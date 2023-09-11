Popular Items

14" Pepperoni

$17.00

Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine Lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with our house Caesar dressing

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$13.50

Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni

Food

What is New from the Kitchen

12" The Big Ric

$16.50

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, regular sausage, cup and char sausage, mozzarella, white onions, and sweet peppers.

12" Maci's Madness

$16.50

Our unique house made BBQ sauce with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, banana peppers and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze.

14" Big Ric

$21.50

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, regular sausage, cup and char sausage, mozzarella, white onions, and sweet peppers.

14" Maci's Madness

$21.50

Cauliflower Big Ric

$15.00

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers

Cauliflower Maci's Madness

$15.00

Our unique house made BBQ sauce with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, banana peppers and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze.

Burrata Cheese

$8.00

Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream. The outer casing is solid cheese, while the inside contains cream. We drizzle with balsamic glaze and pesto.

Cheese Stuffed Peppadew Peppers

$7.00

Peppadew Peppers stuffed with cream cheese and topped with Balsamic Glaze

Purple Cabbage Arugula Salad (Small)

$5.00

Purple Cabbage loosely packed with Arugula and dried cranberries topped with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

NEW Butter Lettuce Shrimp Wraps

$7.50

Shrimp, red onions, tomatoes, purple cabbage, cucumbers, and shredded parmesan cheese wrapped in butter lettuce topped with Jalapeno Cilantro Lime Ranch

Greek Orzo Pasta Salad

$7.00+

Orzo Pasta, tomatoes, black olives, house marinated cucumbers and red onions, topped with feta cheese and our house made Greek Vinaigrette.

Shrimp Jacked Up Mushroom

$9.00

Mushroom stuffed garlic butter, with shrimp and jalepenos, topped with mozzarella

Gelato

$4.00

Starters

Arugula Salad

$7.00

Honey Goat Cheese, tomatoes, arugula drizzled with olive oil, and balsamic glaze and a dash of pepper

Burrata Cheese

$8.00

Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream. The outer casing is solid cheese, while the inside contains cream. We drizzle with balsamic glaze and pesto.

Cauliflower 10" Breadsticks

$9.50

Cauliflower Crust

Cauliflower 10" CHEESE Breadsticks

$10.50

Cauliflower Crust

Cheese Stuffed Peppadew Peppers

$7.00

Peppadew Peppers stuffed with cream cheese and topped with Balsamic Glaze

Cucumbers and onions, marinated

$6.50
Greek Orzo Pasta Salad

$7.00+

Orzo Pasta, tomatoes, black olives, house marinated cucumbers and red onions, topped with feta cheese and our house made Greek Vinaigrette.

Hummus

House-made hummus. Served with either/or hot fresh bread or veggies

Just Bread

$3.00
Large Breadsticks

$6.50

12" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping

Large Cheese Breadsticks

$8.50

12" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping

Piper Special

$6.50

Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend and stuffed with mozzarella cheese. Marinara Sauce for dipping

Roasted Asparagus

$8.00

Asparagus roasted in our garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of magic swamp dust.

Shishito peppers

$7.00Out of stock

Shishitos are small, mild peppers from Japan. Their ﬂavor is sweet and slightly smokey, not spicy—but be careful! One in ten shishito peppers will be hot.

Small Breadsticks

$4.50

9" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping

Small Cheese Breadsticks

$6.00

9" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping

Mushrooms

Spinach & Artichoke Mushroom

$7.00

Mushroom stuffed with alfredo sauce, spinach, artichokes, and topped with mozzarella

Caprese Mushroom

$7.00

Mushroom stuffed with pesto sauce, heirloom tomatoes topped with mozzarella and a balsamic glaze

Pepperoni Pizza Mushroom

$7.00

Mushroom stuffed with red sauce and pepperonis topped with mozzarella

Shrimp Jacked Up Mushroom

$9.00

Mushroom stuffed garlic butter, with shrimp and jalepenos, topped with mozzarella

Lettuce Wraps

Butter Lettuce Chicken Wraps

$6.50+

Chicken seasoned with our sensation dressing, red onions, roasted red peppers, and shredded parmesan cheese wrapped in butter lettuce. Your choice of Ranch or Jalapeno Ranch to top it off.

Butter Lettuce Buffalo Chicken Wraps

$6.50+

Chicken seasoned with our buffalo sauce and red onions, blue cheese crumbles wrapped in butter lettuce. Your choice of Blue Cheese, Ranch, or Jalapeno Ranch dressing to top it off.

Butter Lettuce Shrimp Wraps

$7.50

Shrimp, red onions, tomatoes, purple cabbage, cucumbers, and shredded parmesan cheese wrapped in butter lettuce topped with Jalapeno Cilantro Lime Ranch

Black and Blue Tuna Lettuce Wraps (2)

$12.00

Seared Tuna, tomatoes, red onions, purple cabbage, blue cheese crumbles or parmesan cheese and creamy creole tomato glaze wrapped in butter lettuce. Order of 2

Salads

Romaine wedge, topped with Shrimp, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese served with Creole Tomato dressing
Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine Lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with our house Caesar dressing

Diversion Wedge

$10.00

Romaine wedge, topped with bacon, tomatoes, and blue cheese served with our house Blue Cheese dressing

Garden Salad

$5.50+

Mixture of Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese, and croutons and then your choice of our house dressing

Sensation Salad

$8.00

Mixture of Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce, kalamata olives, red onions, and parmesan cheese served with our house Sensation dressing

Greek Salad

$9.00

Mixture of Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with our house Greek Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$9.00

A bed of spinach topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, and dried cranberries and pecans served with our house Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Joyful Salad

$12.00

A mixture of arugula and spinach topped with Milk Honey Goat Cheese, tomatoes, dried cranberries and pecans served with our house Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with Balsamic Glaze

Spinach Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

A bed of spinach topped with red onions, Milk Honey Goat Cheese, dried cranberries and pecans served with our house Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Caprese salad is a simple Italian salad, made of sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil, seasoned with salt, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Shrimp Wedge

$12.00

Romaine wedge, topped with shrimp, tomatoes, and creole tomato dressing

Purple Cabbage Arugula Salad (Small)

$5.00

Purple Cabbage loosely packed with Arugula and dried cranberries topped with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Cold Orzo Pasta

Greek Orzo Pasta Salad

$7.00+

Orzo Pasta, tomatoes, black olives, house marinated cucumbers and red onions, topped with feta cheese and our house made Greek Vinaigrette.

