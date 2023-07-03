Diego's Middletown

Popular Items

Smoked Cali

$15.00


REJECTS DELIVERY

Appetizers

Peruvian Ceviche

$15.00

Guacamole for Two

$13.00

Guacamole for Four

$18.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Salsa Trio

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Nachos

$17.00

Smoked Brisket Nachos

$18.00

Chorizo Empanandas

$12.00

Guajillo Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Cantina Wings

$15.00

Brisket Taquitos

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Oaxaca

$13.00

Vegan Nachos

$18.00

Chorizo Queso

$13.50

Vegetarian Queso

$13.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Bodega Salad Bowl

$13.50

Tacos & Quesadillas

Street Tacos

$14.50

Crispy Mushroom Tacos

$14.50

Fish Taco

$14.50

Pork Belly Tacos

$14.50

Verde Tacos

$14.50

Vegan Tacos

$14.50

Quesadilla

$14.50

Adult Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Burritos & Torta

Poke Tuna

$15.00

Smoked Cali

$15.00

Tradicional Burrito

$13.00

Vegan Burrito

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Torta

$14.00

Cantina Burger

$17.00

Barrio B.L.A.T Torta

$16.00

Entrees

Chili Rellenos

$22.00

House Enchiladas

$24.00

Carne Asada

$32.00

Smoked Pork Chimichanga

$20.00

Sides to Share

Chips

$3.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips & salsa fresca

Black Beans

$4.00

Refried Beans

$6.00

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Spicy Kale

$6.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$8.00

Spanish Rice & Beans

$7.00

Cornbread Souffle

$8.00

Street Corn

$11.00

Creamy RI Mushrooms

$11.00

Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Nachos

$8.00

Our fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and grilled chicken. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.

Kids Burrito

$9.00

Baja rice, black beans, cheese, fresh slaw and grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Two mini grilled chicken and cheese quesadillas in flour tortillas. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

Two soft tacos willed with Baja rice, black beans, cheese and grilled chicken. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.

Sauces + Sides

Side Small Guac

$3.00

Pickled Onions

$2.00

Side Fresca

$1.00

Side Sour

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Pinapple Jicama

$1.00

Side Jalapeno Puree

$0.50

Side Chopped Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Baja Cheese

$1.50

Side Verde Salsa

$1.00

Side Lime Crema

$0.50

Refill Lime Crema

Side Tomato Vin

$0.50

Refill Tomato Vin

REILL Salsa Fresca

REFILL Chips

Side Guac Small Cup

$8.00

LRG Fresca

$6.00

House Hot Sauce

$2.00

Side of BBQ

$1.50

Side Chips

$3.00

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Homemade cinnamon & nutmeg churros with spicy caramel dipping sauce

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Homemade with cranberry compote