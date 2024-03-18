DK Smokin BBQ LLC Paradise, PA 17562
Appetizers
- Loaded Fries$19.99
A huge portion of french fries, topped with Smoked Pulled Pork drizzled with barbecue sauce and smoked shredded cheddar.
- Smothered Smoked Mac & Cheese$19.99
A huge portion of our Smoked Mac & Cheese topped with Smoked Pulled Pork, drizzled in our house BBQ and smoked shredded cheese. Exploding mouth watering flavors.
- Smoked Cheese Fries$17.99
A huge portion of french fries drizzled with our homemade smoked cheddar sauce.
- Onion Petals$15.99
A huge portion of our onion petals with our signature Bakers Boom Boom Sauce.
- Fred's Smoked Breaded Chicken Wings$21.99
A dozen of our famous smoked breaded chicken wings, with your choice of sauce. Comes with a side of ranch.
Sandwiches
- Smoked Baker's Bangin' Brisket Sandwich$22.99
Bangin' Brisket smoked on hickory and cherry wood for 13 hours. Drizzled with our delicious house sauce and paired with a side of fresh-cut fries. Choice of corn bread or coleslaw.
- The DK Slammer on a Brioche$22.99
A taste of our Smoked Brisket and Smoked Pulled Pork drizzled with our delicious house BBQ sauce. Paired with a side of fresh cut fries and your choice of corn bread or coleslaw.
- Smoked Paradise Pulled Pork Sandwich$19.99
Yummy Smoked Pulled Pork on a Brioche with your choice of cornbread or coleslaw and fresh cut fries.
- Smoky Chunky Chicken Sandwich$19.99
Smoked Chopped Chicken Breast on a Brioche served with fresh cut fries and your choice of cornbread or coleslaw
- The Sassy Smoked Sausage Sandwich$19.99
Our Smoked Sausage with peppers & onions, drizzled with our delicious BBQ house sauce. Served with fries and your choice of corn bread and coleslaw.
Platters
- Baker's Banging Brisket Platter$31.99
Bangin' Brisket smoked on real wood for 12 hours. A plentiful portion of Brisket, cornbread, coleslaw, and your choice of two sides.
- Smoked Paradise Pulled Pork Platter$22.99
Our Smoked Pulled Pork is smoked on hickery and cherry for 12 hours. A plentiful portion of Smoked Pulled Pork, cornbread, coleslaw and your choice of two sides.
- Smoked Chunky Chicken Platter$22.99
Our Smoked Chunky Chicken is smoked for 3 hours and tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce. A plentiful portion of Smoked Chicken, cornbread, coleslaw, and your choice of two sides.
Smoked Pork Ribs
- Baby Back Smoked Pork Ribs Half Rack$19.99
Half Rack Smoked Baby Back Ribs, with your choice of two sides and a piece of homestyle cornbread and coleslaw.
- Baby Back Smoked Pork Ribs Full Rack$38.00
2 pounds of delicious Smoked Baby. Back ribs with your choice of two sides and a piece of coleslaw and our homestyle cornbread.
By the Pound
- Brisket (per LB)$28.99/lb
Mouth watering smoked brisket smoked on wild cherry and hickory wood for 12hrs.
- Pork (per LB)$13.99/lb
Juicy smoked bbq pork smoked on wild cherry and hickory for 12 hrs.
- Chicken (per LB)$17.99/lb
Mouth watering juicy smoked chicken. Half chicken, spatchcock chicken and chunky chicken. Smoked on wild cherry wood and finished off on charcoal.
- Coleslaw (per LB)$11.99/lb
- Smoked Mac and Cheese (per LB)$17.99/lb
Creamy smoked Mac and Cheese. Smoked on wild cherry and hickory wood. Made with our smoked in house cheeses.
- Smoked Cheddar (per LB)$8.99/lb
Smoked on wild cherry and hickory.
- Smoked Monterrey Jack (per LB)$12.99/lb
- Smoked Mozzarella (per LB)$9.99/lb
- Smoked Pepper Jack (per LB)$11.99/lb
Kids Bangin' Barbeque
- Kids Brisket Slider Sandwich$14.99
Smoked Bangin' Brisket on two slider rolls, your choice of one side and your choice of cornbread or whoopie pie.
- Kids Baby Backs Half Rack$19.99
Kids Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs with a choice of one side and cornbread or a whoopie pie.
- Kids Pulled Pork Sliders$12.99
Smoked Pulled Pork with two sliders, a choice of one side, and a choice of cornbread or whoopie pie.
- Kids Pulled Chicken Sliders$12.99
Smoked Pulled Chicken Sliders, two sliders, with a choice of one side and your choice of cornbread or whoopie pie.
Sides
- Onion Petals$7.99
Onion petals with a boom-boom dipping sauce.
- Smoked Mac & Cheese$8.99
Our Smoked Mac & Cheese is made with a béchamel sauce, smoked cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and smoked gouda with whole milk and, of course, butter. An 8 oz portion in a container.
- Hush Puppies$8.99
A side portion of 1/2 dozen. Golden and deep fried, served with our house bbq sauce.
- Extra Cornbread$1.99
A piece of our golden, crispy, homestyle cornbread.
- Whoopie Pie$2.99
Made fresh in Amish county. Two soft chocolate, cake-like pieces put together with a whipped cream in the middle.
- Brisket Baked Beans$8.99
8 oz container of our Bangin' Brisket combined with baked beans. A true southern taste.
- Fresh Cut Fries$7.99
Classic french fries that add a little something more to every meal. Salted lightly with garlic salt.