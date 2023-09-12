District Wine
DRINKS-WINE & BEER TO GO
HAPPY HOUR BOTTLE & APPETIZER SPECIAL
SPECIAL! CHOOSE YOUR HAPPY HOUR BEVERAGE - A BOTTLE OF WINE OR 32oz DRAFT BEER & TAPA OF YOUR CHOICE!
WINE TASTING FLIGHT - 3oz each wine
FLIGHT OF 3 Includes 3oz pours of: selection changes daily
ALLAGASH WHITE DRAFT BEER
BAVIK SUPER PILS DRAFT BEER
ALMANAC HAZY IPA DRAFT BEER
MICHELADA
12 oz. Bavik Pilsner with house made michelada mix
CRANBERRY MIMOSA
ORANGE MIMOSA
SEASONAL SANGRIA
MAGGIO CHARDONNAY - CA
RARE RED BLEND - CA - Zin based blend
Wycliff Brut Sparkling-CA
The Boss Cocktail
Sparkling wine, bitters, lemon twist & sugar cube
LINDEN LAVENDER LEMONADE COCKTAIL
Petrov vodka, lavender simple syrup, lemon juice, sparkling rose float
FOOTLOOSE COCKTAIL
Petrov vodka, cranberry, rosemary simple syrup, bubbly float
RISKY BUSINESS COCKTAIL
sabe whiskey, bitters, simple syrup, orange
FIERY SONOMA MULE COCKTAIL
jardesca aperatif. fiery ginger beer mint
BITES
PLATTER: Charcuterie & Cheese
artisanal cheese and charcuterie with pickled onion, nuts, dried fruits, baguette, and crackers. Serves 10-15 people
CITRUS MARINATED OLIVES
PROSCIUTTO BON BONS
Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and roasted. Drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with baguette
VEGAN ROASTED SHISHITO PEPPERS
roasted shishito peppers, olive oil, salt & red pepper. with soy/hoisin sauce
CHEESE PLATE
CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE
Selection of manchego, smoked Gouda, danish blue cheese. Charcuterie: salami, calabrese, prosciutto. With dried fruit, nuts and crackers
PEA TAPENADE
Bright tapenade made with peas, garlic, olive oil and Parmesan. With baguette
GOAT CHEESE & STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM
Housemade jalapeño & strawberry jam, over goat cheese and served with baguette.
ROASTED RED PEPPER & ARTICHOKE DIP
Roasted red peppers, artichokes, Parmesan in a creamy dip. Served with baguette
BBQ BRISKET SLIDERS
with slaw, pickles & candied Jalapeno on a Brioche bun
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
ARTICHOKE FLATBREAD
Garlic oil sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes & sundried tomatoes
ITALIAN MEAT FLATBREAD
Rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, calabrese, and prosciutto
BBQ BRISKET FLATBREAD
SWEET BLUES FLATBREAD
PINEAPPLE AND GORGONZOLA
WHITE WINE-Bottles
Picpoul de Pinet
NED Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand
Maggio Chardonnay-CA
Vie Vite Rose - Provence France
La Perla Moscato-Puglia Italy
Wycliff Brut Sparkling-CA
Gruet Rose Brut Sparkling- New Mexico
Smoke Screen Chardonnay
Napa Valley. Green apple, melon, creme brulee with hints of toast. Creamy
RED WINE-Bottles
Bin 6410 Pinot Noir- Sonoma
HR Cotes du Rhone - France
La MADRID RESERVE MALBEC Argentina
Laya Red - Spain
Black berries, chocolate, toast, smoky
OPAQUE DARKNESS RED BLEND -Paso Robles
Zinfandel, syrah, Cabernet, Grenache, Petite Verdot, Petite syrah
Rare Red Blend
Fortress Cabernet
Bodegas Atteca Garnacha
Cambria Syrah - Santa Maria Valley
Opolo Mountian Zinfandel-Paso Robles
En Route Pinot Noir - Russian River
Bella Union Cabernet by Far Niente-Napa
CURATED CASES
BOTTLED BEER
BAVIK PILSNER
ALLAGASH WHITE
Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen- 1 bottle (16.9 oz)
NORTH COAST BAJA MEXICAN STYLE DARK LAGER
CHIMAY BLUE
ALLAGASH CURIEUX
OLD RASPUTIN RUSSIAN IMPERIAL STOUT
STIEGL GRAPEFRUIT RADLER - 1 can
MICHELADA - with Pilsner
MICHELADA - with North Coast Laguna Baja Mexican Style Dark Lager
GLUTENBERG AMERICAN ALE
BITBURGER DRIVE
WINE CLUB MEMBERSHIPS
ONE MONTH CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Enjoy the perks of membership! 2 bottles each month, half off wine tasting, half off corkage, 15% off retail, free access to wine club events
3 MONTH CLUB MEMBERSHIP (+ FREE BOTTLE)
Enjoy the perks of membership! 2 bottles each month, half off wine tasting, half off corkage, 15% off retail, free access to wine club events. Free bottle with purchase of 3 months (included at time of club pickup)
6 MONTH CLUB MEMBERSHIP (+ 1 MONTH FREE)
Enjoy the perks of membership! 2 bottles each month, half off wine tasting, half off corkage, 15% off retail, free access to wine club events. Get a free month of perks and wine with a purchase of a 6 month membership!