata, Basil, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Medium Burrata Margherita$27.00
Burrata, Basil, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Large Burrata Margherita$33.00
Burrata, Basil, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Vegetarian
- Small Vegetarian$22.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Medium Vegetarian$28.50
Fresh Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
- Large Vegetarian$35.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Main Menu
Authentic Brazilian Dishes
- Feijoada Completa$24.00
Black bean stew with fresh and smoked meats (pork and beef, served with collard greens, rice, and farofa (toasted yucca flour)
- Bife Acebolado$25.00
Grilled New York Steak (8 oz) with onions, served with rice, red beans, and collard greens
- Bife Alho E Oleo$25.00
Grilled New York steak (8 oz) with roasted garlic, served with rice, red beans, and collard greens
- Peixada a Moda Da Casa$27.00
Simmered fish of the day with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, and coconut milk in a light tomato sauce with slices of hard boiled eggs. Served with spinach and rice
- Moqueca De Camarao$25.00
Prawns sautéed with coconut milk, cilantro, red palm oil, green and red peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with spinach and rice
- Moqueca De Peixe$27.00
Fresh fish of the day sauteed with coconut milk, cilantro, red palm oil, green and red peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with spinach and rice
- Churrasco Grelhado$25.00
Grilled beef or chicken, served with rice, red beans, french fries, and onion tomato salad
- Xim Xim De Galinha$25.00
Chicken pieces (bone-in, white and dark meat) with okra, sautéed in light turmeric sauce. Served with polenta and rice
- Frango a Brasileira$25.00
Chicken pieces (bone-in, white and dark meat) sautéed in turmeric and dark beer sauce, with peppers, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes. Served with spinach and rice
Pasta & Poultry
- Penne Pasta$18.00
Choice of marinara (tomato), bolognese (beef), arrabiata (spicy tomato with mushrooms), pink (cream and marinara), Alfredo (cream), pesto, or roasted garlic
- Fettuccine$18.00
Choice of marinara (tomato), bolognese (beef), arrabiata (spicy tomato with mushrooms), pink (cream and marinara), Alfredo (cream), pesto, or roasted garlic
- Spaghetti$18.00
Choice of marinara (tomato), bolognese (beef), arrabiata (spicy tomato with mushrooms), pink (cream and marinara), Alfredo (cream), pesto, or roasted garlic
- Meat Ravioli$18.00
Choice of marinara (tomato), bolognese (beef), arrabiata (spicy tomato with mushrooms), pink (cream and marinara), Alfredo (cream), pesto, or roasted garlic
- Cheese Ravioli$18.00
Choice of marinara (tomato), bolognese (beef), arrabiata (spicy tomato with mushrooms), pink (cream and marinara), Alfredo (cream), pesto, or roasted garlic
- Fettuccine Carbonara$20.00
With pancetta and peas in a Parmesan cheese cream sauce
- Fettuccine Dell'Orto$18.00
Sautéed vegetables with broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, and carrots
- Lasagna$20.00
Bolognese lasagna
- Spaghetti Fresh Clams$22.00
Spaghetti served with manila clams and mussels in a white wine marinara clam sauce
- Spaghetti Frutti Di Mare$24.00
Shell clams, mussels, prawns, shrimp, fish, and baby clams sautéed in white wine marinara sauce with fresh Italian herbs. Served on a bed of spaghetti
- Eggplant Parmigiana$20.00
Layers of eggplant, ricotta cheese, and fresh tomatoes, covered in mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- Chicken Marsala$24.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed in Marsala wine and mushrooms. Served with either spaghetti, vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, and carrots), or half spaghetti & half vegetables
- Chicken Piccata$24.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed with capers in a lemon sauce. Served with either spaghetti, vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, and carrots), or half spaghetti & half vegetables
- Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Tender chicken breast baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with either spaghetti, vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, and carrots), or half spaghetti & half vegetables
