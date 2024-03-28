Dina's Vegan Deli & Desserts
FOOD
HOT FOOD
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.95
Dina's house-made seitan "steak" and "cheese whiz", with fried onions, chopped hot peppers and ketchup served on a steamed philly steak roll. Eat it slow because it goes fast!
- Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie$13.95
Dina's house-made seitan "steak" and "cheese whiz", fried onions, lite chopped hot peppers, sweet peppers, ketchup, soy-free mayo, raw onion, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes served on a steamed philly steak roll. House favorite!
- Pizza Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.95
Dina's house-made seitan "steak" and "cheese whiz", fried onions, our organic pizza sauce and red pepper flakes, served on a mouth watering, philly steak roll. It's Deliziosa!!!
- Smokin Joe$13.95
Same mouth watering Philly Cheesesteak but we added smokey provolone, chopped tomatoes, raw onions and lite chopped hot peppers on grilled philly roll. Heaven!!!
- Boardwalk Gyro$12.95
Seasoned house-made gyro “meat” on a grilled pita with fresh onions, chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce and house-made tzatziki sauce. Tastes just like the Gyro's we use to eat on New Jersey's, Wildwood Boardwalk. Our tzatziki sauce is made from fresh cucumbers, fresh garlic, fresh lemons and fresh dill.
- Sidwalk Gyro$13.95
Dina's Seitan gyro meat packed with crispy cabbage, thinly sliced cucumbers, red onions, shaved carrots, chopped tomatoes with our famous, house-made tzatziki sauce on a delicious, grilled pita . 23 grams of protein per serving.
- Buffalo Fries$13.95
Hold on to your hats friends!!! This creation is going to blow your mind! Our award winning Cheese Fries, Dina's Buffalo Tips (4oz), scrumptious Garlicky Ranch and celery sticks. Really really good! About 10 to 12 pieces.
- Philly Fries$13.95
Dina's seitan "steak", fried onions, our cheese whiz, chopped hot peppers and ketchup on top of our incredibly delicious, seasoned french fries. Really really good!
- Taco Fries$13.95
Dina's Taco "meat", fried onions, cheeze whiz, lettuce, tomatoes, chopped jalapenos and sour cream on top of our house, seasoned french fries.
- Buffalo Tips$12.95
Dina's Seitan, sliced into Beef Tips (5oz), tossed in her secret Buffalo Sauce. Served with Garlicky Ranch dipping sauce and crispy celery sticks. Talk of the town!
- Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$12.95
Dina's house-made seitan "steak" and "cheese whiz", fried onions, chopped hot peppers, organic ketchup served on crispy lavish bread. Sliced into 4 pieces.
- Taco Pizza$12.95
Dina's Taco "meat", fried onions, cheeze whiz, lettuce, tomatoes, chopped jalapenos on a thin, crispy pita crust.
- Gyro Pizza$12.50
Seasoned house-made gyro “meat” on a crispy lavish bread with fresh onions, chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce and house-made tzatziki sauce. Sliced into 4 pieces. Get ready taste buds because this pizza is loaded with flavor. Our tzatziki sauce is made from fresh cucumbers, fresh garlic, fresh lemons and fresh dill.
- Grilled Hot Dog$6.50
Grilled hot dog, on a grilled bun! Add your favorite toppings!
- Super Taco Nachos$12.95
Crispy tortilla chips, house-made "taco meat", lots of Dina's "cheese whiz", chopped jalapeños, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Two layers. House-made salsa comes on the side.
- Nachos and Cheese$9.95
Crispy tortilla chips, lots of Dina's "cheese whiz", chopped jalapeños, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Two layers. NO TACO MEAT. House-made salsa comes on the side.
- Frozen Philly Cheesesteak$12.95
Dina's house-made seitan "steak" and "cheese whiz", fried onions, (4) hot peppers served on a philly steak roll. Reheating instructions are below. FROZEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK INSTRUCTIONS Defrosting your Philly 1. Remove from freezer and place in refrigerator for 8 hours or more. Heating your Philly (keep in original foil wrapped paper) 1. Pre-heat oven to 335º F 2. Remove round sticker and tape, and place foil wrapped cheesesteak on rack and heat for 25 to 30 minutes. 3. Remove from oven, let cheesesteak sit for 3 to 5 minutes, unwrap paper and enjoy!
COLD FOOD
- Italian Hoagie$11.95
Sliced "salami”, provolone "cheese", sliced onions, chopped lettuce, juicy tomatoes, soy-free mayo, red wine vinegar/ olive oil, sweet peppers on a hoagie roll. Customer Favorite!
