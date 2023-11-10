Diamondback Brewing Co.
Pizzas
- Sauce Cake$12.00
Red Sauce // Olive Oil // Fresh Basil
- Margherita$13.00
Red Sauce // Mozzarella // Fresh Basil // Olive Oil
- Formaggio$14.00
Red Sauce // Five-Cheese House Blend
- Soppressata$15.00
Red Sauce // Five-Cheese House Blend // Soppressata
- Genovese$16.00
Pesto // Mozzarella // Red Onion // Prosciutto
- Vegan Pie$14.00
Red Sauce // Vegan Mozzarella // Fresh Basil // Olive Oil
- Acadian$17.00
Red Sauce // Pepper Jack Cheese // Andouille Sausage // White Onion // Green Bell Pepper // Celery // Cajun Seasoning
- Autunno$16.00
Olive Oil // Mozzarella // Shredded Brussels Sprouts // Prosciutto // Red Onion // Pine Nuts // Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
- King Louis$17.00
Balsamic Glaze // Caramelized Onions // Gruyere // Parmesan // Shallots // Thyme // Chives
