Popular Items

SIFOOD Taco

$6.15

Grilled Seafood with bell peppers & onions, topped with cabbage, avocado & chipotle sauce. Breaded Seafood topped w/cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo, avocado & chipotle sauce.

MEAT TACO

$5.10

Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Chorizo: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado & tomatillo sauce. Chickenitza: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chickenitza sauce. Chile Verde: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo. Carnitas: topped with pico de gallo, salsa de molcajete.

REGULAR SIFOOD BURRITO

$11.70

Grilled Seafood w/bell peppers & onions, rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce. Breaded Halibut w/rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce.

FOOD

Daily Specials

TACO SAMPLER

$14.00

3 small tacos: Salmon, Grilled Prawn, Breaded Halibut w/choice of 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Salad, Clam Chowder or Pozole.

POZOLE ROJO DE PUERCO GRANDE

$15.75

Pozole, a rich, brothy soup made with pork, hominy, and red chiles. Topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro and onion with limes on the side. Served with choice of Tostadas, Tortillas or Crackers.

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Battered & deep fried Pollock with french fries. Served with 1 side choice: Clam Chowder, Salad.

Fried Whole Tilapia al Mojo de Ajo or al Cucuy

$17.95

Deep Fried Whole Tilapia topped w/choice of sauce: Mojo de Ajo (garlic) or Cucuy (spicy); served w/choice of 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Salad or Fries.

3 Classic Street Tacos

$9.75

3 street tacos prepared in the classic style with chopped cilantro, onion and spicy salsa!

Chile Verde Plate

$15.95

Pork cooked in a delicious chile verde sauce, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, served with tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

Breakfast

Scrambled eggs & choice of Bacon or Chorizo. Served w/Country Potatoes or Rice & Beans and Tortilla choice.

Breakfast Platter

$11.30

Scrambled eggs & choice of Bacon or Chorizo. Served w/Country Potatoes or Rice & Beans and Tortilla Choice.

Huevos A La Mexicana

$11.30

Eggs scrambled with sauteed onions, tomatoes & jalapenos. Served with Rice & Beans and Tortilla choice.

Chilaquiles

$11.30

Eggs your style with fried corn tortillas & onions, topped with chilaquiles sauce (green or red), queso fresco, sour cream. Served with Rice & Beans. Add a meat choice +$2.50

Carne Asada & Eggs

$12.35

Carne Asada (Beef) and 2 eggs your style. Served with Rice & Beans or Country Potatoes and Tortilla choice.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.30

Two eggs your style on fried corn tortillas topped with Ranchero sauce. Served with Country Potatoes or Rice & Beans.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.50

Three eggs scrambled with choice of meat or veggie grilled bell pepper & onion stuffed and rolled in a giant flour tortilla with homemade potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and tomatillo sauce.

VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.95

Three eggs scrambled with whole beans, grilled bell pepper & onion stuffed and rolled in a giant flour tortilla with homemade potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and tomatillo sauce.

Tacos

SIFOOD Taco

$6.15

Grilled Seafood with bell peppers & onions, topped with cabbage, avocado & chipotle sauce. Breaded Seafood topped w/cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo, avocado & chipotle sauce.

MEAT TACO

$5.10

Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Chorizo: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado & tomatillo sauce. Chickenitza: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chickenitza sauce. Chile Verde: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo. Carnitas: topped with pico de gallo, salsa de molcajete.

VEGGIE Taco

$4.70

Rice, whole beans, cheese, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo & guacamole

Burritos

REGULAR SIFOOD BURRITO

$11.70

Grilled Seafood w/bell peppers & onions, rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce. Breaded Halibut w/rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce.

GRANDE SIFOOD BURRITO

$13.15

Bigger portion than Regular burrito & w/cabbage, cheese, sour cream & avocado sauce.

REGULAR MEAT BURRITO

$11.05

Rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, tomatillo & avocado sauce. * No avocado sauce on Chile Verde or Carnitas.

GRANDE MEAT BURRITO

$11.80

Bigger portion than Regular Burrito & w/cabbage, cheese & sour cream.

