Popular Items

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese

Pizza

Large Pizzas

Our 18 inch dough is made with our very own Dirty Water IPA and is nut, egg, and dairy free!

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella

Large Aloha Pizza

Large Aloha Pizza

$21.00

Sliced prosciutto, pineapple, house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large BBQ Chix Pizza

$19.00

Roasted chicken, red onion, gouda cheese, BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$21.00

Roasted chicken, shaved romaine, Sriracha sauce, bleu cheese, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, house red sauce, fresh basil, Romano cheese

Large Big Papi Pizza

$20.00

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, shredded mozzarella, signature pesto, Romano cheese

Large Dirty Taco Pizza

$23.00

Chili style ground beef, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar, sour cream, crushed Doritos, Romano cheese

Large Hulk Pizza

Large Hulk Pizza

$23.00

Sliced tomatoes, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, signature pesto Romano cheese

Large Mac Cheesy Pizza

$18.00

YES! Macaroni and cheese! Topped with Ritz™ crackers and Cheez-its™

Large Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, house red sauce, garlic oil, fresh basil, Romano cheese

Large Mediterranean Pizza

$21.00

Sliced tomatoes, baby spinach, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, shredded mozzarella, garlic oil

Large Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Sweet Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, onions, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese

Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza

$21.00

Cola marinated shaved steak, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Artichokes, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, house red sauce, Romano cheese

Large Fenway Frank Pizza

$19.00

Our signature dough topped with Kayem 100% All Beef Franks, sauerkraut, sweet relish, white onions, and a light drizzle of yellow mustard

Large Half & Half Pizza

$17.00

Large Brunch Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese blend topped with sunny side up eggs, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes, and finished with a dash of salt and pepper

Small Pizzas

Our 12 inch dough is made with our very own Dirty Water IPA and is nut, egg, and dairy free! Small pizzas can also be made on Against the Grain gluten-free crust (WARNING: Gluten-free crust is made with dairy)

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.00

Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella

Small Aloha Pizza

Small Aloha Pizza

$14.00

Sliced prosciutto, pineapple, house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Small BBQ Chix Pizza

$13.00

Roasted chicken, red onion, gouda cheese, BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Small Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$15.00

Roasted chicken, shaved romaine, Sriracha sauce, bleu cheese, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Small Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, house red sauce, fresh basil, Romano cheese

Small Big Papi Pizza

$14.00

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, shredded mozzarella, signature pesto, Romano cheese

Small Dirty Taco Pizza

$16.00

Chili style ground beef, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar, sour cream, crushed Doritos, Romano cheese

Small Hulk Pizza

Small Hulk Pizza

$16.00

Sliced tomatoes, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, signature pesto Romano cheese

Small Mac Cheesy Pizza

$13.00

YES! Macaroni and cheese! Topped with Ritz™ crackers and Cheez-its™

Small Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, house red sauce, garlic oil, fresh basil, Romano cheese

Small Mediterranean Pizza

$15.00

Sliced tomatoes, baby spinach, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, shredded mozzarella, garlic oil

Small Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Sweet Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, onions, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese

Small Steak 'n Cola Pizza

$14.00

Cola marinated shaved steak, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Artichokes, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, house red sauce, Romano cheese

Small Fenway Frank Pizza

$13.00

Our signature dough topped with Kayem 100% All Beef Franks, sauerkraut, sweet relish, white onions, and a light drizzle of yellow mustard

Small Brunch Pizza

Small Brunch Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese blend topped with fried eggs, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes, and finished with a dash of salt and pepper

Small Half & Half Pizza

$10.00

Sandwiches

Served on Iggys ciabatta bread!

Vinny's BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy bacon, romaine hearts, sliced tomato, pesto mayonnaise

Newbury Sandwich

$11.00

House roasted turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto mayo, baby spinach, tomato

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil

Salsiccia Sandwich

$10.00

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, pesto mayo

Santino Sandwich

Santino Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, imported prosciutto, sliced tomato, baby spinach, fresh basil, garlic oil

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Artichokes, roasted red peppers, black olives, tomato, red onion, goat cheese

Salads

Salad

Made to order with fresh veggies! Choice of Italian, Caesar, Blue Cheese, Ranch, Balsamic, Greek, or Garlic Oil dressing. Add chicken to any salad for an additional $2.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$6.00+