Pesto Orzo Pasta Salad

$7.00+

Orzo Pasta, tomatoes, red bell peppers, garlic, and feta cheese in out pesto sauce *add protein

Spinach Goat Cheese Orzo Pasta Salad

$7.00+

Orzo Pasta, tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, spinach, goat cheese, and Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.

Boards

Veggie Board

$14.00

Pizzas 9"

Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way

9" Build Your Own

$7.50

Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way

9" Pepperoni

$8.50

9" Meat Lovers

$10.50

Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza

9" Aloha Nolan

$9.00

Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze

9" BBQ Chicken

$9.00

9" The Big Ric

$11.50

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, regular sausage, and cup and char sausage, mozzarella, white onions, and sweet peppers.

9" Pesto Veggie

$8.50

Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze

9" Mediterranean Veggie

$11.50

Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives

9" Shrimp Adams Family

$12.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

9" Pesto Shrimp

$12.00

Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze

Pizzas 12"

12" Build Your Own

$12.00

Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way

12" Pepperoni

$13.50

Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni

12" Adams Family

$16.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

12" Aloha Nolan

$16.50

Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Our unique house made BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.50

Our house blended Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a ranch glaze.

12" Garden Alfredo

$16.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, mushrooms and spinach

12" Maci's Madness

$16.50

Our unique house made BBQ sauce with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, banana peppers and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze.

12" Meat Lovers

$16.50

Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza

12" Mediterranean Veggie

$16.50

Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives

12" Pesto Shrimp

$18.00

Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze

12" Pesto Veggie

$16.50

Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze

12" Pick 6 Special

$16.50

Traditional red sauce, mozzarella and then pick up to 2 proteins and up to 4 veggies to build your own pick 6

12" Shrimp Adams Family

$18.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

12" Spicy Italian

$16.50

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers

12" Supreme

$16.50

Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions

12" The Big Ric

$16.50

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, regular sausage, cup and char sausage, mozzarella, white onions, and sweet peppers.

12" The Langley

$16.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, bacon and topped with a ranch glaze

Pizzas 14"

14" Build your Own

$15.00

Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way

14" Pepperoni

$17.00

Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni

14" Adams Family

$21.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

14" Aloha Nolan

$21.50

Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.50

Our unique house made BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze

14" Big Ric

$21.50

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, regular sausage, cup and char sausage, mozzarella, white onions, and sweet peppers.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.50

Our house blended Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a ranch glaze.

14" Garden Alfredo

$21.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, mushrooms and spinach

14" Maci's Madness

$21.50
14" Meat Lover

$21.50

Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza

14" Mediterranean Veggie

$21.50

Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives

14" Pesto Shrimp

$24.00

Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze

14" Pesto Veggie

$21.50

Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze

14" Pick 6 Special

$21.50

Traditional red sauce, mozzarella and then pick up to 2 proteins and up to 4 veggies to build your own pick 6

14" Shrimp Adams Family

$24.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

14" Spicy Italian

$21.50

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers

14" Supreme

$21.50

Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions

14" The Langley

$21.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, bacon and topped with a ranch glaze

Cauliflower Pizza 10"

Cauliflower Crust, pick your sauce, cheese, protein and glaze to have it made your way

Cauliflower BYO Pizza 10"

$12.00

Cauliflower Crust, pick your sauce, cheese, protein and glaze to have it made your way

Cauliflower Pepperoni

$12.00

Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni

Cauliflower Big Ric

$15.00

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers

Cauliflower Aloha Nolan

$15.00

Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Our unique house made BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze

Cauliflower Pesto Veggie

$13.00

Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze

Cauliflower Meat Lovers

$15.00

Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza

Cauliflower Spicy Italian

$15.00

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers

Cauliflower Supreme

$15.00

Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions

Cauliflower Garden Alfredo

$12.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, mushrooms and spinach

Cauliflower Adams Family

$15.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

Cauliflower The Langley

$15.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, bacon and topped with a ranch glaze

Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Our house blended Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a ranch glaze.

Cauliflower Shrimp Adams Family

$16.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

Cauliflower Mediterranean Veggie

$15.00

Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives

Cauliflower Shrimp Pesto

$16.00

Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze

Cauliflower Maci's Madness

$15.00

Our unique house made BBQ sauce with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, banana peppers and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze.

Dipping Sauces

Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Jalepeno Ranch Cup

$0.75

Hot Honey Cup

$1.25

Desserts

Diversion Cookie

$4.00+

Served warm, a 7" house-made cookie with a scoop of bluebell ice cream on top.

Gelato

$4.00

Family Feeder

Family Feeder Special 2-14" Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and up to 1 topping for $22

2-14" Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and up to 1 topping for $22.00

Family Feeder 14" Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and up to 1 topping

$22.00

Merchandise

Merch

Koozie

$3.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$22.50

1 Diversion Pizza Glencairn Glass

$14.00

2 Diversion Pizza Glencairn Glasses

$25.00