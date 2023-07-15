DIY Tea Lab - Ballard
Milk Tea
Classic Ruby Black Milk Tea
Our signature blend of ruby black tea from Taiwan with nondairy creamer
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk
Hand roasted rich brown sugar syrup with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)
Sam's Strawberry Fresh Milk
Strawberry puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) This drink is created by a formal employee Sam
Panda Sesame Fresh Milk
House made roasted black sesame puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)
Vietnamese Coffee Milk Tea
Authentic Vietnamese coffee mixed with our signature classic milk tea
Thai Iced Tea
slowly brewed Thai tea topped with half & half
Sea Salt Ube Milk Tea
Our signature classic milk tea topped with creamy rich ube creama
White Peach Oolong Fresh Milk Tea
Slowly brewed white peach oolong tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)
Organic Matcha Fresh Milk
Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)
Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk
Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and strawberry puree
Mango Matcha Fresh Milk
Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and mango puree
Brown Sugar Ruby Black Milk Tea
Signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup
Taro Lover Milk Tea
Creamy taro milk tea
Roasted Black Sesame Milk Tea
Signature classic milk tea with roasted black sesame powder
Longan Honey Black Milk Tea
Signature classic milk tea with longan honey
Ben's Blue Skies
Healthy butterfly pea flower tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and strawberry & mango puree This drink is created by a formal employee Ben
Fruit Tea
Signature Fruit Tea
Refreshing tropical fruit juice with fresh fruits
Winter Melon Tea
a sweet and refreshing Asian melon (winter melon or white gourd) drink
Lychee Green Tea
A refreshing blend of lychee fruit and jasmine green tea
Strawberry Green Tea
A refreshing blend of strawberries and jasmine green tea
Mango Green Tea
A refreshing blend of mango and jasmine green tea
Grapefruit Green Tea
A refreshing blend of grapefruit and jasmine green tea
Kumquat Lemon Lime Green Tea
A refreshing blend of kumquat and jasmine green tea
Passion Fruit Green Tea
A refreshing blend of passion fruit and jasmine green tea
Jasmine Green Tea
A simple jasmine green tea
Harmony's Lava Lamp
A vibrant and refreshing blend of lemonade and jasmine green tea with lychee and pomegranate flavor
Peach Green Tea Lemonade
A refreshing blend of lemonade and jasmine green tea with peach flavor
Smoothie
Let that Man'Go Smoothie
Ice blended with mango chunks and mango puree
Strawberry Me Smoothie
Ice blended with strawberries and strawberry puree
Classic Milk Tea Ice Blended with Brown Sugar
Ice blended with our signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup
I'm the Taro Smoothie
Ice blended with taro chunks and taro milk tea
Lovely Lychee Smoothie
Ice blended with lychee fruit and lychee syrup
Melanie's TaroBerry Smoothie
Ice blended with taro chunks and taro milk tea with strawberries. This unique drink was created by our formal employee Melanie
Freshen'Up Smoothie
Grapefruit smoothie
Pea Flower Tea & Sparkling Water
Magical Mermaid
A beautiful drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, lemonade, lemon slices, popping boba and dolphin jelly
Life is Peachy
A vibrant drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, peach syrup, and lime slices
Blue Ocean
A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, blue curaçao1, and lime slices
The Cupid
A vibrant drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, grenadine syrup (pomegranate), and lime slices
Golden Beach
A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, mango puree, and lime slices
Kazuki's Peach Ramune
A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water and peach syrup