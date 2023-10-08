Popular Items

Peach Tea

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with peach jam.

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with honey.

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with passionfruit jam.


Fresh Tea

Assam Black Tea

$4.25+

Black tea, iced or hot, with or without sweetener.

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25+

Jasmine tea, iced or hot, with or without sweetener.

Oolong Tea

$4.25+

Oolong tea, iced or hot, with or without sweetener.

Flavored Tea

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with honey.

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with kiwi jam.

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with kumquat jam.

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with lychee jam.

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with mango jam.

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with passionfruit jam.

Peach Tea

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with peach jam.

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with pineapple jam.

Strawberry Tea

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with strawberry jam.

Top Fruit Tea

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with mixed fruit jam.

$5.00+

Wintermelon, iced or hot (caffeine free).

Kumquat Lemon Tea

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with kumquat, lemon, and a salted plum.

$5.00+

Black or green tea, iced or hot, with grapefruit jam.

$5.00+

Green tea, iced or hot, with guava jam.

$5.00+

Green tea, iced or hot, with blueberry jam.

$5.00+

Green tea, iced or hot, with wintermelon.

$5.00+

Green tea, iced or hot, with peach and grapefruit. Sweet and sour like a peach ring!

Milk Tea

$5.00+

Classic black milk tea, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Classic oolong milk tea, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Classic jasmine milk tea, iced or hot.

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.00+

Wintermelon milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.

Hokkaido Oolong Milk Tea (Toffee Candy)

$5.00+

Oolong milk tea with hokkaido (caramel) flavor, iced or hot.

Hokkaido Black Milk Tea (Caramel)

$5.00+

Black milk tea with hokkaido (caramel) flavor, iced or hot.

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.00+

Classic matcha milk tea, iced or hot.

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00+

Taro flavor milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black milk tea with honey, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black milk tea with vanilla flavor, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black milk tea with hazelnut flavor, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black milk tea with brown sugar, iced or hot.

$6.00+

$5.00+

Chocolate flavored milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black thai milk tea, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black milk tea with lychee jam, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black milk tea with mango jam, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black milk tea with passion fruit jam, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black milk tea with peach jam, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black milk tea with strawberry jam, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Black milk tea with guava jam, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Jasmine milk tea with blueberry jam, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Jasmine milk tea with wintermelon, iced or hot.

$5.00+

Fruit Juice

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

$5.00+

Yakult/Yogurt

Green Tea

$5.25+

Green tea and probiotic yakult, with or without creamer.

Mango

$5.25+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and mango jam.

Passion Fruit

$5.25+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and passion fruit jam.

Strawberry

$5.25+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and strawberry jam.

$5.25+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and lychee jam.

$5.25+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and grapefruit jam.

$5.25+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and peach jam.

$5.25+

Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and guava jam.

Latte

$5.50+

Black tea with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.

$5.50+

Jasmine tea with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.

$5.50+

Oolong tea with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.

$5.50+

Matcha with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.

Taro Latte

$5.50+

Taro with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.

Coffee

$3.75+

Espresso and water, iced or hot, with or without sweetener.

$5.00+

Espresso and hokkaido (caramel), with milk. Iced or hot.

$5.25+

Espresso, condensed milk, and milk. Iced or hot.

$5.00+

Espresso, brown sugar, and milk. Iced or hot.

$5.00+

Hot Drink

$5.00+

Ginger and longan jam. (caffeine free)

$5.00+

Ginger jam and creamer. (caffeine free)

$5.00+

Ginger jam. (caffeine free)

$5.00+

Longan jam and creamer. (caffeine free)

$5.00+

Longan jam.

Promotional drinks

Monster Boba Latte

$5.50+

Sweetened black boba with whole milk and cheese foam. (milk alternatives available in extra toppings)

$5.00+

Jasmine milk tea with sweetened mashed taro.

$5.75+

Jasmine milk tea with sweetened mashed taro and golden boba.

$6.75+

Jasmine milk tea with sweetened mashed taro, golden boba, and cheese foam with burnt sugar on top.

$6.25

Sweet honey and kiwi juice and coconut jelly.

$6.25

Sweet honey and passionfruit juice and coconut jelly.

$6.25

Sweet honey and strawberry juice and coconut jelly.

$5.50+

Classic Monster Boba Latte with Strawberry.