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar

Garden Salad

$5.50+

Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato

Drinks

20oz Sodas

Coke® branded soda bottles
Barqs Root Beer

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

20 oz

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.50

20 oz

Coke

Coke

$2.50

20 oz

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50

20 oz

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

20 oz

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20 oz

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20 oz

Ginger Ale

$2.50

20 oz

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

20 oz

Vanilla Coke

Vanilla Coke

$2.50

20 oz

Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda

Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda

$2.50

20 oz

Fanta Pineapple

Fanta Pineapple

$2.50

20 oz

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.50

Dirty Water Sodas

Tasty old fashioned soda flavors custom made for us
Dirty Water Root Beer

Dirty Water Root Beer

$3.00

12 oz

Dirty Water Cream Soda

Dirty Water Cream Soda

$3.00

12 oz

Dirty Water Raspberry Lime Rickey

Dirty Water Raspberry Lime Rickey

$3.00

12 oz

Dirty Water Lemonade

Dirty Water Lemonade

$3.00

12 oz

Dirty Water Black Cherry

Dirty Water Black Cherry

$3.00

12 oz

Dirty Water Orange

Dirty Water Orange

$3.00

12 oz

Dirty Water Grape

Dirty Water Grape

$3.00

12 oz

Dirty Water Strawberry

Dirty Water Strawberry

$3.00

12 oz

Dirty Water Birch Beer

Dirty Water Birch Beer

$3.00

12 oz

Dirty Water Sarsaparilla

Dirty Water Sarsaparilla

$3.00

12 oz

Gold Peak® Tea

Ready-to-drink teas that are USDA Organic, use Fair Trade certified ingredients, and range from unsweetened to 'Just a Tad Sweet' tasting varieties
Gold Peak® George Peach Tea

Gold Peak® George Peach Tea

$2.75

16.9 oz

Gold Peak® Green Tea

Gold Peak® Green Tea

$2.75

16.9 oz

Gold Peak® Sweetened Tea

$2.75
Gold Peak® Unweetened Black Tea

Gold Peak® Unweetened Black Tea

$2.75

16.9 oz

Waters

Various water products
SmartWater

SmartWater

$3.00

20 oz

Dasani

$1.87
Vitaminwater Power-C

Vitaminwater Power-C

$2.75

Dragonfruit. 16.9 oz

Vitaminwater Focus

Vitaminwater Focus

$2.75

Kiwi-Strawberry. 16.9 oz

Vitaminwater XXX

Vitaminwater XXX

$2.75

Acai, Blueberry, and Pomegranate. 16.9 oz

Vitaminwater Refresh

Vitaminwater Refresh

$2.75

Tropical Mango. 16.9 oz

Vitaminwater Zero Squeezed

$2.75

Juices

Huberts lemonades and Minute Maid® Juice
Minute Maid® Apple Juice

Minute Maid® Apple Juice

$2.25

12 oz

Minute Maid® Orange Juice

Minute Maid® Orange Juice

$2.25

12 oz

Minute Maid® Cranberry Grape Juice

Minute Maid® Cranberry Grape Juice

$2.25

12 oz

Beer & Wine

Single Beer Bottles & Cans

Alcohol must be purchased with prepared food! 21+ with valid government issued ID

Sam Adams Wicked Easy Lager 16oz

$6.00
Lord Hobo Boomsauce DIPA 16oz

Lord Hobo Boomsauce DIPA 16oz

$8.50

Lord Hobo's flagship IPA features six hop varietals and a blend of spelt, oat and wheat. A late hop addition of Mosaic, Falconer’s Flight, Ella, and Amarillo delivers a notable citrus and tropical fruit finish.

Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy NEIPA 16oz

Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy NEIPA 16oz

$8.00

A hazy, deep golden-orange color with aromas of papaya, mango, and starfruit and a smooth and crisp finish. Double Dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo.

Jack's Abby Blood Orange Wheat Lager 16oz

$7.00

Small Change Brewing A Little Rain Pale Ale 16oz

$9.00
Narragansett Lager 16oz

Narragansett Lager 16oz

$4.00

Made on Honor for five generations, The Famous Narragansett Lager has been one of the greats since 1890. Pre-Prohibition era drinkers toasted 'Gansett, Dr. Suess illustrated 'Gansett, the Sox scored with 'Gansett, and Captain Quint crushed 'Gansett. Today, the highest rated, heritage American lager (according to Beer Advocate) is brewed to be clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. "Hi Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett!"

Stormalong Cider 16oz

$7.50

Truly Wild Berry Seltzer 12oz

$5.00

Loverboy White Tea Peach 12oz

$6.00

Packs of Beer Bottles & Cans

Alcohol must be purchased with prepared food! 21+ with valid government issued ID
4 Pack Lord Hobo Boomsauce DIPA 16oz

4 Pack Lord Hobo Boomsauce DIPA 16oz

$27.00

Lord Hobo's flagship IPA features six hop varietals and a blend of spelt, oat and wheat. A late hop addition of Mosaic, Falconer’s Flight, Ella, and Amarillo delivers a notable citrus and tropical fruit finish.