REGULAR VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.95

Rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, tomatillo sauce, grilled bell pepper & onion.

GRANDE VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.75

Bigger portion than Regular Burrito & w/sour cream, cheese & cabbage.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.50

Three eggs scrambled with choice of meat or veggie grilled bell pepper & onion stuffed and rolled in a giant flour tortilla with homemade potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and tomatillo sauce.

VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.95

Three eggs scrambled with whole beans, grilled bell pepper & onion stuffed and rolled in a giant flour tortilla with homemade potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and tomatillo sauce.

Chimichangas

SIFOOD CHIMICHANGA

$16.20

Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with choice of SÍ FOOD, rice, cheese, grilled bell peppers & onions, chipotle sauce, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.

MEAT CHIMICHANGA

$15.10

Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with choice of Meat, rice, whole beans, cheese, grilled bell pepper & onion, tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.

VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA

$13.60

Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with rice, whole beans, cheese, grilled bell pepper & onion, tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.

Quesadillas

CHICA SIFOOD QUESADILLA

$10.55

A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese & filling of choice, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

GRANDE SIFOOD QUESADILLA

$13.65

A bigger flour tortilla filled with melted cheese & filling of choice, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

CHICA MEAT QUESADILLA

$8.80

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese & filling of choice, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

GRANDE MEAT QUESADILLA

$12.50

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese & filling of choice, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

CHICA VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$6.75

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, artichoke, pico de gallo, bell pepper, onion, olive, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

GRANDE VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.90

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, artichoke, pico de gallo, bell pepper, onion, olive, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

CHICA CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.20

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

GRANDE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.35

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

Salads

SALAD de CASA

$8.35

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, olives, queso cotija.

SIFOOD SALAD

$14.95

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, olives, queso cotija topped with SÍ FOOD choice.

ENSALADA MEJICANA

$14.45

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, olives, queso cotija topped with MEAT choice.

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

Platillos Grandes

ENCHILADAS SIFOOD

$19.20

Three Enchiladas w/choice of Sifood and tortilla, covered with salsa verde, topped w/jack cheese & salsa de chipotle or zesty salsa roja, topped w/cotija cheese & sour cream; garnished w/cabbage & pico de gallo, served w/2 dinner sides Rice, Beans or Salad.

ENCHILADAS MEAT

$17.60

Three Enchiladas w/choice of Sifood and tortilla, covered with salsa verde, topped w/jack cheese & salsa de chipotle or zesty salsa roja, topped w/cotija cheese & sour cream; garnished w/cabbage & pico de gallo, served w/2 dinner sides Rice, Beans or Salad.

ENCHILADAS CHEESE

$16.50

Three Enchiladas w/cheese and tortilla choice, covered with salsa verde, topped w/jack cheese & salsa de chipotle or zesty salsa roja, topped w/cotija cheese & sour cream; garnished w/cabbage & pico de gallo, served w/2 dinner sides Rice, Beans or Salad.

CHILE RELLENO QUESO W/SIFOOD

$18.65

Fresh green chile ancho stuffed with melted cheese w/option of choice of Sifood, dipped in a light egg batter, topped with zesty tomato sauce, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, served w/tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides, Rice, Beans or Salad.

CHILE RELLENO QUESO W/MEAT

$18.65

Fresh green chile ancho stuffed with melted cheese w/option of choice of Meat, dipped in a light egg batter, topped with zesty tomato sauce, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, served w/tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides, Rice, Beans or Salad.

CHILE RELLENO QUESO

$16.50

Fresh green chile ancho stuffed with melted cheese, dipped in a light egg batter, topped with zesty tomato sauce, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, served w/tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides, Rice, Beans or Salad.

CARNE ASADA

$18.15

Beef Steak grilled to perfection, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole; served with tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

STEAK RANCHERO

$18.15

Grilled Beef Steak sautéed with onion, tomato, jalapeños and ranchero sauce, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream; served with tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

CARNITAS

$18.15

Pork simmered in lard until tender, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, served with tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

BREADED COCONUT PRAWN

$19.15

Breaded Coconut Prawns deep fried to perfection, served w/salsa de Chipotle & Cocktail sauce, garnished w/cabbage & pico de gallo, served with tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

CAMARONES al MOJO de AJO

$19.15

Prawns sautéed in a buttery garlic sauce, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, served with tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

CAMARONES al CUCUY

$19.15

Prawns sautéed in a mild picante sauce, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, served with tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

CAMARONES RANCHEROS

$19.15

Prawns sautéed onion, tomato, jalapeños and ranchero sauce, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, served with tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

FAJITAS SIFOOD

$19.15

Choice of SÍ FOOD sautéed with bell peppers & onions, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, served with tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

FAJITAS MEAT

$17.60

Choice of charbroiled meat sautéed with bell peppers & onions, garnished w/cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, served with tortilla choice and 2 dinner sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

Cocteles

COPA de CAMARON

$16.30

Prawn coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

COPA de PULPO

$16.30Out of stock

Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

COPA de CAMARON y PULPO

$16.30Out of stock

Prawn & Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

EXTRA GRANDE CAMARON

$22.95

Prawn coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

EXTRA GRANDE PULPO

$22.95Out of stock

Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

EXTRA GRANDE CAMARON y PULPO

$22.95Out of stock

Prawn & Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

SUPER GRANDE CAMPECHANA

$28.60Out of stock

Prawn, Octopus & Crab in a zesty tomato broth with avocado, salsa, cilantro, cucumber and onions

Ceviche

TOSTADA de CEVICHE TILAPIA

$6.85

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN

$7.30

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

TOSTADA de CEVICHE OCTOPUS

$7.30Out of stock

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN & OCTOPUS

$7.30Out of stock

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

TOSTADA de CEVICHE MIXTA

$7.90

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

Oysters on Half Shell

Ostiones a la Mejicana 6

$19.25

6 oysters cooked with Chorizo, topped with Pico de Gallo and Parmesan cheese and a side of Chipotle sauce.

Ostiones a la Mejicana 12

$37.50

12 oysters cooked with Chorizo, topped with Pico de Gallo and Parmesan cheese and a side of Chipotle sauce.

SiFood Caldos/Sopas (Soups)

CALDO de MARES

$21.80

Seven Seas Bouillabaisse - clams, green lip mussels, octopus, prawn, fish, crab, potato, carrot, celery, green bell pepper in SÍ FOOD broth.

CALDO de CAMARON

$19.70

Prawns, potato, carrot, celery, green bell pepper in SÍ FOOD broth.

CALDO de PESCADO

$19.70

Tilapia, potato, carrot, celery, green bell pepper in SÍ FOOD broth.

CLAM CHOWDER ROJA CUP

$6.00

CLAM CHOWDER ROJA BOWL

$9.40

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP CUP

$5.25Out of stock

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP BOWN

$8.25Out of stock

CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP CUP

$5.25Out of stock

CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP BOWL

$8.25Out of stock

POZOLE ROJO DE PUERCO CHICO

$7.55

Chamacos / Kids Menu

REGULAR BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$4.80

Refried Beans & melted cheese in a flour tortilla

GRANDE BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.30

FRIJOLES CON QUESO

$4.80

Refried beans topped with a blend of cheeses & tortilla chips for munching

NACHOS CHAMACOS

$4.80

CHICA CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.20

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

GRANDE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.35

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

Botanas Mejicanas

NACHOS LA PAZ SIFOOD

$15.45

SÍ FOOD choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

NACHITOS SIFOOD

$13.35

Smaller portion of SÍ FOOD choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

NACHOS LA PAZ MEAT

$14.40

Meat choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

NACHITOS MEAT

$12.35

Smaller portion of Meat choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

VEGGIE NACHOS LA PAZ

$12.35

Bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

VEGGIE NACHITOS

$10.25

Smaller version of bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

CHIPS y SALSA

$3.10

Crunchy chips and house made salsa de molcajete with fresh roasted tomatoes.

