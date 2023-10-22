All Day Breakfast

Bacon & Cheese Omelette
$10.50

Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.

Corned Beef & Swiss Omelette
$12.95

Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.

American Cheese Omelette
$9.95

Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.

House Made Corn Beef Hash
$12.95

With two eggs any style and toast.

Dinerbar Breakfast
$6.95

Two eggs any style, home fries and toast. Add sausage links, bacon or ham.

Egg Sandwich
$9.95
Feta Cheese Omelette
$10.50

Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.

Greek Omelette
$12.95

Feta, spinach and tomato. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.

Ham & Cheese Omelette
$10.50

Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.

Sausage & Cheese Omelette
$10.50

Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.

Steak & Eggs
$12.95

Any style, home fries and toast.

Three Cheese Omelette
$10.50

American, Swiss and Cheddar. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.

Veggie Omelette
$11.95

Broccoli, mushroom, onion, tomato and cheese. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.

Western Omelette
$10.50

Ham, green peppers and onion. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.

Side Avocado
$3.75
Side Bacon
$4.95
Side Cinnamon Bagel
$2.95
Side Corn Beef
$6.50
Side Corn Beef Hash
$6.50
Side English Muffin
$2.75
Side Gluten Free Bread
$3.00
Side Ham
$4.95
Side Home Fries
$4.50
Side Plain Bagel
$2.95
Side Sausage Links
$4.95
Side Toast
$2.75

Main Menu

Appetizers

Crab Cake Balls...The Real Thing
Crab Cake Balls...The Real Thing
$16.95

Served with remoulade.

Artichoke Dill Bake
Artichoke Dill Bake
$11.75

Artichokes, dill, feta and cream cheese baked in an iron skillet served with lemon pepper pita chips.

Chili Bowl
Chili Bowl
$7.50
Chili Bowl (Works)
$8.25

Chili with cheddar, scallions and sour cream.

Chili Cup
$5.50
Chili Cup (Works)
$6.25

Chili with cheddar, scallions and sour cream.

Diner Fries
Diner Fries
$8.95
Garden Chowder Bowl
Garden Chowder Bowl
$6.50
Garden Chowder Cup
$5.50
Quart Chili
$19.95
Quart Garden Chowder
$19.95
Quart Soup of the Day
$19.95
Quart Veg Chili
$19.95
Risotto Balls
Risotto Balls
$11.50

Pesto and Parmesan cheese, deep fried. Served with marinara sauce.

Soup of the Day Bowl
$6.50
Soup of the Day Cup
$5.50
Truffle Fries
$8.95

Tossed with Parmesan cheese and truffle oil.

Turkey Meat Balls (2)
$11.50

Spinach, Parmesan and herbs. Served with marinara sauce.

Vegetarian Chili Cup
$5.50
Veggie Chili Bowl (Works)
$8.25

Veggie Chili with cheddar, scallions and sour cream.

Veggie Chili Cup (Works)
$6.25

Veggie Chili with cheddar, scallions and sour cream.

Vegetarian Chili Bowl
$7.50

Burgers

The Dinerbar Deluxe Burger
$13.50

Classic American burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, with a pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.

The Dinerbar Deluxe Burger with Cheese
The Dinerbar Deluxe Burger with Cheese
$13.95

Classic American cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.

Gorgonzola Burger
$14.95

Crumbled gorgonzola blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grainy mustard mayo, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.

Mozzarella Burger
Mozzarella Burger
$14.95

Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce & tomato, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.

Patty Melt
$14.95

Classic burger with caramelized onions, Swiss, American & cheddar cheese, on grilled rye, with pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.

Turkey Buger Patty Melt
$14.95

Lean ground turkey mixed with black bean pepper relish & spices on oat bran bread with caramelized onions, Swiss, American & cheddar cheese. Served with chips & pickle on the side. Served with fresh cut fries.

Turkey Burger
Turkey Burger
$14.95

Lean ground turkey mixed with black bean pepper relish & spices topped with Monterrey Jack & fresh avocado on a bun. Served with sweet potato fries.

Veggie Burger
Veggie Burger
$14.95

House-made veggie burger on a brioche bun topped with sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & lemon aioli. Served with sweet potato fries.

Veggie Patty Melt
Veggie Patty Melt
$14.95

Grilled on marble rye bread, with caramelized onions, Swiss, American & cheddar cheese. Served with sweet potato fries & pickle on the side.

Hot Dinerbar Favorites

Chicken Pot Pie
$13.95

Creamy stew with sweet peas, carrots & onions, topped with a flaky pastry crust. Served in a hot skillet.

Fish & Chips
$14.50

Three battered cod fillets served with fresh-cut fries, a side of caper mayo & coleslaw.

Hot Meatloaf
$13.95

Open-faced on a slice of grilled sourdough. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy & a side veggie.

Hot Roast Beef
$13.95

Open-faced on a slice of grilled sourdough. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy & a side veggie.

Hot Roast Turkey
$13.95

Open-faced on a slice of grilled sourdough. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy & a side veggie.

Dinner Macaroni & Cheese
$12.95

Macaroni freshly tossed in a creamy four cheese sauce.

Shepherd's Pie
Shepherd's Pie
$15.95

Hot skillet of ground beef, green beans in a creamy porcini mushroom sauce, topped with mashed potatoes, cheddar, & scallions.

The Skinny
The Skinny
$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, served with steamed veggies & a side salad.

Salad

Asian Tuna Salad
Asian Tuna Salad
$15.95

Mixed greens, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, bean sprouts & pea pods, topped with a grilled tuna steak, tossed in a sesame seed ginger vinaigrette.

BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad
BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad
$15.95

A traditional cob with hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cheddar, Gorgonzola & tender grilled chicken marinated in house barbecue sauce with avocado, and your choice of dressing.

Burger Salad
$14.95

Your choice of beef, turkey or veggie burger on mixed greens, with tomato, cucumber, red onion, and choice of salad dressing.

Caesar Salad
$12.25

The traditional with romaine, roasted garlic croutons, Parmesan & Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad
Greek Salad
$13.25

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, topped with lemon pepper pita chips, tossed in a lemon oregano vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad
$13.95

Mixed greens, tomato, scallions, mushrooms, shredded cheddar & Monterrey Jack topped with a charbroiled chicken breast with your choice of dressing.

House Salad
$7.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons & shredded cheddar with your choice of dressing.

Mesclun Salad
$10.95

Mesclun greens, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola & candied pecans, tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Mesclun Salad with Chicken
$13.95

Mesclun greens, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola & candied pecans topped with julienne chicken breast, tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Poke Bowl
Poke Bowl
$15.95

Marinated raw ahi tuna with shredded carrots, cucumber, avocado, edamame, scallions, black sesame seeds, over white rice or field greens.

Side Salad
$5.50

Chillin & Grillin

Carolina Pulled Pork
Carolina Pulled Pork
$14.95

Hickory smoked pork shoulder marinated in our house barbecue sauce, served open-faced on a slice of grilled sourdough bread. Served with a side of sourdough-breaded onion rings.

Chicken Philly
Chicken Philly
$14.95

Julienne chicken, caramelized onions, green peppers, mushrooms & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with our house potato chips.

Chicken Salad Sand
Chicken Salad Sand
$13.95

All white meat house-made chicken salad with lettuce & tomato on a toasted croissant. Served with our house potato chips.

Classic BLT
Classic BLT
$9.95

Crisp bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with our house potato chips.

House Made Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
House Made Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
$17.95

Served on a bun with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato and french fries.

Dinerbar Tuna Melt
Dinerbar Tuna Melt
$11.95

Our house-made tuna salad with melted cheddar & Swiss on grilled sourdough bread. Served with our house potato chips.

Grecian Chicken Pita
Grecian Chicken Pita
$14.95

Julienne marinated chicken breast, tomato, red onion, feta, lettuce & lemon oregano dressing in a grilled pita. Served with a side of tzatziki sauce & fresh-cut fries.

Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak
Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak
$15.95

Served with bacon, red onion, fresh spinach, tomato & lemon aioli on oat bran bread. Served with sweet potato fries.

Grilled Cheese
$8.95
Grilled Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Grilled Ham & Swiss Sandwich
$11.50

Sliced ham & baby Swiss on grilled rye. Served with our house potato chips & pickles.

Heather’s Wrap
$13.95

Wheat wrap With turkey breast, red skin potato salad, lettuce mix, bacon and Cheddar cheese, with Garlic Aioli.

Kids Grilled Cheese w FF
$6.50
Portobello Mushroom Wrap
Portobello Mushroom Wrap
$13.95

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach & roasted garlic mayo in a spinach tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries.

Traditional Reuben
Traditional Reuben
$13.95

Sliced corned beef with Swiss & sauerkraut on grilled rye. Served with our house potato chips.

Roast Beef Philly
$14.95

Sliced roast beef, caramelized onions, portobello mushrooms & provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with horseradish mayo & french fries.

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
$13.95

Julienne chicken breast, roasted corn black bean relish & cheddar in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla wrap. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side & sweet potato fries.

The Classic Dinerbar Clubhouse
The Classic Dinerbar Clubhouse
$12.95

Roast turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on 3 slices of toasted oat bran bread. Served with our house potato chips.

Manhattan Turkey Reuben
Manhattan Turkey Reuben
$13.95

Turkey, Swiss cheese & fresh coleslaw on grilled marbled rye. Served with sweet potato fries.

Sides

BBQ Sauce
$0.75
Chips
$3.75
Coleslaw
Coleslaw
$4.50
Fresh-Cut Fries
$4.50
Garlic Mash Potatoes
$4.25
Gravy
$0.75
Green Beans
$3.95
Lemon Wedges
$1.00
Lemon-Pep Pita Chips
Lemon-Pep Pita Chips
$4.75
SD Mac & Chz
SD Mac & Chz
$7.00
Onion Rings
Onion Rings
$6.00
Redskin Potato Salad
$4.75
Side Fruit
$4.75
Steamed Veggies
Steamed Veggies
$5.25

Fresh broccoli and sliced carrots.

Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.25

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.50
Kids Burger
$7.00
Kids Mac & Cheese
$6.50
Kids Spaghetti Marinara
$6.50

Desserts

Lemon Meringue Pie
$6.95
Keylime Pie
$6.95
Strawberry Cake
$7.95
Tuxedo Cake
$7.95
French Silk Pie
$6.95
Coconut Cream Pie
$6.50
Cherry Pie
$6.50
Pecan Pie
$6.95
Apple Pie
$6.50
Snickers Cake
$7.95
Cherry Cheesecake
$7.95

Beverages

Apple Juice
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$2.95
Coffee
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Fountain Drink
$2.95
Fresh Sqeezed OJ
$5.00
Grape Juice
$3.50
Hot Cocoa
$2.95
Hot Tea
$3.50
Iced Coffee
$4.75
Iced Tea
$2.95
Kids Apple Juice
$2.50
Kids Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Kids Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Kids Fountain Drink
$2.50
Kids Milk
$2.00
Milk
$2.95
Milkshake (Buckeye)
$7.50
Milkshake (Chocolate)
$5.95
Milkshake (Cook & Crm)
$7.50
Milkshake (Nutella)
$7.50
Milkshake (Strawberry)
$6.00
Milkshake (Strawbry Short)
$7.50
Milkshake (Vanilla)
$6.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Red Bull Can
$5.00
Sugar-Free Red Bull Can
$5.00
Tomato Juice
$3.50