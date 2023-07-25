Food

Hoagies

Tuna

$13.99

Ham and Cheese

$13.99

Italian

$14.99

Smoked Turkey

$14.99

Oven Roasted Turkey American cheese lettuce tomatoes onions pickles oil salt pepper and oregano

American

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Extra Meat

$2.00

Rib-Eye Steaks

Plain Beef Steak

$14.99

Plain no cheese

Authentic Philly Cheese Steak

$15.99

Mushroom Steak

$14.00

Mushroom Cheese Steak

$15.99

Steak Hoagie

$14.00

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$16.99

Cheese Provolone Cheese

WIZ

American

Hot Cherry Peppers

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Bananas Peppers

Wiz

$1.00

Provolone

$1.00

Sweet Peppers

Lettuce

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Extra Fried Onions

$1.00

Extra Raw Onions

$1.00

Raw Onions

No Mayo

Mayo

Fried Onions

Burgers

Plain Burger

$7.99

Cheese Burger

$8.99

WIZ

American

Provolone

Hot Cherry Peppers

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Sweet Peppers

Hot Pepper Seeds

Banana Peppers

Fried Onions

Raw Onions

Extra Fried Onions

$1.00

Extra Raw Onions

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Extra Wiz

$1.00

Fritos Lay's Potato Chips

Lays Classic Plain

$2.49

Sour Cream

$2.49

BBQ

$2.49

Ruffles

$2.49

Doritos

$2.49

Flaming Hot

$2.49

Fritos Regular

$2.49

Smartfood White Cheddar

$2.49

Ruffles Cheddar Sour Cream

$2.49

Pretzels Thins

$2.49

Chicken Steaks

Plain Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$15.99

Chicken Steak Hoagie

$14.00

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$16.99

Herr's Potato Chips

Sour Cream

$2.49

BBQ

$2.49

Plain

$2.49

Hot

$2.49

Pretzels

$2.49

Salt & Vinegar

$2.49

Old Bay

$2.49

Ripples

$2.49

Cheese Curls

$2.49

Honey Cheese Curls

$2.49

Kettle Cooked Plain

$2.49

Kettle Cooked Jalapeno

$2.49

Dressings

French

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Creamy Italian

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salads

Chef Salad - ham, turkey, american cheese & egg

$13.00

Tuna

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Salmon Cheese Steak

Salmon Cheese Steak

$16.99

Raw Onion

Banana Peppers

Ketchup

Sweet Peppers

Crushed Hot Peppers

Fries

Plain Fries

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Spanish Fries

$5.00

Cheese

Provolone

Wiz

American

Peppers

Sweet

Hot Cherry

$1.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Pepper seeds

Banana

Breakfast

Pork Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Pork Link Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Pork Pattie Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Provolone

$1.00

WIZ

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Fried Fish Platters with french fries

Fish and Fries Platters

$14.99

Desserts

Carrott Cake

$5.50

Red Velvet Cake

$5.50

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Taco Tuesday

Chicken

$15.00

Beef

$15.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Fish

$15.00

Drinks

Pepsi Co

Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Orange Crush

$2.49

Grape Crush

$2.49

Aquafina Water

$2.49

RockStar

$2.99

RockStar Fruit Punch

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Deer Park

$1.59

Can Soda

$1.59

Coca Cola

Coco Cola

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Dasani

$2.59

Fanta

$2.59

Gold Peak

$2.59

Monster

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.59

Water

Water

$1.59

Candy

Mars Candy

Straburst

$1.59

Milky Way

$1.59

Twix

$1.59

Crunch

$1.59

Butterfinger

$1.59

M&Ms

$1.59

Snicker

$1.59

Double Mint

$1.59

Juicy Fruit

$1.59