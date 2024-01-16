District Deli & Coffee
Food
Pastries
Toasts
- Almond Butter Toast$8.00
Almond butter, banana, and local honey on toasted country bread.
- Avocado Toast$9.00
Fresh avocado, heirloom tomatoes, radish, peppercress, and lemon oil on toasted country bread.
- Caprese Toast$8.00
- Mushroom Toast$9.00
Mushrooms, herbed ricotta, prosciutto cotto, and sauteed spinach on toasted country bread.
- Smoked Salmon Toast$12.00
Cold smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onions, capers, and fresh dill on toasted country bread.
Breakfast Sandos
Chef Salads
Classic Deli Salads
Classic Sandos
Specialty Sandos
Sides & Bites
Drinks
Coffee
Frozen Drinks
District Deli & Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(702) 625-4323
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM