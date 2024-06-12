DiMaggio's 1244 Main St
Full Menu
Appetizers
Salads
- Garden
Lettuce, tomatoes$6.25
- Chef
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoni, ham, green olives, and cheese$7.50
- Veggie
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms, and banana peppers$7.50
- Italian
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, salami, ham, banana peppers, and cheese$7.50
- Grilled Chicken
Lettuce, tomatoes, chicken, onion, green olives, and cheese$7.50
Pasta
- Lasagna
"Savor the layers of indulgence with our classic Lasagna. Handcrafted with delicate pasta sheets, savory ground beef topped with a generous blanket of melted mozzarella cheese, it's a culinary masterpiece that will leave you longing for more. Dive into a taste of Italy with every forkful." This dish comes with 2 pieces of garlic bread.$9.50
- Spaghetti
Made with love and tradition, our al dente spaghetti is generously coated in a rich, savory meat sauce crafted from the finest ingredients. Succulent ground beef, aromatic herbs, and ripe tomatoes come together to create a symphony of flavors that dance on your palate with every bite. (2 pc of Garlic Bread inculded)$8.75
- Ravioli
"Delight in our sumptuous Ravioli, a culinary masterpiece that captivates with every bite. (2 pieces of Garlic Bread included)$8.75
- Tortellini
Our Tortellini is a harmonious union of richness and freshness. ( Comes with 2 pieces of Garlic Bread)$8.75
- Penne
"Embrace the simplicity and elegance of Italian cuisine with our Penne. Each tube of pasta embodies the essence of tradition, offering a canvas for the flavors to shine. Cooked to al dente perfection, our Penne is paired with our home-made meat sauce.$8.75
- Penne Alfredo Supreme
"Elevate your dining experience with our Penne Alfredo Supreme. Indulge in a symphony of flavors as our tender penne pasta is enveloped in a luxurious Alfredo sauce, crafted with the finest cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese. This decadent dish is elevated further with a lavish addition of succulent crumbled sausage and mushrooms, creating a harmonious blend of savory goodness in every bite. Topped with a sprinkle of freshly grated Parmesan. Immerse yourself in a world of gourmet satisfaction with every forkful."$10.75
- Fettuccine Alfredo
"Experience culinary bliss with our Fettucini. Each silky ribbon of pasta is a testament to Italian tradition and craftsmanship, offering a perfect balance of texture and taste. Our Fettuccini is lovingly tossed in a velvety Alfredo sauce, rich with cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese, creating a luscious coating that delights the senses.$9.75
Calzones
- Build Your Own Calzone$11.25
- Deluxe Calzone
Hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onion$15.00
- Super Deluxe Calzone
Hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, ham, bacon, green olives$16.50
- Meat Lover's Calzone
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon$16.50
- Veggie Calzone
Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, banana peppers$16.50
Side Items
Sandwiches
- 6" Stromboli
Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, sauce, cheese$7.50
- 12" Stromboli
Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, sauce, cheese$12.25
- 6" Italian Beef
With or without cheese$7.50
- 12" Italian Beef
With or without cheese$12.25
- 6" Meatball
With or without cheese$7.50
- 12" Meatball
With or without cheese$12.25
- 6" Submarine
Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes$7.50
- 12" Submarine
Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes$12.25
- 6" Ham and Cheese
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes$7.50
- 12" Ham and Cheese
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes$12.25
Dessert
- Cannoli$3.50
- Tiramisu
"Indulge in a taste of Italy with Vito's signature Tiramisu. Layers of delicate ladyfinger biscuits soaked in espresso and layered with velvety mascarpone cheese, dusted with premium coffee espresso bean. This is a timeless classic dessert that will transport your taste buds to the streets of Florence. Buon appetito!" Offered Limited time only!$7.25OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
- Pepsi 20 Oz Bottle$2.85
- Pepsi 2 Ltr Bottle$3.60
- Diet Pepsi 20 Oz Bottle$2.85
- Diet Pepsi 2 Ltr Bottle$3.60
- Mountain Dew 20 Oz Bottle$2.85
- Mountain Dew 2 Ltr Bottle$3.60
- Diet Mountain Dew 20 Oz Bottle$2.85
- Diet Mountain Dew 2 Ltr Bottle$3.60
- Dr Pepper 20 Oz Bottle$2.85
- Dr Pepper 2 Ltr Bottle$3.60
- Starry 20 Oz Bottle$2.85
- Starry Mist 2 Ltr Bottle$3.60
- Water 20 Oz Bottle$2.85
- Lipton Green Tea 20 Oz Bottle$2.85
- Lipton Peach Tea 20 Oz Bottle$2.85
Pizza Menu
10" Pizza
- 10" BYO (Cheese)
Small cheese pizza, with your choice of toppings.$10.25
- Chicago Style
Feeds 1-2 people. Available max 2 toppings$18.25
- 10" Small Deluxe
Deluxe: Hamburger, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, & Mushroom$14.00
- 10" Super Deluxe
Super Deluxe: Hamburger, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Ham, Green Olive, and Bacon$15.25
- 10" Meat Lovers
Meat Lovers: Hamburger, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, & Bacon.$15.25
- 10" Veggie
Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, banana peppers.$15.25
- 10" Strom Bomb
Embark on a flavor explosion with our Strom Bomb Pizza! Crafted on a buttery base for a luxurious foundation, it's adorned with a tantalizing array of ingredients. Dive into the zesty allure of pepperoni, and crumbled sausage perfectly balanced with the aromatic essence of garlic salt. Let the sweetness of onions and the freshness of green peppers elevate each bite. Crowned with our signature pizza sauce, this culinary masterpiece is a symphony of savory delights that will leave your taste buds tingling with satisfaction. Experience the dynamite flavor of the Strom Bomb today!$15.25
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Satisfy your cravings with our Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza! Enjoy succulent grilled chicken and crispy bacon atop a creamy ranch sauce, all nestled on a golden, crispy crust. It's a mouthwatering blend of savory flavors, topped off with melted cheese and a sprinkle of herbs. Taste the perfect harmony of ingredients in every delicious bite. Indulge in the ultimate comfort food experience with our Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza today!$15.25
- 10" BBQ Chicken
Savor the irresistible taste of summer with our BBQ Chicken Pizza! Delight in a symphony of flavors as tender chunks of grilled chicken mingle with tangy barbecue sauce, complemented by the creamy richness of melted cheese.$15.25
- 10" Pepperoni Hot Honey
Treat your taste buds to a fiery twist with our Pepperoni Pizza drizzled in Mike's Signature Hot Honey Glaze!$15.25
- 10" Hawaiian Honey Garlic
Indulge in our mouthwatering Honey Garlic Bacon Butter Base Pizza with a tropical twist! This delectable creation features a rich buttery base infused with savory bacon and kissed with the sweet notes of honey garlic sauce. Topped generously with succulent pieces of ham, and pineapple. Each bite bursts with a perfect balance of flavors. It's a slice of paradise on a plate!$15.25
- 10" Specialty Half/Half
The "half and half" specialty pizza option is a feature where you can accommodate both your favorite specialty pizzas on one pizza.$15.25
12" Pizza
- 12" BYO (Cheese)
Medium cheese pizza, with your choice of toppings.$12.75
- 12" Medium Deluxe
Hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, and onion$17.00
- 12" Medium Super Deluxe
Hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, ham, bacon, green olives$18.50
- 12" Medium Meat Lover's
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon$18.50
- 12" Medium Veggie
Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, banana peppers$18.50
- 12" Medium Strom Bomb
Garlic butter sauce base, pepperoni, cheese, crumbled sausage, green pepper, onion, and topped with a swirl of our traditional pizza sauce$18.50
- 12" Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing base, grilled chicken, cheese, bacon$18.50
- 12" Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, cheese$18.50
- 12" Pepperoni Hot Honey
Treat your taste buds to a fiery twist with our Pepperoni Pizza drizzled in Mike's Signature Hot Honey Glaze!$18.50
- 12" Hawaiian Honey Garlic
Indulge in our mouthwatering Honey Garlic Bacon Butter Base Pizza with a tropical twist! This delectable creation features a rich buttery base infused with savory bacon and kissed with the sweet notes of honey garlic sauce. Topped generously with succulent pieces of ham, and pineapple. Each bite bursts with a perfect balance of flavors. It's a slice of paradise on a plate!$18.50
- 12" Specialty Half/Half
The "half and half" specialty pizza option is a feature where you can accommodate both your favorite specialty pizzas on one pizza.$18.50
14" Pizza
- 14" BYO (Cheese)
Large cheese pizza, with your choice of toppings.$15.00
- 14" Large Deluxe
Hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, and onion$19.25
- 14" Large Super Deluxe
Hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, ham, bacon, green olives$21.25
- 14" Large Meat Lover's
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon$21.25
- 14" Large Veggie
Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, banana peppers$21.25
- 14" Large Strom Bomb
Garlic butter sauce base, pepperoni, cheese, crumbled sausage, green pepper, onion, and topped with a swirl of our traditional pizza sauce$21.25
- 14" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing base, grilled chicken, cheese, bacon$21.25
- 14" Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, cheese$21.25
- 14" Pepperoni Hot Honey
Treat your taste buds to a fiery twist with our Pepperoni Pizza drizzled in Mike's Signature Hot Honey Glaze!$21.25
- 14" Hawaiian Honey Garlic
Indulge in our mouthwatering Honey Garlic Bacon Butter Base Pizza with a tropical twist! This delectable creation features a rich buttery base infused with savory bacon and kissed with the sweet notes of honey garlic sauce. Topped generously with succulent pieces of ham, and pineapple. Each bite bursts with a perfect balance of flavors. It's a slice of paradise on a plate!$21.25
- 14" Specialty Half/Half
The "half and half" specialty pizza option is a feature where you can accommodate both your favorite specialty pizzas on one pizza.$21.25
16" Pizza
- 16" BYO (Cheese)
