Breakfast (6am-11:30am)
Hot Breakfast
Burritos
- Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fires, american cheese, and boom boom sauce in wrap.$8.41
- Build-Your-Own Burrito
The option to "Build Your Own Breakfast Burrito" with your desired filling.$8.41
- Corned Beef Burrito
Scrambled eggs, corned beef hash, american cheese, and boom boom sauce in wrap.$8.41
- Morning Veggie Burrito
Scrambled eggs, mixed vigies, home fires, american cheese, and boom boom sauce in wrap.$8.41
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
- Asian Mandarin Chicken Wrap
Grilled sesame chicken, marinated oranges, crunchy noodles, almonds, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and sesame vinaigrette on a wrap.$11.31
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spicy buffalo chicken with fresh romaine lettuce and creamy blue cheese.$11.31
- Chicken Cesar Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.$11.31
- Harvard Square Wrap
Roasted mixed vegetables and creamy boursin cheese on a wrap.$11.31
- Hummus & Tabouli Wrap
Chickpea hummus, tabouli salad, lettuce, and tomato made on a whole wheat wrap.$11.31
- Kendall Square Wrap
Roasted mixed vegetables and creamy hummus on a wrap. Vegan friendly.$11.31
- BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.$11.31
- California Sandwich
Sliced smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, pepperjack cheese, and tomato.$11.31
- Chicken Salad
Chicken salad (chicken, celery, mayo) made with your choice of toppings and bread.$11.31
- Crimson Sandwich
Lean roast beef, extra-sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and horseradish on your choice of bread.$11.31
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled american cheese sandwich, toasted, and made with your choice of toppings and bread.$8.27
- Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken made with your choice of toppings and bread.$11.31
- Ham+Cheese Sandwich
Deli ham made on your selection of bread, cheese, and optional toppings.$11.31
- Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Deli pastrami made with your choice of toppings and bread.$11.31
- Roast Beef Sandwich
Deli roast beef slices with your choice of toppings and bread.$11.31
- TBM Sandwich
Fresh sliced tomatoes, basil leaves, and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bread.$11.31
- Thanksgiving Sandwich
Smoked deli turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing on your choice of bread.$11.31
- Tuna Melt
Tuna salad topped with cheese, toasted, and made with your choice of toppings and bread.$11.31
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad made with your choice of toppings and bread.$11.31
- Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Deli turkey slices and cheese with your choice of toppings and bread.$11.31
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, with mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a sub.$11.31
- Meatball Sandwich
Traditional beef & pork meatballs with marinara sauce on a sub roll. Cheese is an additional add-on.$11.31
- Steak and Cheese Sub
Traditional steak and cheese, toasted, and made with your choice of cheese and optional toppings.$11.31
- Italian Stallion
Provolone cheese, capicola, salami, mortadella, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, red onions, and balsamic dressing on a sub roll.$11.31
- Chicken Bacon Jalapeño Melt
Grilled chicken, bacon strips, pepperjack cheese, on your choice of a sub or wrap, topped with tomatoes, lettuce, ranch, and pickled jalapeños.$11.31
Soup
- 12oz Soup
PLEASE NOTE; Soups vary based on the day of the week. Soup schedule as follows: Monday+Wesnesday: Chicken Noodle Tuesday: Beef Chili Thursday: Beef Stew Friday: Clam Chowder$5.14
- 16oz Soup
PLEASE NOTE; Soups vary based on the day of the week. Soup schedule as follows: Monday+Wesnesday: Chicken Noodle Tuesday: Beef Chili Thursday: Beef Stew Friday: Clam Chowder$6.54
Beverages
- Bottled Water
Poland Springs 23.7oz bottled water.$2.80
- Flavored Seltzer
Poland Springs 16.9fl oz. Seltzer Water. Assorted varieties.$2.80
- Can of Soda
Choose from our selection of Pepsi canned products.$1.87
- Juice
10oz bottled Orange, Apple, or Cranberry Tropicana juice.$2.80
- Energy Drink
16oz. canned energy drink.$3.23
- Celsius Drink
Assorted flavors of 12oz. zero-sugar Celsius energy drinks.$3.23
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea
Bottled iced tea in an assortment of flavors.$2.80
- Gatorade
20oz. bottled Gatorade in your choice of flavor.$2.80
- Milk
Pint bottles of regular or chocolate flavored Oakhurst milk.$2.80