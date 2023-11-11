District Coffee Co 222 Texas Avenue STE F
Drinks
Coffee & Espresso
- House Drip Coffee$3.25+
District House-Blend from Picacho Coffee Roasters. A medium roast blend of Chiapas, Colombia, and Costa Rica.
- Cold Brew$3.75+
- Pour Over Coffee$4.00+
Single Origin
- Americano$3.75+
- Latte$4.00+
- Cappuccino$3.75
Double espresso shot + 6 oz steamed milk
- Double Espresso$3.00
- Espresso Machiatto$3.25
Double espresso + dollop of foamed milk
- Cortado$3.50
Double espresso shot + 2 oz steamed milk
Signature Latte
- District Latte$4.85+
Coconut + Dark Chocolate
- Dirty Horchata Latte$5.25+
- Abuelita Latte$4.85+
- Churro Latte$4.85+
- Honey Lavender Latte$4.85+
- Rose Latte$4.85+
- Cherry Almond Latte$4.85+
- Chagaccino Latte$5.50+
Espresso shots + chaga mushroom powder + cacao + cinnamon + vanilla + monkfruit. w/ almond milk
- Nutella Oat Latte$5.25+
- Mocha Raspberry$4.85+
- Blossom Latte$4.85+
- Butter Pecan Latte$4.85+
- Cinnamon Bun Latte$4.85+
- Coconut Caramel Latte$4.85+
- White Mocha Raspberry Latte$4.85+
- Tiramisu Latte$4.85+
- Peppermint Bark Latte$4.85+
- Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Latte$4.85+
- Pumpkin Love Latte$4.85+
- Apple Pie Latte$4.85+
- S'more Latte$5.25+
- Pecan-Shortbread Cookie Latte$4.85+
- Cinnamon Gingerbread Latte$4.85+
- Egg Nog Chai Latte$4.85+
Non Coffee
Tea Lattes
Loose Leaf Tea
Food
Toast
- Apple Toast$5.50
Peanut-butter or Organic almond-butter(+.50), apple slices, granola, cinnamon, pecans, honey or agave
- Banana Toast$5.50
Peanut-butter or Organic almond-butter(+.50), banana slices, almonds, chia seeds, honey or agave
- District Toast$5.50
Organic Greek yogurt, sliced strawberries, coconut chips, almonds, chia, dark-chocolate
- HBE Toast$6.50
Avocado slices, cream-cheese (or hummus) spread, spinach, hard-boiled eggs, siracha-mayo, pepper ﬂakes
- PB&J Banana Toast$7.00
Peanut-butter spread, strawberry jelly, banana slices, coconut chips, hemp seeds
- Pico De Gallo Toast$5.50
Cream-cheese (or hummus) spread, avocado slices, spinach, pico de gallo
- Plain Toasted Bread$2.00
- Seedy Toast$5.75
Mashed avocado, hemp seeds, chia seeds, amaranth seeds, sunﬂower seeds, lemon-juice
- Smoked Salmon Toast$6.75
Sun-dried tomato cream spread, smoked salmon slices, spinach, pico de gallo, lemon juice