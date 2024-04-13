DM Sliders Marge
Hook Ups
- Solo$8.00
Riding solo? Fancy a snack? Want to test before you invest? Try one...we know you'll be back for more.
- Partners In Crime$13.00
2 Sliders, fries and some sauce.
- 3 Way$18.00
3 sliders, fries and choice of sauce.
- Couple Swap$22.00
4 Sliders, fries and side of sauce
- Bag O' Burgers$22.00
5 Classics any way you want them, as long as its The Classic Way. (American, Pickle, Sauce)
Sliders
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.00
Breakfast is served. American cheese, egg patty and bacon.
- The Classic$5.00
Slider, American Cheese, Pickle, Awesome Sauce on a toasted bun.
- The Netflix & Chill-i$5.00
- The Shroom Thyme$5.00
Mushroom onion cognac mixture with sharp provolone and our house made old bay aioli.
- That's My Jam$5.00
That's My Jam is a PBnJ slider with beef and bacon. Give it a try...
- The Eggistential Crisis$5.00
Deviled egg salad, bacon
- The Mistress of Citrus$5.00
Smoked gouda, blood orange hot sauce and a citrus salad.
- The Pickle Me Ginger$5.00
Bulgogi smattered patty, pickled ginger and ribbons of carrot and cucumber.
- The SMASH Taco$5.00
Snacks
- Grilled Cheese Slider$2.50
Slider size grilled cheese. 2 slices of american cheese on a Martin's Potato Slider Bun.
- PB&Jam Slider$2.50
PB&Jam slider. All jams are scratch made in house. Varieties rotate.
- WTF (What The Fluff)$2.50
Marshmallow Fluff and your choice of topping.
- April Fool's Roll$2.50
Cream Cheese filled spring roll deep fried to perfection and served with either or house made jam or house made hot sauce. Try both! Warning, may cause addiction and multiple return trips to the food truck.
- DOD (Dessert Of the Day)$2.50Out of stock
Brownies, Rice Krispies, etc. Rotating varieties.
Family Sides
Sauces
- Ketchup$0.50
Regular ol' ketchup
- Awesome Sauce$0.50
This sauce tastes so good we had to name it Awesome. Classic burger sauce reminiscent of all your favorite condiments, but there's something in there you can't quite put your finger on.
- Old Bae-Oli$0.50
So what is it? It's our MD take on Alabama white BBQ. Beyond the Old Bay, you'll never guess what's in this.
- Jalepeño Honey Dijon$0.50
Whole grain Mustard, yellow Mustard, honey, Tarragon and fresh Jalepeño blended to perfection.
- Green Sriracha$0.75
Jalepeno, Serrano and Poblano with raspberry and garlic
- Cherry Chipotle$0.75
- Blood Orange Fresno$0.75
- None