Popular Items

Taro Lover Milk Tea

$5.50

Creamy taro milk tea

White Peach Oolong Fresh Milk Tea

$5.50

Slowly brewed white peach oolong tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Sea Salt Ube Milk Tea

$6.00

Our signature classic milk tea topped with creamy rich ube creama


Featured Items

Pike Place Flower Bouquet by Nguyen's Family Farm

$25.00Out of stock
Macarons by Macadons

Uniquely flavored macarons by Macadons!

Milk Tea

Classic Ruby Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Our signature blend of ruby black tea from Taiwan with nondairy creamer

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$5.50

Hand roasted rich brown sugar syrup with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Sam's Strawberry Fresh Milk

$5.50

Strawberry puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) This drink is created by a formal employee Sam

Panda Sesame Fresh Milk

$5.50Out of stock

House made roasted black sesame puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Vietnamese Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Authentic Vietnamese coffee mixed with our signature classic milk tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

slowly brewed Thai tea topped with half & half

Sea Salt Ube Milk Tea

$6.00

Our signature classic milk tea topped with creamy rich ube creama

White Peach Oolong Fresh Milk Tea

$5.50

Slowly brewed white peach oolong tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Organic Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.50

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.75

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and strawberry puree

Mango Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.75

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and mango puree

Brown Sugar Ruby Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup

Taro Lover Milk Tea

$5.50

Creamy taro milk tea

Roasted Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.75

Signature classic milk tea with roasted black sesame powder

Longan Honey Black Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Signature classic milk tea with longan honey

Ben's Blue Skies

$5.50

Healthy butterfly pea flower tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and strawberry & mango puree This drink is created by a formal employee Ben

Fruit Tea

Signature Fruit Tea

$5.50

Refreshing tropical fruit juice with fresh fruits

Winter Melon Tea

$5.50

a sweet and refreshing Asian melon (winter melon or white gourd) drink

Lychee Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of lychee fruit and jasmine green tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of strawberries and jasmine green tea

Mango Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of mango and jasmine green tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of grapefruit and jasmine green tea

Kumquat Lemon Lime Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of kumquat and jasmine green tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of passion fruit and jasmine green tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

A simple jasmine green tea

Harmony's Lava Lamp

$5.50

A vibrant and refreshing blend of lemonade and jasmine green tea with lychee and pomegranate flavor

Peach Green Tea Lemonade

$5.50

A refreshing blend of lemonade and jasmine green tea with peach flavor

Smoothie

Let that Man'Go Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Ice blended with mango chunks and mango puree

Strawberry Me Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Ice blended with strawberries and strawberry puree

Classic Milk Tea Ice Blended with Brown Sugar

$6.00Out of stock

Ice blended with our signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup

I'm the Taro Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Ice blended with taro chunks and taro milk tea

Lovely Lychee Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Ice blended with lychee fruit and lychee syrup

Melanie's TaroBerry Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Ice blended with taro chunks and taro milk tea with strawberries. This unique drink was created by our formal employee Melanie

Freshen'Up Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Grapefruit smoothie

Pea Flower Tea & Sparkling Water

Magical Mermaid

$6.00

A beautiful drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, lemonade, lemon slices, popping boba and dolphin jelly

Life is Peachy

$5.50

A vibrant drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, peach syrup, and lime slices

Blue Ocean

$5.50

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, blue curaçao1, and lime slices

The Cupid

$5.50

A vibrant drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, grenadine syrup (pomegranate), and lime slices

Golden Beach

$5.50

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, mango puree, and lime slices

Kazuki's Peach Ramune

$5.50

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water and peach syrup

Food & Other Items

Spam Musubi

$4.00Out of stock

A sushilicious treat featuring marinated cooked spam and sushi rice wrapped together with nori

Macarons by Macadons

Uniquely flavored macarons by Macadons!