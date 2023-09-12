Popular Items

SEASONAL SANGRIA

$12.00+


DRINKS-WINE & BEER TO GO

HAPPY HOUR BOTTLE & APPETIZER SPECIAL

$24.00

SPECIAL! CHOOSE YOUR HAPPY HOUR BEVERAGE - A BOTTLE OF WINE OR 32oz DRAFT BEER & TAPA OF YOUR CHOICE!

$18.00

FLIGHT OF 3 Includes 3oz pours of: selection changes daily

ALLAGASH WHITE DRAFT BEER

$8.00+

BAVIK SUPER PILS DRAFT BEER

$8.00+

ALMANAC HAZY IPA DRAFT BEER

$8.00+

MICHELADA

$11.00

12 oz. Bavik Pilsner with house made michelada mix

CRANBERRY MIMOSA

$12.00+
$12.00+

MAGGIO CHARDONNAY - CA

$8.00

RARE RED BLEND - CA - Zin based blend

$8.00Out of stock

Wycliff Brut Sparkling-CA

$8.00

The Boss Cocktail

$12.00

Sparkling wine, bitters, lemon twist & sugar cube

LINDEN LAVENDER LEMONADE COCKTAIL

$12.00Out of stock

Petrov vodka, lavender simple syrup, lemon juice, sparkling rose float

FOOTLOOSE COCKTAIL

$12.00

Petrov vodka, cranberry, rosemary simple syrup, bubbly float

RISKY BUSINESS COCKTAIL

$12.00

sabe whiskey, bitters, simple syrup, orange

FIERY SONOMA MULE COCKTAIL

$12.00

jardesca aperatif. fiery ginger beer mint

BITES

PLATTER: Charcuterie & Cheese

$75.00

artisanal cheese and charcuterie with pickled onion, nuts, dried fruits, baguette, and crackers. Serves 10-15 people

CITRUS MARINATED OLIVES

$10.00
$10.00

Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and roasted. Drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with baguette

VEGAN ROASTED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$9.00

roasted shishito peppers, olive oil, salt & red pepper. with soy/hoisin sauce

CHEESE PLATE

$17.00
$23.00

Selection of manchego, smoked Gouda, danish blue cheese. Charcuterie: salami, calabrese, prosciutto. With dried fruit, nuts and crackers

$10.00

Bright tapenade made with peas, garlic, olive oil and Parmesan. With baguette

$12.00

Housemade jalapeño & strawberry jam, over goat cheese and served with baguette.

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, artichokes, Parmesan in a creamy dip. Served with baguette

BBQ BRISKET SLIDERS

$17.00

with slaw, pickles & candied Jalapeno on a Brioche bun

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

ARTICHOKE FLATBREAD

$14.00

Garlic oil sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes & sundried tomatoes

$16.00

Rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, calabrese, and prosciutto

BBQ BRISKET FLATBREAD

$16.00

SWEET BLUES FLATBREAD

$14.00

PINEAPPLE AND GORGONZOLA

$14.00

WHITE WINE-Bottles

Picpoul de Pinet

$19.00

NED Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$29.00

Maggio Chardonnay-CA

$18.00

Vie Vite Rose - Provence France

$32.00

La Perla Moscato-Puglia Italy

$19.00

Wycliff Brut Sparkling-CA

$18.00

Gruet Rose Brut Sparkling- New Mexico

$29.00

Smoke Screen Chardonnay

$32.00

Napa Valley. Green apple, melon, creme brulee with hints of toast. Creamy

Shipping

$18.00

RED WINE-Bottles

Bin 6410 Pinot Noir- Sonoma

$29.00

HR Cotes du Rhone - France

$22.00

La MADRID RESERVE MALBEC Argentina

$24.00

Laya Red - Spain

$18.00

Black berries, chocolate, toast, smoky

OPAQUE DARKNESS RED BLEND -Paso Robles

$35.00

Zinfandel, syrah, Cabernet, Grenache, Petite Verdot, Petite syrah

Rare Red Blend

$18.00

Fortress Cabernet

$32.00

Bodegas Atteca Garnacha

$25.00

Cambria Syrah - Santa Maria Valley

$32.00

Opolo Mountian Zinfandel-Paso Robles

$35.00

En Route Pinot Noir - Russian River

$62.00

Bella Union Cabernet by Far Niente-Napa

$82.00

CURATED CASES

RED MIXED CASE

$165.00

RED MIXED HALF CASE

$85.00

WHITE MIXED CASE

$165.00

WHITE MIXED HALF CASE

$85.00

RED & WHITE MIXED CASE

$165.00

BOTTLED BEER

BAVIK PILSNER

$4.00Out of stock

ALLAGASH WHITE

$4.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen- 1 bottle (16.9 oz)

$6.00Out of stock

NORTH COAST BAJA MEXICAN STYLE DARK LAGER

$4.00Out of stock

CHIMAY BLUE

$6.00Out of stock

ALLAGASH CURIEUX

$6.00Out of stock

OLD RASPUTIN RUSSIAN IMPERIAL STOUT

$5.00Out of stock

STIEGL GRAPEFRUIT RADLER - 1 can

$4.00Out of stock

MICHELADA - with Pilsner

$10.00Out of stock

MICHELADA - with North Coast Laguna Baja Mexican Style Dark Lager

$10.00Out of stock

GLUTENBERG AMERICAN ALE

$4.00Out of stock

BITBURGER DRIVE

$4.00Out of stock

WINE CLUB MEMBERSHIPS

Join the club or give the gift of membership! specify Name of Club member when signing up. A gift certificate is available for pickup

ONE MONTH CLUB MEMBERSHIP

$40.00

Enjoy the perks of membership! 2 bottles each month, half off wine tasting, half off corkage, 15% off retail, free access to wine club events

3 MONTH CLUB MEMBERSHIP (+ FREE BOTTLE)

$120.00

Enjoy the perks of membership! 2 bottles each month, half off wine tasting, half off corkage, 15% off retail, free access to wine club events. Free bottle with purchase of 3 months (included at time of club pickup)

6 MONTH CLUB MEMBERSHIP (+ 1 MONTH FREE)

$240.00

Enjoy the perks of membership! 2 bottles each month, half off wine tasting, half off corkage, 15% off retail, free access to wine club events. Get a free month of perks and wine with a purchase of a 6 month membership!

ONE QUARTER PREMIUM CLUB

$150.00

BOTTLE SALE

Jardesca White Apperativa

$19.00

Ron Rubin Chardonnay Russian River

$12.00

J. Lohr Arroyo Vista Chardonnay Arroyo Seco, Monterey

$15.00

Talbott Sleepy Hollow Chardonnay Santa Lucia Highlands

$19.00

Eberle Chardonnay Paso Robles

$16.00

Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay

$12.00

Deutz Brut Classic Champagne

$40.00