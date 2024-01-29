Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
Featured Items
Wiener Box
- Dogs for a Cause$12.95
Calling all hot dog heroes! Donate a Wiener Box to Columbus non-profits serving our under-resourced & marginalized neighbors in need. Thru September, we'll be supporting Bridgeway Academy!
Hot Dogs 1
- Big Dill$6.00
- 2 Corn Dog 1$4.50
2 corn dogS, served with sriracha mustard or cheese sauce ***Can NOT be made vegetarian***
- 3 Corn Dogs 1$6.50
3 corn dogs, served with sriracha mustard or cheese sauce ***Can NOT be made vegetarian***
- Archie's Big Boston 1$4.95
Boston baked beans, onion, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)
- Birthday Suit 1$3.25
Just a plain wiener (no toppings, please) (Veg/Vegan)
- BLT 1$5.75
Bacon-wrapped dog topped with bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
- Brisket & Slaw 1$7.25
Juicy beef brisket & creamy coleslaw
- CBJ 1$4.95
Cheese sauce, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & jalapeños (Veg/Vegan)
- Chicago 1$4.95
Fresh tomatoes, diced onion, Vienna® Sport Peppers, relish, dill pickle, yellow mustard, & a dash of celery salt (Veg/Vegan)
- Chili Dog 1$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), onion, yellow mustard, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)
- Classy Lady 1$4.95
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)
- Cleveland Rocks! 1$4.50
Cleveland Rocks! A classic dog topped with creamy coleslaw, french fries, and BBQ sauce! Available vegetarian.
- Clipper Dog 1$4.95
Brown mustard, grilled onion, relish, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)
- Cowgirl Carmen 1$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)
- Crew Dog 1$4.50
Sriracha Cream Cheese, Corn Relish and Black Olives (Veg)
- Dog From Hell 1$4.95
Satanically spicy Giardiniera, red pepper flakes, & soothing cream cheese (Veg/Vegan)
- Doginator 1$8.00
Bacon-wrapped dog topped with beef brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar, & onion rings. Hasta la vista, hunger!
- Fire on the Rhine 1$4.00
Our spicy Fire Kraut (sriracha, chili paste, garlic, & onion) (Veg/Vegan)
- Frank en Fuego 1$6.00
Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos, Takis Fuego
- Frito Bandito 1$4.95
Hot wiener, comin' through! Topped with baked beans, Cheddar, Fritos, & Texas Pete. Available vegetarian.
- Hot Mama 1$5.00
This dog is on FIRE! Giardiniera, fire kraut, Jalapenos, & sriracha cream cheese (vegetarian).
- Loaded Potato Dog 1$5.50
Fries, cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & scallions (Veg/Vegan)
- Mac Attack 1$6.50
Mac & Cheese bites, cheese sauce, & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg)
- Octodog 1$5.25
A hot dog octopus over Mac & Cheese!
- Ohioana 1$4.50
Spicy corn relish (sweet corn, pickle relish, & jalapeño blend) & celery salt (Veg/Vegan)
- Picnic Table 1$4.95
Baked Beans, creamy coleslaw, relish, & crushed potato chips (veg)
- Pittsburgh Princess 1$4.50
Creamy slaw, fries, & malt vinegar (Veg)
- Puff the Magic Popper 1$4.50
Cheddar cream cheese, jalapeños, & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg)
- Razzle Dazzle 1$4.75
Cream cheese, grilled peppers, & onion (Veg/Vegan)
- Real Man 1$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), sauerkraut, onion, & brown mustard (Veg/Vegan)
- Sauerkraut Dog 1$4.50
Sauerkraut, brown mustard, & onion (Veg/Vegan)
- Slappy Pappy 1$6.50
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheddar, sour cream, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & topped with fries (Veg/Vegan)
- Spicy Slaw Dog 1$4.95
Sriracha slaw, mustard, & onion (Veg)
- Street Corn Dog 1$5.50
Corn Relish, Sour Cream, Takis Fuego
- Strikeout! 1$6.50
Coney, tots, jalapeños, & cheddar cream cheese (vegetarian)
- Texas Tommy 1$4.95
Bacon-wrapped dog smothered with cheese sauce.
