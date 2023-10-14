Dirty Water Dough Co. Back Bay
Pizza
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese Pizza
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Large Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Roasted chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella
Large Aloha Pizza
Sliced prosciutto, pineapple, house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
Large BBQ Chix Pizza
Roasted chicken, red onion, gouda cheese, BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
Large Blazin Buffalo Pizza
Roasted chicken, shaved romaine, Sriracha sauce, bleu cheese, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
Large Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken cutlet, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, house red sauce, fresh basil, Romano cheese
Large Big Papi Pizza
Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, shredded mozzarella, signature pesto, Romano cheese
Large Dirty Taco Pizza
Chili style ground beef, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar, sour cream, crushed Doritos, Romano cheese
Large Hulk Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, signature pesto Romano cheese
Large Mac Cheesy Pizza
YES! Macaroni and cheese! Topped with Ritz™ crackers and Cheez-its™
Large Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, house red sauce, garlic oil, fresh basil, Romano cheese
Large Mediterranean Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, baby spinach, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, shredded mozzarella, garlic oil
Large Sausage Pizza
Sweet Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, onions, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Large Steak 'n Cola Pizza
Cola marinated shaved steak, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
Large Veggie Pizza
Artichokes, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Large Fenway Frank Pizza
Our signature dough topped with Kayem 100% All Beef Franks, sauerkraut, sweet relish, white onions, and a light drizzle of yellow mustard
Large Half & Half Pizza
Large Brunch Pizza
Mozzarella cheese blend topped with sunny side up eggs, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes, and finished with a dash of salt and pepper
Small Pizzas
Sandwiches
Vinny's BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon, romaine hearts, sliced tomato, pesto mayonnaise
Newbury Sandwich
House roasted turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto mayo, baby spinach, tomato
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
Salsiccia Sandwich
Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, pesto mayo
Santino Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, imported prosciutto, sliced tomato, baby spinach, fresh basil, garlic oil
Veggie Sandwich
Artichokes, roasted red peppers, black olives, tomato, red onion, goat cheese
Salads
Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar
Garden Salad
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Greek Salad
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Drinks
20oz Sodas
Dirty Water Sodas
Dirty Water Root Beer
12 oz
Dirty Water Cream Soda
12 oz
Dirty Water Raspberry Lime Rickey
12 oz
Dirty Water Lemonade
12 oz
Dirty Water Black Cherry
12 oz
Dirty Water Orange
12 oz
Dirty Water Grape
12 oz
Dirty Water Strawberry
12 oz
Dirty Water Birch Beer
12 oz
Dirty Water Sarsaparilla
12 oz
Gold Peak® Tea
Waters
Juices
Beer & Wine
Single Beer Bottles & Cans
Sam Adams Wicked Easy Lager 16oz
Lord Hobo Boomsauce DIPA 16oz
Lord Hobo's flagship IPA features six hop varietals and a blend of spelt, oat and wheat. A late hop addition of Mosaic, Falconer’s Flight, Ella, and Amarillo delivers a notable citrus and tropical fruit finish.
Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy NEIPA 16oz
A hazy, deep golden-orange color with aromas of papaya, mango, and starfruit and a smooth and crisp finish. Double Dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo.
Jack's Abby Blood Orange Wheat Lager 16oz
Small Change Brewing A Little Rain Pale Ale 16oz
Narragansett Lager 16oz
Made on Honor for five generations, The Famous Narragansett Lager has been one of the greats since 1890. Pre-Prohibition era drinkers toasted 'Gansett, Dr. Suess illustrated 'Gansett, the Sox scored with 'Gansett, and Captain Quint crushed 'Gansett. Today, the highest rated, heritage American lager (according to Beer Advocate) is brewed to be clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. "Hi Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett!"
Stormalong Cider 16oz
Truly Wild Berry Seltzer 12oz
Loverboy White Tea Peach 12oz
Packs of Beer Bottles & Cans
4 Pack Lord Hobo Boomsauce DIPA 16oz
Lord Hobo's flagship IPA features six hop varietals and a blend of spelt, oat and wheat. A late hop addition of Mosaic, Falconer’s Flight, Ella, and Amarillo delivers a notable citrus and tropical fruit finish.