4 Pack Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy NEIPA 16oz

4 Pack Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy NEIPA 16oz

$27.00

A hazy, deep golden-orange color with aromas of papaya, mango, and starfruit and a smooth and crisp finish. Double Dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo.

4 Pack Jack's Abby Blood Orange Wheat Lager 16oz

$24.00

4 Pack Small Change Brewing A Little Rain Pale Ale 16oz

$27.00

Wine Bottles

Alcohol must be purchased with food! Must be +21 with valid Government issues ID
Riesling - Kungfu Girl 2019 750ml

Riesling - Kungfu Girl 2019 750ml

$27.00

White peach, mandarin orange and apricot are delivered with a core of minerality that makes this dry Riesling shimmer with energy and freshness. Another epic vintage of Kung Fu Girl.

Pinot Grigio - Gooseneck Vineyards 2019 750ml

Pinot Grigio - Gooseneck Vineyards 2019 750ml

$30.00

Gooseneck Vineyards’ Pinot Grigio is as vibrant and relaxing as its label suggests, while capturing the beautiful terrier of Italy’s most prestigious Pinot Grigio regions. This wine coordinates a dry, fruitful style followed by a crisp acidity - an ideal marriage to seafood, poultry or lighter pasta dishes.

Chardonnay - Buried Cane 2016 750ml

Chardonnay - Buried Cane 2016 750ml

$30.00

Buried Cane refers to the practice of protecting grape vines from frigid winter temperatures by burying low-growing canes under the soil. Our Chardonnay is a racy, crisp dry white wine that is delicious with seafood, poultry, vegetable and white-sauced dishes or on its own.

Sauvignon Blanc - Kim Crawford 2020 750ml

Sauvignon Blanc - Kim Crawford 2020 750ml

$30.00

Marlborough, New Zealand- On the nose, a bouquet of citrus and tropical fruits backed by characteristic herbaceous notes. An exuberant wine brimming with flavors of pineapple and stone fruit with a hint of herbaceousness on the palate. The finish is fresh and zesty.

Rosé - LVE 2020 750ml

Rosé - LVE 2020 750ml

$42.00

This elegant style of Rosé enters the palate with layered flavors of strawberry and melon. The rich texture is complemented with balanced acidity leading to a refreshing and supple finish.

Red Blend - Raymond 2018 750ml

Red Blend - Raymond 2018 750ml

$27.00

Discover the dark side. Seven moons dark side red blend celebrates the phases of the moon by combining seven grape varietals into a dark, rich red blend with a lush mouthfeel. Uncork, pour, and enjoy by the moonlight. Blend of Syrah, Merlot, Petite Sirah, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Melbec, Grenache.

Chianti - Cecchi 2018 750ml

Chianti - Cecchi 2018 750ml

$30.00

The Cecchi family has always produced Chianti, and this traditional appellation represents the roots of Tuscan wine making. Produced primarily with Sangiovese grapes, chianti is considered a timeless classic and Cecchi’s style of Chianti is known for its superb freshness and complex structure. Perfect with every day meals and enjoyable during barbecues and picnics.

Pinot Noir - Primarius 2018 750ml

Pinot Noir - Primarius 2018 750ml

$45.00

Silky with layers of ripe fruit that unfold on the palate, this Oregon Pinot Noir lives up to its name: Primarius, Latin for distinguished. Sourced from high-quality Oregon vineyards. Primarius speaks of the states idyllic climate for producing Pinot Noir.

Cabernet Sauvignon - Dreaming Tree 2019 750ml

Cabernet Sauvignon - Dreaming Tree 2019 750ml

$42.00

“Dave and I are passionate about creating wines with soul. The rhythm of our California Cab highlights classic aromas of blackberry, cherry, and bitter sweet chocolate with hints of toasty oak. This one is loaded with character and easy to drink” - Sean McKenzie, Dreaming Tree

Specials

Buy Two Large Pizzas, Get One Free Cheese Special

Pick any two large specialty pizzas and get a large cheese free!

Large Cheese Pizza (Special)

$16.00

house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese

Large Pepperoni Pizza (Special)

$18.00

house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza (Special)

$21.00

Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella

Large Aloha Pizza (Special)

$21.00

Sliced prosciutto, pineapple, house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large BBQ Chix Pizza (Special)

$19.00

shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, red onion, bbq sauce, gouda cheese

Large Blazin Buffalo Pizza (Special)

$21.00

shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, sriracha buffalo sauce, shaved romaine, bleu cheese

Large Chicken Parm Pizza (Special)

$20.00

House blend mozzarella, romano cheese, breaded chicken cutlet, parmesan, fresh basil, ricotta splash

Large Big Papi Pizza (Special)

$20.00

signature pesto, house blend mozz, romano cheese, provolone, sweet italian sausage, broccoli rabe

Large Dirty Taco Pizza (Special)

$23.00

shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos

Large Hulk Pizza (Special)

$23.00

Newbury street favorite! house made basil pesto, sliced tomato, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, goat cheese

Large Mac Cheesy Pizza (Special)

$18.00

YES! Macaroni and cheese! Topped with Ritz™ crackers and Cheez-its™

Large Mediterranean Pizza (Special)

$21.00

Garlic oil, house blend mozz, romano cheese, baby spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta

Large Sausage Pizza (Special)

$18.00

house tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza (Special)

$21.00

cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.