CHIPS CON GUACAMOLE Y SALSA

$5.50

Crunchy chips, guacamole & side of superb picante sauce spiced perfectly for the daring!

CHIPS ONLY

$1.60

CALAMARI CALIFORNIANO

$12.35

Breaded, deep fried calamari rings with coctail & tartar sauce.

Side Orders

SIDE RICE

$2.90

SIDE BEANS

$2.90

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

House made fries

SIDE CHEESE

$1.55

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.55

SIDE GUACAMOLE 3OZ

$3.45

GUACAMOLE 8 OZ

$8.90

GUACAMOLE 16 OZ

$17.60

SIDE AVOCADO SLICES

$2.05

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$2.05

SALSA 3 OZ

$1.95

SALSA 8 OZ

$3.60

SALSA 16 OZ

$5.85

SALSA 32 OZ

$11.80

CHIPOTLE SAUCE 8OZ

$5.00

CHIPOTLE SAUCE 16 OZ

$10.00

AVOCADO SAUCE 16 OZ

$10.00

TRES (3) SALSAS

$1.95

Choice of 3 types of house made Salsa each in a 1 oz container.

SIDE CORN TORTILLAS (3)

$1.65

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLAS (3)

$1.65

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

SIDE EXTRA SIFOOD

$3.75

SIDE EXTRA MEAT

$3.75

JALAPENO TORREADO

$0.60

TOSTADA

$0.60

Dessert

FLAN DE LECHE

$6.75

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.75

Decadent chocolate mousse cake

PASTEL DE TRES LECHES

$5.75Out of stock

Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream. Topped with creamy frosting and fresh raspberry sauce.

PASTEL DE COCO

$5.50Out of stock

House made coconut cake.

MANGO MOUSSE

$5.00Out of stock

Delicious house made mango mousse.

Napkins & Utensils

Napkins & Utensils

We are supplying a kit of Fork, Spoon, Knife, Napkin, Salt & Pepper only by request in order to reduce waste. Please select how many kits you would like with your order.

NO Napkins or Utensils

FORK

SPOON

KNIFE

NAPKIN

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Beverages

PEPSI

$1.90

DIET PEPSI

$1.90

BOTTLED SODA

$2.90

MEXICAN COCA COLA

$5.00+

SQUIRT

$4.50

JARRITOS

$3.50

MINERAGUA

$3.50

TOPO CHICO AGUA MINERAL

$3.50

MANZANITA SOL

$3.50

SANGRIA SENORIAL

$3.50

GATORADE

$2.90

COCONUT WATER

$2.90

MARTINELLIS SPARKLING APPLE JUICE

$2.50

PELLEGRINO CAN

$2.50

PELLEGRINO MINERAL WATER

$2.90

AQUA FINA BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

ICED TEAS

$2.50

FEVER TREE SODAS

$2.95

RED BULL DRINKS

$3.95

JUICES

$2.50

MILK 16 OZ

$2.50

Agua Fresca

HORCHATA

$3.00+

HORCHATA DE COCO

$3.70+

PINEAPPLE MANGO COOLER

$3.00+

CUCUMBER LIME

$3.00+

PRICKLY PEAR

$3.00+Out of stock

JAMAICA BLACKBERRY

$3.00+Out of stock

JAMAICA

$3.00+

POMEGRANATE

$3.00+Out of stock

WATERMELON MINT

$3.00+

BLACKBERRY LIME MINT

$3.00+Out of stock

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00+Out of stock

Coffee

CAFE DE OLLA

$3.00

COLD BREW COFFEE

$4.50

Rich & chocolatey Barefoot cold brew coffee.

