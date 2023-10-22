Dinerbar on Clifton 11801 Clifton Blvd
All Day Breakfast
Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
With two eggs any style and toast.
Two eggs any style, home fries and toast. Add sausage links, bacon or ham.
Feta, spinach and tomato. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
Any style, home fries and toast.
American, Swiss and Cheddar. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
Broccoli, mushroom, onion, tomato and cheese. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
Ham, green peppers and onion. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
Main Menu
Appetizers
Served with remoulade.
Artichokes, dill, feta and cream cheese baked in an iron skillet served with lemon pepper pita chips.
Chili with cheddar, scallions and sour cream.
Pesto and Parmesan cheese, deep fried. Served with marinara sauce.
Tossed with Parmesan cheese and truffle oil.
Spinach, Parmesan and herbs. Served with marinara sauce.
Veggie Chili with cheddar, scallions and sour cream.
Burgers
Classic American burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, with a pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
Classic American cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
Crumbled gorgonzola blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grainy mustard mayo, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & tomato, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
Classic burger with caramelized onions, Swiss, American & cheddar cheese, on grilled rye, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
Lean ground turkey mixed with black bean pepper relish & spices on oat bran bread with caramelized onions, Swiss, American & cheddar cheese. Served with chips & pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.
Lean ground turkey mixed with black bean pepper relish & spices topped with Monterrey Jack & fresh avocado on a bun. Served with sweet potato fries.
House-made veggie burger on a brioche bun topped with sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & lemon aioli. Served with sweet potato fries.
Grilled on marble rye bread, with caramelized onions, Swiss, American & cheddar cheese. Served with sweet potato fries & pickle on the side.
Hot Dinerbar Favorites
Creamy stew with sweet peas, carrots & onions, topped with a flaky pastry crust. Served in a hot skillet.
Three battered cod fillets served with fresh-cut fries, a side of caper mayo & coleslaw.
Open-faced on a slice of grilled sourdough. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy & a side veggie.
Macaroni freshly tossed in a creamy four cheese sauce.
Hot skillet of ground beef, green beans in a creamy porcini mushroom sauce, topped with mashed potatoes, cheddar, & scallions.
Grilled chicken breast, served with steamed veggies & a side salad.
Salad
Mixed greens, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, bean sprouts & pea pods, topped with a grilled tuna steak, tossed in a sesame seed ginger vinaigrette.
A traditional cob with hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cheddar, Gorgonzola & tender grilled chicken marinated in house barbecue sauce with avocado, and your choice of dressing.
Your choice of beef, turkey or veggie burger on mixed greens, with tomato, cucumber, red onion, and choice of salad dressing.
The traditional with romaine, roasted garlic croutons, Parmesan & Caesar dressing.
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, topped with lemon pepper pita chips, tossed in a lemon oregano vinaigrette.
Mixed greens, tomato, scallions, mushrooms, shredded cheddar & Monterrey Jack topped with a charbroiled chicken breast with your choice of dressing.
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons & shredded cheddar with your choice of dressing.
Mesclun greens, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola & candied pecans, tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Mesclun greens, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola & candied pecans topped with julienne chicken breast, tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Marinated raw ahi tuna with shredded carrots, cucumber, avocado, edamame, scallions, black sesame seeds, over white rice or field greens.
Chillin & Grillin
Hickory smoked pork shoulder marinated in our house barbecue sauce, served open-faced on a slice of grilled sourdough bread. Served with a side of sourdough-breaded onion rings.
Julienne chicken, caramelized onions, green peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with our house potato chips.
All white meat house-made chicken salad with lettuce & tomato on a toasted croissant. Served with our house potato chips.
Crisp bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with our house potato chips.
Served on a bun with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato and french fries.
Our house-made tuna salad with melted cheddar & Swiss on grilled sourdough bread. Served with our house potato chips.
Julienne marinated chicken breast, tomato, red onion, feta, lettuce & lemon oregano dressing in a grilled pita. Served with a side of tzatziki sauce & fresh-cut fries.
Served with bacon, red onion, fresh spinach, tomato & lemon aioli on oat bran bread. Served with sweet potato fries.
Sliced ham & baby Swiss on grilled rye. Served with our house potato chips & pickles.
Wheat wrap With turkey breast, red skin potato salad, lettuce mix, bacon and Cheddar cheese, with Garlic Aioli.
Mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach & roasted garlic mayo in a spinach tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries.
Sliced corned beef with Swiss & sauerkraut on grilled rye. Served with our house potato chips.
Sliced roast beef, caramelized onions, portobello mushrooms & provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with horseradish mayo & french fries.
Julienne chicken breast, roasted corn black bean relish & cheddar in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla wrap. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side & sweet potato fries.
Roast turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on 3 slices of toasted oat bran bread. Served with our house potato chips.
Turkey, Swiss cheese & fresh coleslaw on grilled marbled rye. Served with sweet potato fries.
Sides
Fresh broccoli and sliced carrots.