- Spaghetti Meatballs$20.00
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Deep-fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara, ranch, or bleu cheese dressing
- French Fries$7.00
French fries with a side of ketchup
- Chicken Wings$14.00
Oven-baked homemade jumbo chicken wings tossed with original Frank's hot sauce or BBQ sauce. 8 wings an order, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- 6 Pieces Bread Sticks$4.00
Order of 6 breadsticks, served with marinara, ranch, or bleu cheese dressing
- Zucchini Sticks$10.00
Deep-fried zucchini, served with marinara, ranch, or bleu cheese dressing
- Steamed Mussels$14.00
Steamed mussels in a light, white wine marinara broth sauce
- Garlic Bread$7.00
Baked bread, garlic, butter, oregano, and Parmesan cheese
- Meatballs with Ricotta$10.00
- Bruschetta$9.00
Baked bread, butter, tomatoes, cut garlic, green onions, basil, and Parmesan cheese
- Jalapeño Poppers$10.00
Salads
- Small House Salad$7.00
Organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, kidney beans, and kalamata olives. Served with creamy Italian dressing
- Large House Salad$10.00
Organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, kidney beans, and kalamata olives. Served with creamy Italian dressing
- Small Spinach Bacon Salad$9.00
Lots of spinach topped with crispy bacon, tomatoes, and kalamata olives. Served with vinaigrette dressing
- Large Spinach Bacon Salad$13.00
Lots of spinach topped with crispy bacon, tomatoes, and kalamata olives. Served with vinaigrette dressing
- Small Greek Salad$9.00
Organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and kalamata olives. Served with vinaigrette dressing
- Large Greek Salad$13.00
Organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and kalamata olives. Served with vinaigrette dressing
- Small Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic house croutons, Parmesan cheese, and kalamata olives. Served with a hearty Caesar dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic house croutons, Parmesan cheese, and kalamata olives. Served with a hearty Caesar dressing
- Small Hearts of Palm Salad$10.00
Hearts of palm, organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, and kalamata olives. Served with creamy Italian dressing
- Large Hearts of Palm Salad$14.00
Hearts of palm, organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, and kalamata olives. Served with creamy Italian dressing
- Small Grilled Prawns Salad$11.00
Grilled prawns served with a mixed green salad. Small comes with 3 prawns, large comes with 6 prawns
- Large Grilled Prawns Salad$15.00
Grilled prawns served with a mixed green salad. Small comes with 3 prawns, large comes with 6 prawns
- Caprese Salad$11.00
Sandwiches and Soup
Sides
Dessert Menu
- Pudim De Leite Brazilian Flan$6.00
- Tiramisu$8.00
- New York Cheesecake$6.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake$6.00
- Passion Fruit Mousse$6.00
- Banana and Cinnamon Dessert Pizza$19.00Out of stock
Mozzarella cheese, condensed milk, fresh banana, and cinnamon
- Nutella Strawberry Dessert Pizza$19.00Out of stock
12" pie topped with Nutella, fresh strawberry, and mozzarella cheese
N/A Beverages
Bar
- Negra Modelo$5.50
- Sierra Nevada$5.50
- Firestone 805$5.50
- Stella Artois$5.50
- HAZY IPA$5.50
- Fort Point KSA$5.50
- Golden State Cider$8.00
- Amstel Light$5.50
- Ponga Sauvignon Blanc$10.00+
- Tiamo Organic Pinot Grigio$10.00+
- Sean Minor Chardonnay$10.00+
- Zuccardi Series A Torrontes$30.00
- Prosecco$10.00
- Venta Morales Tempranillo$8.00+
- Santa Julia+Malbec$10.00+
- Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00+
- No Curfew Pinot Noir$10.00+
- Nero D'Avola Morgante$30.00
- Vista Flores Malbec$35.00
- Oakville Winery Zinfandel$40.00
- Borsao Rose$8.00+
Catering
Brazillian
Appetizers
Salads
Pasta
- Cheese Ravioli$70.00+
- Meat Ravioli$70.00+
- Fettuccini Carbonara$70.00+
- Fettuccini del'Orto$70.00+
- Lasagna$100.00+
- Spaghetti$70.00+
- Spaghetti Meatballs$80.00+
- Spaghetti Fresh Clams$90.00+
- Spaghetti Fruto Di Mare$90.00+
- Eggplant Parmigiana$70.00+
- Chicken Marsala$80.00+
- Chicken Piccata$80.00+
- Penne$70.00+
- Chicken Parm$80.00+