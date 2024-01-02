Dicky's Dogs Lowell
FOOD
Hot Dogs & Polish
- Chicago Style Hot Dog W/ Fries$4.80
Comes with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Tomato, Pickle, Sport Pepper and Celery Salt
- Maxwell Street Polish$5.80
Comes with Mustard, Grilled Onions and Sport Peppers
- Cheese Dog$5.10
Comes with Onions
- Chili Dog$5.10
Comes with Onions
- Chili & Cheese Dog$5.60
Comes with Onions
- Corn Dog$5.60
- Chicago Style CORN DOG$5.80
Comes with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Tomato, Pickle, Sport Pepper and Celery Salt
- Cheese CORN DOG$6.10
Comes with Onions
- Chili CORN DOG$6.10
Comes with Onions
- Chili & Cheese CORN DOG$6.60
Comes with Onions
- Plain Hot Dog W/ Fries$3.80
- Bacon Wrapped Dog$4.80
- Footlong Chicago$9.00Out of stock
- Footlong Deal$10.00Out of stock
Fresh Burgers
- Hamburger$6.90
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Cheeseburger$7.45
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Double Hamburger$8.90
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Double Cheeseburger$9.90
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Big Dicky Cheeseburger$11.70
3 Juicy angus burger patties piled high with 3 slices of cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickle, tomato, raw onions, and Dicky's sauce.
- Gyros Burger$9.70
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Double Gyro Burger$11.70
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Turkey Burger$8.90
- Double Turkey Burger$10.90
- Papa's Pizza Burger$9.90
- Papa's Double Pizza Burger$11.30
- 2 Chz Burgers W\Fries$9.00
- Bacon & Egg Cheese Burger$9.00
- Blue Cheeseburger$7.45
Gyros
- Gyros$8.45
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Chicken Gyros$8.45
- Gyros Platter$14.45
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Chicken Breast on Pita$8.30
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
Sandwiches
- Philly Cheese Steak$8.45
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Philly Chicken$8.45
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Italian Meatball Sandwich$8.45
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Steak Sandwich$9.45
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Brisket$8.20
- Gyros Philly$9.00
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Italian Beef Panini$8.95
- Turkey Club$9.99
- Pulled Pork$8.99
- BLT$8.99
- Corned Beef On Rye$8.99
- Tamales$17.00
- Grill Cheese$4.75
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
Chicken
- 3 Piece Chicken Tenders$6.40
- 6 Piece Chicken Tenders$8.50
- 8 Piece Wings (BBQ or Hot)$9.45
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.90
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.90
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Chicken Club$8.40
- Italian Breaded Chicken Sandwich$8.70
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Buffalo Chicken$8.97
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.70
- 5 Piece Wings(BBQ Or Hot)$6.90
- 6 Chicken Wings$7.00
- Chickn Fritters$4.40Out of stock
- Chicken Panini$9.00Out of stock
- Cajun Chicken Pasta$9.99
- Home Style Chicken Nuggets$3.99
Salads
- Greek Salad$6.55
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Chicken Salad$8.20
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Gyros Salad$8.60
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Steak Salad$9.20
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Veggie Salad$6.25
- Chop Chop Salad$8.99Out of stock
Wraps
- Greek Wrap$6.55
- Chicken Wrap$8.20
- Gyro Wrap$8.60
- Steak Wrap$9.20
- Veggie Wrap$5.90
- Philly Cheese Steak Wrap$8.45
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Bufalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Mexican Grill
- Burritos
Stuffed with beans, rice, tomato, lettuce, and cheese. Ask to make it “Suiza” (add melted cheese) +$1.50
- 1 Taco
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, and cheese. Served on flour or corn tortillas.
- 3 Tacos
Three pack of tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, and cheese.
- Quesadillas
Melted cheese, tomato, onion, cilantro and your choice of Protein on a Corn or Flour Tortilla. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
- 1 Sopes
Cornmeal base (masa) layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- 2 Sopes
Cornmeal base (masa) layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
- Tortas
- Nachos$5.90
- Nachos el Dicky$8.95
- Gorditas
- Parrillada regular
- Parrillada especial
- Burrito Diner$11.65
Sides
- French Fries$3.45
- Cheese Fries$4.45
- Chili Fries$5.00
- Chili Cheese Fries$5.90
- Loaded Fries$6.45
Topped with cheese and bacon. Choice of sour cream, ranch, or cucumber sauce. Substitute Steak, Chicken, or Gyro meat instead of bacon +$2
- Philly Cheese Steak Fries$9.10
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
- Tater Tots$3.45
Our Tots can be served topped with cheese, chili, chili-cheese, or Loaded; if you so desire.
- Fried Pickles$5.20
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)$6.45
- Pizza Puff$5.45
- Cup Of Chili$4.00
- Corn Nuggets$5.95
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.45
- Mac & Cheese Bites (6)$6.90
- Onion Rings$5.70
- Mini Chicken Corn Dogs$6.10
- Side Of Chili$1.75
- Chicken Tortilla$4.70
- Cheese Curd Breaded$6.00
- Dumpling$4.00Out of stock
- Loaded Tater Tots$7.45
- Cream Of Potato With Bacon Soup$5.00Out of stock
- Chilli$5.00
- Rice$3.25
- Beans$3.25
- Bacon$1.75
- Sausage$1.75
- Turkey Sausage$1.75
- Sausage Links$1.75
- Croissants
- English Muffin
- Pepper&eggsandwich$8.25
- Blueberrys,strawberries,banana,$1.25
- Crecrepes$5.99