- Toona Hoagie$11.95
House-made organic jackfruit/chickpea salad, celery, onions, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sweet peppers and seasonings served on an Italian hoagie roll or organic grain bread. Can be made gluten-free by replacing the hoagie roll for tortilla chips.
- Toona Platter$11.95
House-made organic jackfruit/chickpea salad, onions, chopped lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sweet peppers served with gluten-free, sea salt tortilla chips. Delicious, Healthy and Very Satisfying!
- Kale Caesar Salad$5.95+
Kale / Romaine mix, seasoned tomatoes, house-made caesar dressing and baked croutons made at Dina's.
- Steak Salad$7.95+
Kale / Romaine mix, Dina's grilled seitan steak, seasoned tomatoes, house-made caesar dressing and baked croutons. Delicious and very satisfying.
- Taco Salad$8.95+
Kale / Romaine mix, seasoned tomatoes, house-made caesar dressing, baked croutons topped with Dina's Seitan Taco Meat and Cheese Whiz. Add some chopped hot peppers for extra spice!
- Buffalo Caesar Salad$14.95
Kale / Romaine mix, Dina's Buffalo Tips w/sauce, seasoned tomatoes, house-made caesar OR ranch dressing and baked croutons.
SIDES
- French Fries$5.95+
Delicious, crispy french fries seasoned to perfection!
- Cheese Fries$7.95+
Dina's cheeze whiz on top of our house, seasoned french fries.
- Soup of the dayOut of stock
Today's Special
- Soup & Cheesy Bread Combo$7.49Out of stock
- Mac & Cheese$4.95+
You've been asking and now it's HERE!!!! Mac & Cheese with shell pasta and our cheese that is made from 100% vegetables. You know it's good when we can't stop eating it!! This size is not for sharing. Better get yourself the 16oz if that's the case
- Roll Cheezy Bread$3.50
We took our Italian Rolls, covered it in cheese whiz, added some special spices and grilled this beeotch. Really really good!
- Potato Chips$0.75
Our potato chips are extra yummy with any of our hoagies. Ingredients: potatoes, vegetable oil (sunflower, corn and/or canola oil), and salt.
- Cheese Whiz
Pick your size! Our house-made cheese whiz is great for dipping any of your favorite foods. Also, excellent for creating your own cheesy dishes at home. Made from vegetables. Gluten-free, Nut-free!
- Caesar Dressing
Now you can add Dina's delicious, signature dressings to any of your creations. Made with fresh lemon juice, fresh garlic & secret spices.
- Tzatiki Sauce
Now you can add Dina's delicious, signature dressings to any of your creations. Made with fresh lemon juice, fresh garlic & secret spices.
- Ranch
House-Made Garlic Ranch. Really Good!
- Mayo$1.00+
- Mustard$0.25
- Buffalo Sauce
Add this s@&t to everything!! Secret Buffalo recipe. Customers say its the best they ever tasted! Very creamy...
- Side Steak$3.25
- Side Taco Meat$3.25
- Scoop of Toona$3.25
- Steak Roll$2.00
- Pita Bread$2.00
- Side Cabbage Mix$0.95
- ColeslawOut of stock
Taste our delicious, sweet and tangy slaw. Great addition with any menu item.
DESSERTS
- Cupcakes$3.79
Dina's Vegan Cupcakes are baked in-house, made with organic sugar and chemical-free colors. We use natural colorings from plants such as spirulina, turmeric and dragon fruit. Cupcake flavors vary. *If you prefer vanilla cake or chocolate cake you can chose that option but we may not have that choice available.
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
Mmmmm chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Perfect vegan cookies. $1 per cookie.
- Chocolate Marshmallows$1.50
Delicious vegan marshmallows dipped in rich, dark chocolate. Really good frozen. (1) Marshmallow.
- Frozen Cookie Creams$3.99
Dina's delicious chocolate chip cookies sandwiched with creamy, whipped buttercream frosting.
- Cheesecake Slice$4.99
Dina's Gourmet, Vegan Cheesecakes are made from scratch using high quality ingredients, loaded with decadent flavors. Call for the flavor of the day! 561-623-8643 Contains Cashews
- Snickers Bar$5.99
Dina's "Snicker" Candy Bars are made with super healthy ingredients. Organic peanut butter, dark chocolate, organic dates, organic maple syrup, roasted peanuts and pink salt. Delicious, Rich and really satisfying. Great frozen!
- Peanut Clusters$2.50+
- 1 Choc Marshmallow$1.50
- Butter Cream Cup$1.50
- Coconut Creams$2.50+Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Cups$2.50+