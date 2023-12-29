DIPPED N’ SMASHED 91 Washington Street
Burgers, Hot Dogs & Fries
Burgers
- Single Smash$5.95
Single Smashed Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Smash Sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
- Double Smash$8.45
2 Smashed Patties, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Smash Sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
- Triple Smash$10.95
3 Smashed Patties, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Smash Sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
- Single Impossible$7.95
Single Smashed Impossible Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Smash Sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
- Double Impossible$10.95
2 Smashed Impossible Patties, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Smash Sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
- Triple Impossible$12.95
3 Smashed Impossible Patties, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Smash Sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
Fries & Other Sides
- Crispy Fries$3.95
Skin Off Regular Cut Crispy Fries
- Cheese Fries$5.45
Crispy Fries, Cheese
- Monster Fries$6.95
Cheese, Grilled Onions, Smash Sauce
- Loaded Smash Fries$9.95
Single Smashed Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Smash Sauce
- Impossible Loaded Smash Fries$11.95
Single Smashed Impossible Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Smash Sauce
- Side Of Smash Sauce$0.95
Donuts
Build Your Own Donuts
- 2 Pack$5.95
Signature vanilla cake doughnut, freshly made the moment you order. The rest is up to you!
- 6 Pack$16.95
Signature vanilla cake doughnut, freshly made the moment you order. The rest is up to you!
- 12 Pack$29.95
Signature vanilla cake doughnut, freshly made the moment you order. The rest is up to you!
Assortments
- Dipped Random 6 Pack$16.95
Staff-picked Assorted Half-Dozen! Some Classic, Some Dipped Crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
- Dipped Random 12 Pack$29.95
Staff-picked Assorted Dozen! Some Classic, Some Dipped Crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
- Classic 6 Pack$13.95
Staff-picked Assorted Half-Dozen! Just The Classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
- Classic 12 Pack$23.95
Staff-picked Assorted Dozen! Just The Classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Shakes & Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Shakes
- Cookie Dough$7.95
Cookie Dough Ice Cream
- Chocolate Blackout$7.95
Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles, Chocolate Chips
- Strawberry Shortcake$7.95
Strawberry Ice Cream, Golden Oreos
- Oreo Cookie$7.95
Cookies & Cream Ice Cream
- Fruity Pebble$7.95
Strawberry Ice Cream, Fruity Pebbles
- Funfetti Birthday Cake$7.95
Cake Batter Ice Cream
- Reese’s PB Overload$7.95
Vanilla Peanut Butter Ice Cream, Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$7.95
Vanilla Ice Cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal
- Brownie Blast$7.95
Brownie Batter Ice Cream
- Cookie Monster$7.95
Cookie Monster Ice Cream
- Classic Chocolate$6.95
Chocolate Ice Cream
- Classic Strawberry$6.95
Strawberry Ice Cream
- Classic Vanilla$6.95
Vanilla Ice Cream