Large Veggie Pizza (Special)

$21.00

marinara, artichoke, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, tomato, goat cheese, romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, roasted red peppers.

Large Fenway Frank Pizza (Special)

$19.00

Our signature dough topped with Kayem 100% All Beef Franks, sauerkraut, sweet relish, white onions, and a light drizzle of yellow mustard

Buy Any Pizza & Salad, Get Two Free Drinks Special

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella

Large Aloha Pizza

$21.00

Sliced prosciutto, pineapple, house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large BBQ Chix Pizza

$19.00

Shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, red onion, bbq sauce, gouda cheese

Large Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$21.00

Shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, roasted chicken, sriracha buffalo sauce, shaved romaine, bleu cheese

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.00

House blend mozzarella, romano cheese, breaded chicken cutlet, parmesan, fresh basil, ricotta splash

Large Big Papi Pizza

$20.00

Signature pesto, house blend mozz, romano cheese, provolone, sweet italian sausage, broccoli rabe

Large Dirty Taco Pizza

$23.00

Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos

Large Hulk Pizza

$23.00

Newbury street favorite! house made basil pesto, sliced tomato, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, goat cheese

Large Mac Cheesy Pizza

$18.00

YES! Macaroni and cheese! Topped with Ritz™ crackers and Cheez-its™

Large Margherita Pizza

$18.00

House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil

Large Mediterranean Pizza

$21.00

Garlic oil, house blend mozz, romano cheese, baby spinach, tomato, kalamata olive, feta

Large Sausage Pizza

$18.00

House tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese

Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza

$21.00

Cola marinated shaves steak, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, romano cheese, provolone.

Large Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Marinara, artichoke, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, tomato, goat cheese, romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, roasted red peppers.

Large Fenway Frank Pizza

$19.00

Our signature dough topped with Kayem 100% All Beef Franks, sauerkraut, sweet relish, white onions, and a light drizzle of yellow mustard

Large Half & Half Pizza

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan

Caprese Salad

$6.00+

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar

Garden Salad

$5.50+

Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato

Sides & Extras

Garlic Cheesy Strips

Made from our signature pizza dough and topped with garlic infused olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of our house marinara and cut into strips for perfect dipping!
Garlic Cheesy Strips

Garlic Cheesy Strips

$9.00

Nantucket Crisps

Nantucket Crisps flavors are inspired by the many unique locations on the island. All flavors are gluten-free, NON-GMO, dairy-free, and Kosher. The crisps are slow fried with good oils in small batches to create the most mouth-watering thin and crispy chip.
Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, sea salt. 

Beach BBQ Chips

Beach BBQ Chips

$2.50

Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, bbq seasoning (sugar, salt, maltodextrin, tomato powder, onion powder, garlic powder, honey, yeast, citric acid, paprika extract, natural flavoring, natural smoke flavor). 

Hot Honey Chips

$2.50
Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, salt and vinegar seasoning (maltodextrin, sea salt, citric acid, white vinegar powder).

Black Pepper Chips

$2.50
Sweet Onion Chips

Sweet Onion Chips

$2.50

Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, sweet onion seasoning (sugar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, citric acid).

Stuffing Chips

Stuffing Chips

$2.50

Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, stuffing seasoning (maltodextrin, sugar, onion powder, salt, spices, celery powder, garlic powder, yeast extract, citric acid, natural flavoring). 

Jamaican Jerk Chips

$2.50

Extra Dressing

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25
Side Caesar Dressing

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.25
Side Greek Dressing

Side Greek Dressing

$0.25
Side Ranch Dressing

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.25
Side Balsamic Dressing

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.25
Side Italian Dressing

Side Italian Dressing

$0.25

Marinara

Side Marinara

$0.25

Parmesan

Side Parmesan

$0.25

Crushed Red Pepper

Side Crushed Red Pepper

$0.25

Delivery & Takeout

Catering Supplies

Plates & Napkins

Plates

Napkins

Roll-Ups

Catering Trays

SALADS Catering

All salads are made fresh to order

Garden Salad Catering

$40.00+

Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion

Greek Salad Catering

$45.00+

Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, crumbled Feta

Caesar Salad Catering

$38.00+

Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan

Caprese Salad Catering

$45.00+

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar