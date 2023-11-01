Distant Worlds Coffeehouse 6401 Roosevelt Way NE
Popular Items
Espresso
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and a touch of foam. Add flavors to sweeten and customize for your perfect sip.
A collections of flavored lattes and mochas inspired by some of our favorite fandoms.
2 shots of espresso in water
Cold coffee concentrate cut with cold water in a 16oz cup.
2 shots of espresso with bittersweet chocolate and steamed milk. Like it sweeter? Add one of our flavored syrups.
2 shots espresso, house made vegan white chocolate sauce, and steamed milk
2 shots espresso with steamed milk and lots of foam.
A double shot of espresso, straight from the Dark Side to your mouth.
2 shots of espresso with a spoonful of foam.
Non Espresso
Black tea and spices with vanilla, ginger, and a splash of milk. Our chai is unsweetened by default, and sweetened to order.
Turmeric, ginger and other warming spices blended with steamed milk. Our golden milk is unsweetened by default, and can be sweetened to order.
Ceremonial green tea powder blended with steamed milk for an alternative to coffee. Our Matcha Latte is unsweetened by default, and can be sweetened to order.
Earl Gray tea with vanilla syrup and a touch of steamed milk
Steamed flavored milk, with or without whipped cream. Chocolate is the classic, but we have lots of flavors to chose from.