- Tot-cho Dog 1$4.95
Tots, cheese sauce, jalapeños, & onion (Veg/Vegan)
- Westside, Bestside! 1$4.95
Bar cheese, brown mustard, pretzel bites, & cheddar cheese (Veg)
- WV Slaw 1$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), creamy slaw, & onion (Veg)
- Your Wiener 1$3.75
Any 2 of The Basics toppings. Extra toppings incur additional charge. (Veg/Vegan)
Sides
- Alex Style Fries$5.95
Hand-cut fries, coney sauce (meat or veggie), & cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)
- Alex Style Tot-chos$5.95
Tots, coney sauce (meat or veggie), & cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)
- Beanie Weenie 1$4.75
Sliced beef or veggie dog, mixed with baked beans, cheddar, & onion. (Veg/Vegan)
- Boston Baked Beans$2.95
Cheddar & onion on top! (Veg/Vegan)
- Cheese & Bacon Fries$5.95
Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg/Vegan)
- Cheese & Bacon Tots$5.95
Tots with cheese sauce & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg/Vegan)
- Cheese Fries$5.45
Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)
- Cheese Tots$5.45
Tots with cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)
- Coleslaw$2.50
Our creamy house slaw (Veg)
- Deluxe Fries$6.75
Hand-cut fries, coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes, & onion (Veg/Vegan)
- Deluxe Tot-chos$6.75
Tots, coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes, & onion (Veg/Vegan)
- Fries$3.95
Fresh hand-cut fries! (Veg/Vegan)
- Mac & Cheese$4.00
Creamy & dreamy, with a sport pepper garnish. (Veg/Vegan)
- Mac & Cheese Bites$7.25
served with a side of ranch (Veg)
- Onion Rings$4.75
Golden, crispy rings of beauty. (Veg)
- Pretzel Bites$5.50
Choice of 2 dips: cheese sauce (dairy or vegan), sriracha mustard, or bar cheese (Veg/Vegan)
- Raunchy Fries$5.50
Fries, Ranch Dressing, Ranch Seasoning, Scallions, & Bacon Bits
- Raunchy Tots$5.50
Tots, Ranch Dressing, Ranch Seasoning, Scallions, & Bacon Bits
- Salad Bowl$4.75
Shredded lettuce, corn relish, roma tomatoes and cheddar with ranch dressing on the side (veg)
- Side of
- Sriracha Slaw$2.95
Creamy coleslaw with a sriracha drizzle (Veg)
- Tater Tots$3.95
Because tots fix everything. (Veg/Vegan)
Big Sloppy Plates
- Chili Mac$6.95
Our creamy, dreamy, Mac & Cheese with a heaping helping of coney sauce (meat or veggie), & topped with onion. (Veg/Vegan)
- Dirty Nachos$9.95
Coney sauce (meat or veg), cheese sauce (dairy or vegan), corn salsa, tomatoes, & jalapeños (Veg/Vegan)
- Dirty Sancho$7.95
Our famous Mac & Cheese blended with juicy beef brisket and corn salsa.