BAREFOOT HORCHATA

$4.50

House-made horchata with Barefoot coffee Cold Brew

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.50

Double shot

LATTE MACCHIATO

$2.60

Steamed milk stained w/espresso

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

Espresso, steamed milk, foam

LATTE

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk, froth

AMERICANO

$2.75

Espresso w/hot water

MEXESPRESSO MOCHA

$4.50

Espresso, steamed Mexican chocolate, whipped cream

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

Cinnamon flavored Mexican chocolate, whipped cream

ADDITIONAL ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Beer

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pacifico

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Corona

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Corona Premier

$6.00

Corona Lite

$6.00Out of stock

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

XX Lager

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Stella

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Lagunitas

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

XX Amber

$6.00

Clausthaler

$6.00Out of stock

Brooklyn Special Effects

$6.00

Lagunitas IPNA

$6.00

Beer Drinks

Michelada

$10.50

Your choice of Cerveza, our housemade michelada mix with a tajin rim, served with 2 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Super Michelada

$16.50

Your choice of Cerveza, our housemade michelada mix with a tajin rim, served with 8 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Chavela

$8.00

Your choice of Cerveza, freshly squeezed lime juice with a salted rim, served with 2 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Super Chavela

$13.00

Your choice of Cerveza, freshly squeezed lime juice with a salted rim, served with 8 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pesca-ritas

Pesca-rita Original

$10.50

100% agave tequila, triple sec and our house made margarita mix. On the rocks best for takeout orders! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pesca-rita de Fruta

$11.50

100% agave tequila and our house made fruit puree and margarita mix. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pesca-rita Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Patron Silver, St. Germain, Fresh Orange juice, Fresh Lime juice, Grand Marnier. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Tres Gen Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco, Ancho Reyes, St. Germain, Fresh Lime juice, Cucumber juice, Jalapenos, Spiced Rim. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Paloma Por Favor

$15.00

Patron Silver, St. Germain, Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit soda, Fresh Grapefruit juice. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Exotico

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado, Curacao, Agave Nectar, Fresh Lime juice, Fresh Lemon juice, Salt rim.

Prickly Pearfecto

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco, Dos Hombres Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Prickly Pear juice, Fresh Lime juice. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

The Cantarito de Carnaval

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco, Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit, Fresh Grapefruit juice, Fresh Orange juice, Salt Rim. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

La Pura Vida

$14.00

Del Maguey Mezcal, Aperol, Agave Nectar, Fesh Grapefruit juice, Fresh Lemon juice, Spiced Rim. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

El Toro Rojo

$14.00

Los Altos tequila, Aperol, Margarita Mix, Watermelon juice, Red Bull Watermelon. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

The Rock's Teremana Margarita

$14.00

Teremana Tequila, Pineapple juice, Lime juice, House made Margarita mix. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pesca-rita Especial de Casa

$18.50

Don Julio Reposado tequila, cointreau liqueur and our house made margarita mix. Served on the rocks. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Casa Del Sol

$14.00

Specialty Cocktails

Jalisco Mule

$15.00

Patron Silver, Fever Tree Blood Orange Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime juice. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Blackberry Mint Mule

$12.50

Sky Vodka, fresh blackberries, blackberry syrup, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lime juice and Fever Tree Ginger beer. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pomegranate Mule

$12.50

Sky Vodka, fresh pomegrante juice, pomegranate syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice and Fever Tree Ginger beer. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Passion Fruit Mule

$12.50

Sky Vodka, passion fruit syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice and Fever Tree Ginger beer. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

El Mejor Mojito

$14.00

Bacardi Superior, Fever Tree Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime juice, Fresh Mint.

De Vacaciones

$14.00

Bacardi Superior, bacardi Black Rum, Pineapple juice, coconut Puree.

Dirty Horchata

$14.00

Bacardi Superior, Kahlua, House Made Horchata, Cinnamon. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Slick's Mexican Sour

$14.00

Abasolo Whiskey, Nixta Licor, Aztec Bitters, Fresh Lemon juice. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Bronco Bandido

$14.00

Dos Hombres Nezcal, Ancho Reyes, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne and freshly squeezed orange juice.

Mai Tai

$12.50

Rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, orgeat syrup, orange curacao and orange juice.

Wine

Sangria

$11.00

House made blend of red or white wine, fruit juices, spirits and liqueurs. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$15.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay 375ml Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.