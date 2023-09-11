Diversion Pizza
Food
What is New from the Kitchen
12" The Big Ric
Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, regular sausage, cup and char sausage, mozzarella, white onions, and sweet peppers.
12" Maci's Madness
Our unique house made BBQ sauce with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, banana peppers and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze.
14" Big Ric
Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, regular sausage, cup and char sausage, mozzarella, white onions, and sweet peppers.
14" Maci's Madness
Cauliflower Big Ric
Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers
Cauliflower Maci's Madness
Our unique house made BBQ sauce with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, banana peppers and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze.
Burrata Cheese
Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream. The outer casing is solid cheese, while the inside contains cream. We drizzle with balsamic glaze and pesto.
Cheese Stuffed Peppadew Peppers
Peppadew Peppers stuffed with cream cheese and topped with Balsamic Glaze
Purple Cabbage Arugula Salad (Small)
Purple Cabbage loosely packed with Arugula and dried cranberries topped with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
NEW Butter Lettuce Shrimp Wraps
Shrimp, red onions, tomatoes, purple cabbage, cucumbers, and shredded parmesan cheese wrapped in butter lettuce topped with Jalapeno Cilantro Lime Ranch
Greek Orzo Pasta Salad
Orzo Pasta, tomatoes, black olives, house marinated cucumbers and red onions, topped with feta cheese and our house made Greek Vinaigrette.
Shrimp Jacked Up Mushroom
Mushroom stuffed garlic butter, with shrimp and jalepenos, topped with mozzarella
Gelato
Starters
Arugula Salad
Honey Goat Cheese, tomatoes, arugula drizzled with olive oil, and balsamic glaze and a dash of pepper
Cauliflower 10" Breadsticks
Cauliflower Crust
Cauliflower 10" CHEESE Breadsticks
Cauliflower Crust
Cucumbers and onions, marinated
Hummus
House-made hummus. Served with either/or hot fresh bread or veggies
Just Bread
Large Breadsticks
12" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping
Large Cheese Breadsticks
12" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping
Piper Special
Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend and stuffed with mozzarella cheese. Marinara Sauce for dipping
Roasted Asparagus
Asparagus roasted in our garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of magic swamp dust.
Shishito peppers
Shishitos are small, mild peppers from Japan. Their ﬂavor is sweet and slightly smokey, not spicy—but be careful! One in ten shishito peppers will be hot.
Small Breadsticks
9" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping
Small Cheese Breadsticks
9" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping
Mushrooms
Spinach & Artichoke Mushroom
Mushroom stuffed with alfredo sauce, spinach, artichokes, and topped with mozzarella
Caprese Mushroom
Mushroom stuffed with pesto sauce, heirloom tomatoes topped with mozzarella and a balsamic glaze
Pepperoni Pizza Mushroom
Mushroom stuffed with red sauce and pepperonis topped with mozzarella
Lettuce Wraps
Butter Lettuce Chicken Wraps
Chicken seasoned with our sensation dressing, red onions, roasted red peppers, and shredded parmesan cheese wrapped in butter lettuce. Your choice of Ranch or Jalapeno Ranch to top it off.
Butter Lettuce Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken seasoned with our buffalo sauce and red onions, blue cheese crumbles wrapped in butter lettuce. Your choice of Blue Cheese, Ranch, or Jalapeno Ranch dressing to top it off.
Black and Blue Tuna Lettuce Wraps (2)
Seared Tuna, tomatoes, red onions, purple cabbage, blue cheese crumbles or parmesan cheese and creamy creole tomato glaze wrapped in butter lettuce. Order of 2
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with our house Caesar dressing
Diversion Wedge
Romaine wedge, topped with bacon, tomatoes, and blue cheese served with our house Blue Cheese dressing
Garden Salad
Mixture of Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese, and croutons and then your choice of our house dressing
Sensation Salad
Mixture of Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce, kalamata olives, red onions, and parmesan cheese served with our house Sensation dressing
Greek Salad
Mixture of Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with our house Greek Vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
A bed of spinach topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, and dried cranberries and pecans served with our house Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
Joyful Salad
A mixture of arugula and spinach topped with Milk Honey Goat Cheese, tomatoes, dried cranberries and pecans served with our house Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with Balsamic Glaze
Spinach Goat Cheese Salad
A bed of spinach topped with red onions, Milk Honey Goat Cheese, dried cranberries and pecans served with our house Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Caprese salad is a simple Italian salad, made of sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil, seasoned with salt, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Shrimp Wedge
Romaine wedge, topped with shrimp, tomatoes, and creole tomato dressing
Cold Orzo Pasta
Pesto Orzo Pasta Salad
Orzo Pasta, tomatoes, red bell peppers, garlic, and feta cheese in out pesto sauce *add protein
Spinach Goat Cheese Orzo Pasta Salad
Orzo Pasta, tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, spinach, goat cheese, and Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.
