DirTy Breakfast 10981 Hamilton Ave
Beverages
Dunkin Donuts Iced coffee
$4.99
Minute Maid Cranberry Grape
$2.59
Minute Maid OJ
$2.59
Minute maid AJ
$2.59
Fanta Orange
$1.59
Minute Maid Lemonade
$1.59
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
$1.59
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
$1.59
Chocolate Milk
$1.59
2% Milk
$1.59
Minute Maid Pineapple OJ
$2.59
Smart Water
$1.59
Dirty Slushee 16oz
$2.50
Sprite
$2.59
Al a Cart
Turkey Bacon (3pcs)
$4.99
Pork Bacon (3pcs)
$3.99
Turkey Sausage links (4pcs)
$4.99
Turkey Sausage Patties (2)
$3.99
Pork Sausage links (4pcs)
$3.99
Pork Sausage Patties (2)
$3.99
Chicken Whole wings (6pcs)
$12.99
Salmon Croquettes (2pcs)
$7.99
Grilled dirty shrimp skewers (6pcs)
$8.99
Grilled dirty shrimp skewers (12pcs)
$17.99
eggs (anystyle) (per egg)
$1.99
Shrimp & Grits (small)
$8.99
Potatoes w/ onions
$4.99
Hashbrowns
$3.99
Mini Pancakes (4pc)
$8.99
Fruit Cups
$4.99
Grits
$4.99
Dirty Waffle
$5.99
anything dirty (upcharge)
$1.99
fried pork chop
$4.99
breakfast burrito
$5.99
chicken sausage
$4.99
Lamb Chops (4)
$20.00
Grilled Salmon
$10.00
2 Piece Catfish
$9.99
Ribeye
$18.99
T-bone
$18.99
waffle
$3.99
cheese slice
$0.75
biscuit
$1.99
all flats
$3.99
sweet chili
Hood chef buss down sauce
Hot honey
Garlic buffalo
Parmesan Garlic
Jamaican Jerk
Carolina Gold
Toast (2 slices)
$1.99
JC sticky bourbon sauce
ranch
$0.50
blue cheese
$0.50
fruit topping
$1.50
french toast (4 pc)
$9.99
Sausage & Gravy
$5.99
Entrees
salmon and grits (fried)
$19.99
salmon and grits (grilled)
$19.99
Dirty bfast dish
$13.99
Dirty bfast biscuit
$5.99
Dirty bfast toast
$5.99
pork Bacon Egg & Cheese on toast
$4.99
Shrimp and Grits
$18.99
fried pork chop breakfast platter
$17.99
Lamb Chop Breakfast
$29.99
Dirty salmon breakfast dish ( hashbrowns and eggs)
$18.99
grilled salmon steak with fried potatoes and eggs (anystyle)
Bacon Egg & Cheese on biscuit
$5.99
T-Bone Steak eggs & potatoes
$26.99
Ribeye Steak eggs & potatoes
$28.99
Catfish eggs & grits
$18.99
Salmon Croquettes eggs & Potatoes
$15.99
Salmon Croquette egg and cheese Sandwich
$7.99
Dirty Sausage egg & cheese bisquit
$5.99
Dirty Sausage egg & cheese toast
$4.99
Dirty Chicken Breakfast bowl
$12.99
Mini Pancake Breakfast (choice meat & egg)
$10.99
Chicken & Waffles (4pcs)
$15.99
chicken & Honey bisquit
$5.99
Loaded Breakfast potato bowl
$7.99
Sausage Pancake on a stick (1)
$3.99
Grilled cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich (pork sausage)
$5.99
Mini Waffles (3)
$4.99
Grilled cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich (pork bacon)
$5.99
Grilled cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich (turkey bacon)
$5.99
Grilled cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich (turkey sausage)
$5.99
French Toast Bfast sandwich
$8.99
Not so dirty breakfast
Lamb chops dinner
$29.99
Dirty tacos (salmon)
$5.50
Dirty tacos (chicken)
$5.00
Dirty tacos (steak)
$5.25
Dirty wings (6)
$10.99
Dirty wings (12)
$19.99
Pot roast meal
$19.99
Grilled Salmon dinner
$24.99
philly egg rolls
$14.00
salmon egg rolls
$17.00
shrimp egg rolls
$16.00
chicken egg rolls
$15.00
smothered chicken
$19.99
steak (ribeye or T-bone) meal
$26.99
(2 pc) Catfish dinner
$18.99
6pc wing dinner
$18.99
3 salmon tacos
$16.99
3 Chicken tacos
$14.99
3 steak tacos
$15.99
DirTy Breakfast 10981 Hamilton Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(513) 514-7662
Closed