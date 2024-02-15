Dickmann's Sports Barn & Brew 479 Orphanage rd.
7" Pizza
- Cheese (7")$7.25
Mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
- Vegetarian (7")$8.00
Your choice of ranch or pizza sauce, topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms
- Spicy Chicken (7")$10.25
Blackened chicken, jalapenos, green peppers, tomatoes, crush red peppers & mozzarella cheese
- Cajun Chicken (7")$10.25
Pizza sauce topped with Cajun, chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jalapenos mozzarella cheese, andouille sausage
- BBQ Chicken (7")$10.25
BBQ sauce topped with chicken, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Ranch (7")$10.25
Ranch dressing topped with chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese & bacon
- Barn Fire (7")$11.00
Made up by local fireman, we mix our pizza sauce with our famous buffalo sauce, topped with sausage, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and crushed red pepper
- Buffalo Chicken (7")$10.25
Our famous buffalo sauce topped with chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese & bacon
- Supreme (7")$10.25
Pizza sauce topped with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sausage, crushed red pepper, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
- Sweet & Spicy (7")$10.25
We use our hot BBQ sauce topped with Cajun, onion, tomatoes, pineapple, chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon & a little more Cajun to top it off
- Big Meat (7")$11.00
Pizza sauce topped with ground beef, sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni &bacon
- Cheesy Bread (7")$7.25
12" Pizza
- Cheese (12")$11.50
Mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
- Vegetarian (12")$13.50
Your choice of ranch or pizza sauce, topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms
- Spicy Chicken (12")$16.50
Blackened chicken, jalapenos, green peppers, tomatoes, crush red peppers & mozzarella cheese
- Cajun Chicken (12")$16.50
Pizza sauce topped with Cajun, chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jalapenos mozzarella cheese, andouille sausage
- BBQ Chicken (12")$16.50
BBQ sauce topped with chicken, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Ranch (12")$16.50
Ranch dressing topped with chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese & bacon
- Barn Fire (12")$17.50
Made up by local fireman, we mix our pizza sauce with our famous buffalo sauce, topped with sausage, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and crushed red pepper
- Buffalo Chicken (12")$16.50
Our famous buffalo sauce topped with chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mozzarella cheese & bacon
- Supreme (12")$16.50
Pizza sauce topped with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sausage, crushed red pepper, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
- Sweet & Spicy (12")$16.50
We use our hot BBQ sauce topped with Cajun, onion, tomatoes, pineapple, chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon & a little more Cajun to top it off
- Big Meat (12")$16.50
Pizza sauce topped with ground beef, sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni &bacon
- Cheesy Bread (12")$11.50
Wings
Online Apps
- Cheese Stix$7.00
Five fried mozzarella filled stix with a side of pizza sauce
- Fried Pickles$8.25
Eight deep fried dill pickles spears with a side of ranch
- Pub Pretzels$9.50
Four hot pretzels loafs with a side of nacho cheese
- Chicken Strips$10.00
chicken tenders with a side of waffle fries and your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch dressing or gettum buffalo'd!
- FRIES BASKET$7.00
- SD OF FRIES$3.00
- BASKET WEDGES$7.00
- SD OF WEDGES$3.00
- Poppers$9.00
Five cream filled jalapenos nestled in Texas toothpicks
- Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
Ten mini corn dogs served with honey mustard
- Potato Skins$9.00
Five potato skins with cheddar cheese, bacon & a side of sour cream
- Quesadillas$9.50
Your choice of cheese or chicken, stuffed with a cheese blend, tomatoes, onions & green peppers
- PARTY PEG NACHOS$10.00
Your choice of chili or grilled, blackened or buffalo'd chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños & cheese
- NACHOS CHILI & CHEESE$8.50
- Nacho Cheese