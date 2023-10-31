Dirty Burger Bar
Appetizers
Flour tortillas heaped with pepper jack cheese, grilled chicken and avocado
Bone in wings with your choice of sauce. We are unable to offer just flats at this time.
Our signature fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives. Add jalapeños for a nice kick!
Sweet fries topped with grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.
6 filled with cheddar cheese served with ranch.
Made with turkey chili and cheddar cheese
Monterrey jack cheese, pulled pork, jalapeños, BBQ sauce in flour tortillas
Wraps
Sandwiches
Grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll. Choice of side.
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a ciabatta roll. Choice of side.
Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, spicy honey mustard on brioche bun
Fried chicken breast, pepper jack, bacon, fried egg,chipolte mayo,lettuce,tomato, red onion on a ciabatta roll. Choice of side.
Blackened chicken breast, ghost pepper cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions and chipotle mayo. Comes with a choice of side.
Traditional style patty melt with a burger patty topped with american cheese, whiskey caramelized onions, mayo-ketchup sauce, grilled on Texas toast. Choice of side.
Slices of sirloin beef, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Topped with provolone cheese and garlic aioli, served on ciabatta roll. Choice of side.
Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes on Texas toast. Choice of side.
Cheddar cheese grilled on Texas toast. Choice of side.
Burgers
All beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, choice of cheese on a brioche bun and a side of our famous DBB sauce! Comes with a choice of seasoned fries, sweet potato fries or side salad.
All beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions on a brioche bun and a side of our famous DBB sauce! Comes with a choice of sides.
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce and red onions, topped with an over medium fried egg, cheddar cheese and bacon. Choice of side.
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, tomato and onions, topped with sliced avocado. Comes with choice of side.
All beef patty, topped with pulled pork, bacon, homemade slaw and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.
All beef patty, crispy bacon, whiskey caramelized onion, blue cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
All beef patty, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, bacon and pickles on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side
All beef patty, bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.
All beef patty, cheddar cheese, jalapeño, guacamole, onions and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Turkey patty, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and DBB sauce on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.
Black bean and Veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, onion topped with avocado slices and side Dbb sauce. Comes with choice of sides.
Beef patty, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeño, tomato, onions and chipotle mayo