4 Pack Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy NEIPA 16oz
A hazy, deep golden-orange color with aromas of papaya, mango, and starfruit and a smooth and crisp finish. Double Dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo.
4 Pack Jack's Abby Blood Orange Wheat Lager 16oz
4 Pack Small Change Brewing A Little Rain Pale Ale 16oz
Wine Bottles
Riesling - Kungfu Girl 2019 750ml
White peach, mandarin orange and apricot are delivered with a core of minerality that makes this dry Riesling shimmer with energy and freshness. Another epic vintage of Kung Fu Girl.
Pinot Grigio - Gooseneck Vineyards 2019 750ml
Gooseneck Vineyards’ Pinot Grigio is as vibrant and relaxing as its label suggests, while capturing the beautiful terrier of Italy’s most prestigious Pinot Grigio regions. This wine coordinates a dry, fruitful style followed by a crisp acidity - an ideal marriage to seafood, poultry or lighter pasta dishes.
Chardonnay - Buried Cane 2016 750ml
Buried Cane refers to the practice of protecting grape vines from frigid winter temperatures by burying low-growing canes under the soil. Our Chardonnay is a racy, crisp dry white wine that is delicious with seafood, poultry, vegetable and white-sauced dishes or on its own.
Sauvignon Blanc - Kim Crawford 2020 750ml
Marlborough, New Zealand- On the nose, a bouquet of citrus and tropical fruits backed by characteristic herbaceous notes. An exuberant wine brimming with flavors of pineapple and stone fruit with a hint of herbaceousness on the palate. The finish is fresh and zesty.
Rosé - LVE 2020 750ml
This elegant style of Rosé enters the palate with layered flavors of strawberry and melon. The rich texture is complemented with balanced acidity leading to a refreshing and supple finish.
Red Blend - Raymond 2018 750ml
Discover the dark side. Seven moons dark side red blend celebrates the phases of the moon by combining seven grape varietals into a dark, rich red blend with a lush mouthfeel. Uncork, pour, and enjoy by the moonlight. Blend of Syrah, Merlot, Petite Sirah, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Melbec, Grenache.
Chianti - Cecchi 2018 750ml
The Cecchi family has always produced Chianti, and this traditional appellation represents the roots of Tuscan wine making. Produced primarily with Sangiovese grapes, chianti is considered a timeless classic and Cecchi’s style of Chianti is known for its superb freshness and complex structure. Perfect with every day meals and enjoyable during barbecues and picnics.
Pinot Noir - Primarius 2018 750ml
Silky with layers of ripe fruit that unfold on the palate, this Oregon Pinot Noir lives up to its name: Primarius, Latin for distinguished. Sourced from high-quality Oregon vineyards. Primarius speaks of the states idyllic climate for producing Pinot Noir.
Cabernet Sauvignon - Dreaming Tree 2019 750ml
“Dave and I are passionate about creating wines with soul. The rhythm of our California Cab highlights classic aromas of blackberry, cherry, and bitter sweet chocolate with hints of toasty oak. This one is loaded with character and easy to drink” - Sean McKenzie, Dreaming Tree
Specials
Buy Two Large Pizzas, Get One Free Cheese Special
Large Half & Half Pizza
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, mesclun mix, balsamic vinegar
Garden Salad
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Greek Salad
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Sides & Extras
Garlic Cheesy Strips
Nantucket Crisps
Sea Salt Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, sea salt.
Beach BBQ Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, bbq seasoning (sugar, salt, maltodextrin, tomato powder, onion powder, garlic powder, honey, yeast, citric acid, paprika extract, natural flavoring, natural smoke flavor).
Hot Honey Chips
Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, salt and vinegar seasoning (maltodextrin, sea salt, citric acid, white vinegar powder).
Black Pepper Chips
Sweet Onion Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, sweet onion seasoning (sugar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, citric acid).
Stuffing Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, stuffing seasoning (maltodextrin, sugar, onion powder, salt, spices, celery powder, garlic powder, yeast extract, citric acid, natural flavoring).
Jamaican Jerk Chips
Extra Dressing
Marinara
Parmesan
Crushed Red Pepper
Delivery & Takeout
Catering Supplies
Catering Trays
SALADS Catering
