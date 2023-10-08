Ding Tea Williams
Fresh Tea
Flavored Tea
Honey Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with honey.
Kiwi Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with kiwi jam.
Kumquat Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with kumquat jam.
Lychee Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with lychee jam.
Mango Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with mango jam.
Passion Fruit Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with passionfruit jam.
Peach Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with peach jam.
Pineapple Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with pineapple jam.
Strawberry Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with strawberry jam.
Top Fruit Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with mixed fruit jam.
Winter Melon Tea
Wintermelon, iced or hot (caffeine free).
Kumquat Lemon Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with kumquat, lemon, and a salted plum.
Grapefruit Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with grapefruit jam.
Guava Green Tea
Green tea, iced or hot, with guava jam.
Blueberry Green Tea
Green tea, iced or hot, with blueberry jam.
Wintermelon Green Tea
Green tea, iced or hot, with wintermelon.
Peach Ring Tea
Green tea, iced or hot, with peach and grapefruit. Sweet and sour like a peach ring!
Milk Tea
Signature Milk Tea
Classic black milk tea, iced or hot.
Oolong Milk Tea
Classic oolong milk tea, iced or hot.
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Classic jasmine milk tea, iced or hot.
Wintermelon Milk Tea
Wintermelon milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.
Hokkaido Oolong Milk Tea (Toffee Candy)
Oolong milk tea with hokkaido (caramel) flavor, iced or hot.
Hokkaido Black Milk Tea (Caramel)
Black milk tea with hokkaido (caramel) flavor, iced or hot.
Matcha Milk Tea
Classic matcha milk tea, iced or hot.
Taro Milk Tea
Taro flavor milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.
Honey Milk Tea
Black milk tea with honey, iced or hot.
Vanilla Milk Tea
Black milk tea with vanilla flavor, iced or hot.
Hazelnut Milk Tea
Black milk tea with hazelnut flavor, iced or hot.
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Black milk tea with brown sugar, iced or hot.
Dalgona Coffee Milk Tea
Chocolate Milk Tea
Chocolate flavored milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.
Thai Milk Tea
Black thai milk tea, iced or hot.
Lychee Milk Tea
Black milk tea with lychee jam, iced or hot.
Mango Milk Tea
Black milk tea with mango jam, iced or hot.
Passion Fruit Milk Tea
Black milk tea with passion fruit jam, iced or hot.
Peach Milk Tea
Black milk tea with peach jam, iced or hot.
Strawberry Milk Tea
Black milk tea with strawberry jam, iced or hot.
Guava Milk Tea
Black milk tea with guava jam, iced or hot.
Blueberry Green Milk Tea
Jasmine milk tea with blueberry jam, iced or hot.
Wintermelon Green Milk Tea
Jasmine milk tea with wintermelon, iced or hot.
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Fruit Juice
Aloe Vera Honey Juice
Aloe Vera Kiwi Juice
Peach Juice
Passion Fruit Juice
Lychee Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Strawberry Juice
Mango Juice
Blueberry Juice
Guava Juice
Apple Juice
Honey juice
Pineapple Juice
Kiwi Juice
Top Fruit Juice
Honey Lemon Juice
Yakult/Yogurt
Green Tea
Green tea and probiotic yakult, with or without creamer.
Mango
Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and mango jam.
Passion Fruit
Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and passion fruit jam.
Strawberry
Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and strawberry jam.
Lychee
Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and lychee jam.
Grapefruit
Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and grapefruit jam.
Peach
Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and peach jam.
Guava
Probiotic yakult, with or without creamer, and guava jam.
Latte
Black Tea Latte
Black tea with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.
Jasmine Green Tea Latte
Jasmine tea with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.
Oolong Latte
Oolong tea with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.
Matcha Latte
Matcha with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.
Taro Latte
Taro with whole milk, iced or hot. Milk substitutes available in extra toppings.
Coffee
Caffe Americano
Espresso and water, iced or hot, with or without sweetener.
Hokkaido Coffee
Espresso and hokkaido (caramel), with milk. Iced or hot.
Condensed Milk Coffee
Espresso, condensed milk, and milk. Iced or hot.
Brown Sugar Coffee Latte
Espresso, brown sugar, and milk. Iced or hot.
Vanilla Coffee Latte
Hot Drink
Promotional drinks
Monster Boba Latte
Sweetened black boba with whole milk and cheese foam. (milk alternatives available in extra toppings)
Mashed Taro Green Milktea
Jasmine milk tea with sweetened mashed taro.
Mashed Taro Green Milktea w/ Golden Boba
Jasmine milk tea with sweetened mashed taro and golden boba.
Mashed Taro Green Milktea w/ Golden Boba & Burnt Cream
Jasmine milk tea with sweetened mashed taro, golden boba, and cheese foam with burnt sugar on top.
Honey Sweet Kiwi with Coconut Jelly
Sweet honey and kiwi juice and coconut jelly.
Honey Sweet Passionfruit with Coconut Jelly
Sweet honey and passionfruit juice and coconut jelly.
Honey Sweet Strawberry with Coconut Jelly
Sweet honey and strawberry juice and coconut jelly.
Strawberry Monster Boba Latte
Classic Monster Boba Latte with Strawberry.