Extra Large cheese pizza, with your choice of toppings.$17.25
- 16" X-Large Deluxe
Hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, and onion$21.50
- 16" X-Large Super Deluxe
Hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, ham, bacon, green olives$22.75
- 16" X-Large Meat Lover's
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon$22.75
- 16" X-Large Veggie
Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, banana peppers$22.75
- 16" X-Large Strom Bomb
Garlic butter sauce base, pepperoni, cheese, crumbled sausage, green pepper, onion, and topped with a swirl of our traditional pizza sauce$22.75
- 16" X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing base, grilled chicken, cheese, bacon$22.75
- 16" X-Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, cheese$22.75
- 16" Pepperoni Hot Honey
Treat your taste buds to a fiery twist with our Pepperoni Pizza drizzled in Mike's Signature Hot Honey Glaze!$22.75
- 16" Hawaiian Honey Garlic
Indulge in our mouthwatering Honey Garlic Bacon Butter Base Pizza with a tropical twist! This delectable creation features a rich buttery base infused with savory bacon and kissed with the sweet notes of honey garlic sauce. Topped generously with succulent pieces of ham, and pineapple. Each bite bursts with a perfect balance of flavors. It's a slice of paradise on a plate!$22.75
- 16" Specialty Half/Half
The "half and half" specialty pizza option is a feature where you can accommodate both your favorite specialty pizzas on one pizza.$22.75
18" Pizza
- 18" BYO (Cheese)
XXL pizza, with your choice of toppings.$21.50
- 18" XX-Large Deluxe
Hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, and onion$26.75
- 18" XX-Large Super Deluxe
Hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, ham, bacon, green olives$29.00
- 18" XX-Large Meat Lover's
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon$29.00
- 18" XX-Large Veggie
Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, banana peppers$29.00
- 18" XX-Large Strom Bomb
Garlic butter sauce base, pepperoni, cheese, crumbled sausage, green pepper, onion, and topped with a swirl of our traditional pizza sauce$29.00
- 18" XX-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing base, grilled chicken, cheese, bacon$29.00
- 18" XX-Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, cheese$29.00
- 18" Pepperoni Hot Honey
Treat your taste buds to a fiery twist with our Pepperoni Pizza drizzled in Mike's Signature Hot Honey Glaze!$29.00
- 18" Hawaiian Honey Garlic
Indulge in our mouthwatering Honey Garlic Bacon Butter Base Pizza with a tropical twist! This delectable creation features a rich buttery base infused with savory bacon and kissed with the sweet notes of honey garlic sauce. Topped generously with succulent pieces of ham, and pineapple. Each bite bursts with a perfect balance of flavors. It's a slice of paradise on a plate!$29.00
- 18" Specialty Half/Half
You would choose this option if you would like to split your favorite specialty pizzas. You can modify the following specialty pizzas to your liking. Super Deluxe. Deluxe, Meat Lovers, and Veggie.$29.00
Catering Menu
Catering - Salads
- Small Catering Garden
Ingredients: Lettuce, tomatoes. Feeds 5-6: Comes with two 8oz cups of your choice of dressing.$35.00
- Large Catering Garden
Ingredients: Lettuce, tomatoes. Feeds 10-12: Comes with four 8oz cups of your choice of dressing.$50.00
- Small Catering Chef
Ingredients: Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoni, ham, green olives, cheese Feeds 5-6: Comes with two 8oz cups of your choice of dressing.$40.00
- Large Catering Chef
Ingredients: Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoni, ham, green olives, cheese. Feeds 10-12 Comes with four 8oz cups of your choice of dressing.$60.00
- Small Catering Veggie
Ingredients: Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers. Feeds 5-6: Comes with two 8oz cups of your choice of dressing.$40.00
- Large Catering Veggie
Ingredients: Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers Feeds 10-12: Comes with four 8oz cups of your choice of dressing.$60.00
- Small Catering Italian
Ingredients: Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, salami, ham, banana peppers, cheese. Feeds 5-6: Comes with two 8oz cups of your choice of dressing.$40.00
- Large Catering Italian
Ingredients: Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, salami, ham, banana peppers, cheese. Feeds 10-12: Comes with four 8oz cups of your choice of dressing.$60.00
- Small Catering Grilled Chicken
Ingredients: Lettuce, tomatoes, chicken, onion, green olives, cheese. Feeds 5-6: Comes with two 8oz cups of your choice of dressing.$45.00
- Large Catering Chicken
Ingredients: Lettuce, tomatoes, chicken, onion, green olives, cheese. Feeds 10-12: Comes with four 8oz cups of your choice of dressing.$65.00
Catering - Pasta
Catering - Dessert
- Tiramisu - Small
Vito's homemade Italian coffee cake layered with a sweet cream filling! Special order, need to order a week in advanced$60.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tiramisu - Large
Vito's homemade Italian coffee cake layered with a sweet cream filling! Special order, need to order a week in advanced$115.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cannoli
Large$3.50