Sweets
Beer
- $4 PICK$4.00
Bubbles
- Angry Orchard "Angry Crisp"$7.00
- Fat Head's Bumble Berry$5.00
Honey Blueberry Ale 5.3% ABV
- Free Wave Hazy IPA - Non-Alcoholic$6.00
Highest-Rated Non-Alcoholic IPA in the US
- Guinness Zero N/A$8.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
16oz Can 4.2% ABV
- Old Style$5.00
16oz Traditional Lager 4.6% ABV
- Rhinegeist Truth$6.00
IPA 7.2% ABV
- Tecate$5.00
Cerveza 4.5% ABV
- Upside Dawn Lager - Non-Alcoholic$6.00
Golden Ale Style N/A
- White Claw "Black Cherry"$6.00
- Atomic Dog "Hard Cider"$7.00
- Bells "Eclipse"$8.00
- CBC " Devils Kush"$7.00
- Masthead "Single Origin"$7.00
- PBR$4.00
Draft American Lager 4.7 ABV
- Rhinegeist Dad$7.00
- Seventh Son "Scientist"$7.00
- Stone "IPA"$7.00
- Thirsty Dog " 12 days of xmas"$7.00
- Troegs "Dreamweaver"$6.00
- Wolfs Ridge "Dire Wolf"$6.00
Sodies
- 7 Up$2.95
- Core Water$4.00
- Cream Soda$2.95
- Diet 7Up$3.50
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Dr Pepper$2.95
- Fruit Punch$2.95
- Ginger Ale$2.95
- Ginger Beer Pint$5.00
7.5 oz can
- Grape Soda$2.95
- Ice Cream Float$5.00
Choose from Dreamsicle, Purple Cow, Madam Ruby, Maneater, or Root Beer!
- Lemonade$2.95
- Orange Soda$2.95
- RC$2.95
- Red Pop$2.95
- Root Beer$5.00
Sprecher Root Beer in a 16 oz. glass bottle (non-alcoholic)
- Snapple$4.00
- C4$4.00
- Yoo-Hoo$3.60
- Keepsake Cup$3.00
Cocktails
- Buckaroo Banzai$5.00
12 oz. Whiskey & Orange Soda. Served chilled without ice.
- Lilikoi Lemonade$6.00
Citrus Vodka Triple Sec Lemonade Passion Fruit Puree
- Little Cream Soda$6.50
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Butterscotch Liqueur, & Ginger Ale. 12 oz, chilled.
- Martini McFly$7.00
Gin, Sour Apple Pucker, Green Apple Syrup, Lemonade
- Mule Never Take Me Alive!$6.00
Spicy Ginger Beer + your choice whiskey or Middle West Spirits OYO Vodka. 12 oz, chilled.
- Punch Out!$10.00
Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, & Fruit Punch. 12 oz, chilled.
- Raspberry Beret$6.00
Raspberry Vodka, Lime Juice, Grenadine, & Cranberry Juice
- Razzy McMarg$6.50
12 oz. Raspberry Smirnoff, Lemonade, 7Up, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, & Raspberry Liqueur. Served chilled.
- Rick Astley$6.00
Sweet Tea Vodka & lemonade. Never gonna let you down! 12 oz, chilled.
- Smurf Blood$6.50
Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka, Blue Curaçao, & Lemonade. 12 oz, chilled.
- Whip It$7.00
Root Beer + Pinnacle Whipped Vodka
- Melon Me Happy$7.00
Side Packets/Utensils
Merch
- Dirty Frank's Classic Crew
The Original Wiener Wear! Youth sizes & onesies now available.
- Classic Crew - Youth$20.00
Our classic shirt for your favorite shorty!
- Ask Me About My Wiener
We're Talkin' Hot Dogs, Folks!
- Eat It & Beat It Baseball Shirt
For Lookin' Sporty While at the Ballpark + Eating Wieners!
- Hoodie
Frank Likes it Cozy.
- Nothin' Keener Than Our Wiener
Just Sayin'...
- Onesie (12 month)$20.00
Wiener Wear for da baby! Available only in 12 months.
- Racerback Tank
So You Can Handle The Heat + Hot Wieners
- Stuffing Wieners in Faces
The Slogan For When It All Began!
- V-Neck Shirt
The Original Wiener Wear!
- Trucker Hat$20.00
Frank's Favorite Head Gear!
- Weenie Beanie$20.00
Holy Mother of Frank, it's cold outside...