Boards
Pizzas 9"
9" Build Your Own
Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way
9" Pepperoni
9" Meat Lovers
Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza
9" Aloha Nolan
Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze
9" BBQ Chicken
9" The Big Ric
Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, regular sausage, and cup and char sausage, mozzarella, white onions, and sweet peppers.
9" Pesto Veggie
Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze
9" Mediterranean Veggie
Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives
9" Shrimp Adams Family
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms
9" Pesto Shrimp
Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze
Pizzas 12"
12" Build Your Own
Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way
12" Pepperoni
Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni
12" Adams Family
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms
12" Aloha Nolan
Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze
12" BBQ Chicken
Our unique house made BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze
12" Buffalo Chicken
Our house blended Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a ranch glaze.
12" Garden Alfredo
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, mushrooms and spinach
12" Maci's Madness
Our unique house made BBQ sauce with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, banana peppers and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze.
12" Meat Lovers
Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza
12" Mediterranean Veggie
Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives
12" Pesto Shrimp
Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze
12" Pesto Veggie
Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze
12" Pick 6 Special
Traditional red sauce, mozzarella and then pick up to 2 proteins and up to 4 veggies to build your own pick 6
12" Shrimp Adams Family
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms
12" Spicy Italian
Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers
12" Supreme
Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions
12" The Big Ric
Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, regular sausage, cup and char sausage, mozzarella, white onions, and sweet peppers.
12" The Langley
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, bacon and topped with a ranch glaze
Pizzas 14"
14" Build your Own
Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way
14" Pepperoni
Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni
14" Adams Family
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms
14" Aloha Nolan
Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze
14" BBQ Chicken
Our unique house made BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze
14" Big Ric
Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, regular sausage, cup and char sausage, mozzarella, white onions, and sweet peppers.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Our house blended Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a ranch glaze.
14" Garden Alfredo
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, mushrooms and spinach
14" Maci's Madness
14" Meat Lover
Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza
14" Mediterranean Veggie
Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives
14" Pesto Shrimp
Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze
14" Pesto Veggie
Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze
14" Pick 6 Special
Traditional red sauce, mozzarella and then pick up to 2 proteins and up to 4 veggies to build your own pick 6
14" Shrimp Adams Family
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms
14" Spicy Italian
Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers
14" Supreme
Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions
14" The Langley
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, bacon and topped with a ranch glaze
Cauliflower Pizza 10"
Cauliflower BYO Pizza 10"
Cauliflower Crust, pick your sauce, cheese, protein and glaze to have it made your way
Cauliflower Pepperoni
Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni
Cauliflower Big Ric
Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers
Cauliflower Aloha Nolan
Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze
Cauliflower BBQ Chicken
Our unique house made BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze
Cauliflower Pesto Veggie
Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze
Cauliflower Meat Lovers
Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza
Cauliflower Spicy Italian
Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers
Cauliflower Supreme
Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions
Cauliflower Garden Alfredo
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, mushrooms and spinach
Cauliflower Adams Family
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms
Cauliflower The Langley
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, bacon and topped with a ranch glaze
Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken
Our house blended Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a ranch glaze.
Cauliflower Shrimp Adams Family
White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms
Cauliflower Mediterranean Veggie
Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives
Cauliflower Shrimp Pesto
Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze
Cauliflower Maci's Madness
Our unique house made BBQ sauce with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, banana peppers and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze.