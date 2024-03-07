DiGiorgio's Pizzeria 191 Orange St
FOOD
Appetizers
- A La Carte Meatball
Homemade meatballs served with fresh marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and fresh focaccia bread
- A La Carte Pepperoni Rolls
Mozzarella and pepperoni rolled in homemade dough, brushed with garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
- Anthony's Meatballs$18.95
Four 4 oz homemade meatballs served with fresh marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and fresh focaccia bread
- Classic Crispy Chicken Wings$17.95
Ten crispy wings tossed in a special blend of herbs and spices
- Eggplant Ai Forno$14.95
Large diced eggplant sautéed with fresh garlic and olive oil topped with homemade marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella and Parmesan served with homemade focaccia bread
- Fried Ravioli$8.95
Seven crunchy fried cheese raviolis served with home made marinara sauce
- Garlic Knots$8.95
Seven homemade garlic knots served with marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Seven crispy breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
- Pepperoni Rolls$14.95
Mozzarella and pepperoni rolled in homemade dough, brushed with garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
- Truffle Fries$10.95
Crispy fries mixed with a blend of herbs, Parmesan cheese and drizzled with truffle oil
Salads
- Arugula E Parmigiano Salad$6.95+
Fresh organic arugula mixed with shaved and grated Parmesan dressed with olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon
- Caprese Salad$14.95
Sliced tomatoes, imported creamy burrata mozzarella cheese on a bed of organic arugula topped with basil and olive oil
- Insalate Di Cesare$7.95+
Organic romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing
- Signature Salad$7.95+
Organic spring mix, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini and shaved Parm, served with our house dressing (EVOO, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, honey, and Italian herbs)
Entrées
- Cheese Ravioli$18.95
Cheese ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce topped with Parmesan cheese
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$23.95
Crispy chicken cutlet served with homemade creamy Alfredo sauce mixed with organic peas, topped with roasted baby tomatoes and shaved Parm
- Chicken Parmesan$24.95
Two crispy chicken cutlets topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with penne pasta
- Gnocchi Bolognese$22.95
Gnocchi served with homemade bolognese sauce
- Lasagna$24.95
Mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan cheese and Anthony's homemade meatballs layered between sheets of pasta served with marinara sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$23.95
Lobster ravioli and sautéed baby tomatoes served with homemade pink sauce topped with Parmesan cheese
- Make Your Own Pasta$10.95
- Mushroom Ravioli$21.95
Portobello mushroom ravioli in our home made cream sauce with sautéed garlic, organic spinach and mushroom mix
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$19.95
Spaghetti and two 4 oz meatballs served with marinara sauce
- Spicy Sausage Pasta$22.95
Spicy Italian sausage, organic spinach and penne pasta served in a homemade cream sauce topped with shaved parm and truffle oil
- Stuffed Shells$19.95
Four large pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and fresh herbs topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese
Calzone & Stromboli
- Calzone Carne Amore$27.95
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella, ricotta served marinara sauce
- Create Your Own Calzone$22.95
Mozzarella, ricotta with additional ingredients of your choice at list price served with marinara sauce
- Create Your Own Stromboli$22.95
Mozzarella, ricotta and tomato sauce with additional ingredients of your choice at list price
- Stromboli Al Forno$27.95
Mozzarella, ricotta, meatballs, tomato sauce, fresh basil
Kids Menu
Pizza
- 12" Formaggio "Cheese"$15.95
Mozzarella, tomato sauce
- 12" Margherita$16.95
Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, olive oil and Parmesan cheese
- 12" Emiliana$21.95
Mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce topped with fresh arugula, prosciutto di parma, and shaved Parmesan
- 16" Formaggio "Cheese"$22.95
Mozzarella, tomato sauce
- 16" Margherita$24.95
Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, olive oil and Parmesan cheese
- 12" Pepperoni$16.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- 12" Carne Amore$18.95
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- 16" Pepperoni$24.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- 16" Carne Amore$27.95
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- 16" Funghi Misti$27.95
Array of mushrooms, garlic, sausage, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- 12" Funghi Misti$18.95
Array of mushrooms, garlic, sausage, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- 12" Polpettine$18.95
Meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce, topped with fresh basil
- 16" Norcina$26.95
Spicy Italian sausage, sautéed white onions, fontina and mozzarella cheese topped with truffle oil
- 16" Polpettine$27.95
Meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce, topped with fresh basil
- 16" Dall'orto$26.95
Eggplant, red onion, sliced tomatoes, sautéed spinach, mushroom, garlic, mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
- 12" Dall'orto$17.95
Eggplant, red onion, sliced tomatoes, sautéed spinach, mushroom, garlic, mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
- 12" Norcina$17.95
Spicy Italian sausage, sautéed white onions, fontina and mozzarella cheese topped with truffle oil
- 16" Emiliana$29.95
Mozzarella, ricotta, tomato sauce topped with fresh arugula, prosciutto di parma, and shaved Parmesan
- 16" Bianco Pomodoro$26.95
Garlic and olive oil base with mozzarella, ricotta, sautéed spinach, roasted tomatoes, red onion topped with fresh basil
- 16" White Pizza$22.95
Garlic and olive oil base with mozzarella, ricotta
- 12" Bianco Pomodoro$17.95
Garlic and olive oil base with mozzarella, ricotta, sautéed spinach, roasted tomatoes, red onion topped with fresh basil
- 12" White Pizza$15.95
Garlic and olive oil base with mozzarella, ricotta