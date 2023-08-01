Beverages

Dunkin Donuts Iced coffee

$4.99

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape

$2.59

Minute Maid OJ

$2.59

Minute maid AJ

$2.59

Fanta Orange

$1.59

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.59

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$1.59

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$1.59

Chocolate Milk

$1.59

2% Milk

$1.59

Minute Maid Pineapple OJ

$2.59

Smart Water

$1.59

Dirty Slushee 16oz

$2.50

Sprite

$2.59

Al a Cart

Turkey Bacon (3pcs)

$4.99

Pork Bacon (3pcs)

$3.99

Turkey Sausage links (4pcs)

$4.99

Turkey Sausage Patties (2)

$3.99

Pork Sausage links (4pcs)

$3.99

Pork Sausage Patties (2)

$3.99

Chicken Whole wings (6pcs)

$12.99

Salmon Croquettes (2pcs)

$7.99

Grilled dirty shrimp skewers (6pcs)

$8.99

Grilled dirty shrimp skewers (12pcs)

$17.99

eggs (anystyle) (per egg)

$1.99

Shrimp & Grits (small)

$8.99

Potatoes w/ onions

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Mini Pancakes (4pc)

$8.99

Fruit Cups

$4.99

Grits

$4.99

Dirty Waffle

$5.99

anything dirty (upcharge)

$1.99

fried pork chop

$4.99

breakfast burrito

$5.99

chicken sausage

$4.99

Lamb Chops (4)

$20.00

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

2 Piece Catfish

$9.99

Ribeye

$18.99

T-bone

$18.99

waffle

$3.99

cheese slice

$0.75

biscuit

$1.99

all flats

$3.99

sweet chili

Hood chef buss down sauce

Hot honey

Garlic buffalo

Parmesan Garlic

Jamaican Jerk

Carolina Gold

Toast (2 slices)

$1.99

JC sticky bourbon sauce

ranch

$0.50

blue cheese

$0.50

fruit topping

$1.50

french toast (4 pc)

$9.99

Sausage & Gravy

$5.99

Entrees

salmon and grits (fried)

$19.99

salmon and grits (grilled)

$19.99

Dirty bfast dish

$13.99

Dirty bfast biscuit

$5.99

Dirty bfast toast

$5.99

pork Bacon Egg & Cheese on toast

$4.99

Shrimp and Grits

$18.99

fried pork chop breakfast platter

$17.99

Lamb Chop Breakfast

$29.99

Dirty salmon breakfast dish ( hashbrowns and eggs)

$18.99

grilled salmon steak with fried potatoes and eggs (anystyle)

Bacon Egg & Cheese on biscuit

$5.99

T-Bone Steak eggs & potatoes

$26.99

Ribeye Steak eggs & potatoes

$28.99

Catfish eggs & grits

$18.99

Salmon Croquettes eggs & Potatoes

$15.99

Salmon Croquette egg and cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Dirty Sausage egg & cheese bisquit

$5.99

Dirty Sausage egg & cheese toast

$4.99

Dirty Chicken Breakfast bowl

$12.99

Mini Pancake Breakfast (choice meat & egg)

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles (4pcs)

$15.99

chicken & Honey bisquit

$5.99

Loaded Breakfast potato bowl

$7.99

Sausage Pancake on a stick (1)

$3.99

Grilled cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich (pork sausage)

$5.99

Mini Waffles (3)

$4.99

Grilled cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich (pork bacon)

$5.99

Grilled cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich (turkey bacon)

$5.99

Grilled cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich (turkey sausage)

$5.99

French Toast Bfast sandwich

$8.99

Not so dirty breakfast

Lamb chops dinner

$29.99

Dirty tacos (salmon)

$5.50

Dirty tacos (chicken)

$5.00

Dirty tacos (steak)

$5.25

Dirty wings (6)

$10.99

Dirty wings (12)

$19.99

Pot roast meal

$19.99

Grilled Salmon dinner

$24.99

philly egg rolls

$14.00

salmon egg rolls

$17.00

shrimp egg rolls

$16.00

chicken egg rolls

$15.00

smothered chicken

$19.99

steak (ribeye or T-bone) meal

$26.99

(2 pc) Catfish dinner

$18.99

6pc wing dinner

$18.99

3 salmon tacos

$16.99

3 Chicken tacos

$14.99

3 steak tacos

$15.99

deserts

cakes

$5.00

strawberry cheescake

$5.00

Apple pie

$5.00

Banana pudding

$5.00

meal sides

mac n cheese

green beans

yams

fried cabbage

collard greens

regular sides $$

mac n cheese

$3.99

yams

$3.99

green beans

$3.99

collard greens

$3.99

mashed potatoes

$3.99

baked beans

$3.99

broccoli

$3.99