Dirt Dog Nevada - Sahara
FOOD
Dirt Dogs
- Dirty Chili Dog
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Chorizo Chili (Beef & Pork), Cheddar Sauce, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits.$9.50
- DUI Dog
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon. Pastrami, Carne Asada, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.$11.95
- Elote Dog
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Corn, Lime Mayo, Cotija, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.$9.50
- House Dog
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Grilled Veggies, House Spread, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Bacon Bits. The Original Dog. Born From The Streets Of LA.$8.25
- LA Cheese Steak Dog$11.95
- Patty Melt
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Fries, Cheddar Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits. Patty Please?$9.50
- Plain Dog
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon. Choice of Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, and/or Relish.$6.95
- Snoop's Dogg
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Curtido, Henny-Q BBQ, Billionaire Bacon, Gin & Juice Ketchup.$10.50
- Veggie Dog
Beyond Dog - Select Your Style! ALL VEGGIE DOGS COME WITHOUT ANY MEAT. *Vegetarian, Not Vegan.$10.45
- Family Bundle$40.00
Dirty Sides
- Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Guac, Pico, Cilantro.$10.95
- Dirty Chili Fries
Chorizo Chili (Beef and Pork), Cheddar Sauce, Onion, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.$8.50
- Dirty Fries
Chili-Lime Seasoning. Served with Spicy Ketchup.$5.25
- DUI Fries
Pastrami, Carne Asada, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.$11.95
- Elote Fries
Corn, Lime Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.$8.50
- Filthy Fries
Cheddar Sauce, Guac, Sour Cream, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija, Bacon Bits.$8.50
- Garlic Fries
Garlic Confit, Garlic Seasoning, Parsley. Served With Garlic Dip.$6.50
- Plain Fries
Plain Fries.$5.25
- Dirty Corn
Lime Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.$5.50
- Dirty Esquite
Lime Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.$5.50