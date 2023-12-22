Doc Watson's 1490 2nd Ave, New York
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$16.50
Soft shell tacos, green cabbage, radishes, cilantro and spicy sriracha mayonnaise
- Bavarian Pretzel$15.50
warmed, beer cheese
- Beer battered Onion Rings$13.50
San Marzano marinara dipping sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$15.50
Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dipping sauce
- Chicken Breast Strips$15.50
Honey mustard or jalapeño mango dipping sauce
- Chili Bowl$14.50
Tortilla bowl, beef chili, sour cream
- Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$18.50
Peppers, onion, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, chipotle chicken, Pico de gale, sour cream, guacamole
- Corned Beef Sliders$15.50
Corned beef and melted Swiss cheese
- Crab Cakes$20.00
Sautéed lump crab cakes, roasted lime scented corn relish, roasted poblano remoulade
- HOTDOG$9.50
Choice of two toppings, cheddar cheese, chili, sauerkraut, sauteed onions
- Mac & Cheese Bites$15.50
noodles with creamy cheddar, battered, spicy ranch dipping sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$14.50
San Marzano marinara dipping sauce
- NACHOS$17.50
chili, melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo
- Philly Cheese Steak Sliders$15.50
Caramelized onions, melted American cheese
- SNACK PLATTER$23.50
Wings (Buffalo, BBQ, sweet Thai chili, jalepeno mango or garlic parmesan), mozzarella sticks, French fries and beer battered onion rings
- WINGS$16.50
Choice of regular or boneless. Sauce Choices: Buffalo, BBQ, jalepeno mango, garlic parmesan or sweet Thai chili sauce, bleu cheese, carrots & celery
Soups & Salads
- Ahi Tuna Salad$23.50
Seared Ahi Tuna, julienne carrot and cucumbers with sesame seeds, avocado, ginger soy dressing
- Caesar Salad$13.50
Crisp romain lettuce, garlic parmesan croutons, lemon anchovy dressing, shaved parmesan cheese
- Chicken Cobb Salad (Dinner)$20.50
Crisp bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, tomatoes, boiled egg, romaine lettuce and lemon herb vinaigrette
- French Onion Soup$11.50
- House Salad$13.50
Baby field greens, shaved carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and balsamic
- Roasted Tomato Soup$9.50
- Soup of the Day$9.50
- Taco Salad with Grilled Chicken (Dinner)$18.50
Leafy greens, grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch dressing in a hard taco shell. Served with salsa and sour cream
Flatbreads
- Aged Cheddar & Apple Flatbread$18.50
Arugula, crisp crumbled bacon, sliced apple, honey drizzle
- Goat Cheese Flatbread$18.50
Goat cheese, arugula and caramelized onions topped with a goat cheese crema
- Margharita Flatbread$17.50
Mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic tomato sauce, basil, balsamic reduction
- Roasted Mushroom Flatbread$18.50
MIxed Muhroom, Gorgonzola, Walnuts, Mozzarella, Truffle Balsamic Glaze
Burgers & Sandwiches
- B.L.T$17.50
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, Texas toast. Served with crispy French fries and coleslaw
- Beyond Burger$18.50
Gluten free bun, lettuce, tomato, onion garnish, herb aioli, crisp fries and coleslaw
- Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken Sandwich$23.50
Buttermilk soaked chicken, bacon, Bleu and Jack cheeses, zesty ranch, runny egg, tomato and arugula on toasted rosemary focaccia bread. Served with crispy fries and coleslaw
- D.W. Burger$21.50
Angus Beef Blend Sirloin, mixed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, Bourbon BBQ sauce, sesame seed bun, beer battered onion ring topper, LTP, crisp French fries and coleslaw
- Doc Burger$21.50
Angus Beef Blend Sirloin, frizzled onions, egg, bacon and bleu cheese crumble, sesame seed bun, LTP, crisp French fries and coleslaw
- Open Faced NY Strip Steak Sandwich$23.50
Mozzarella cheese, onion jam, horseradish aioli, toasted rosemary focaccia bread, served with fries and coleslaw
- Ruben Sandwich$20.00
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, spicy mustard on rye bread, crisp fries and coleslaw
- Turkey Burger$18.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion garnish, sesame seed bun, honey mustard sauce, crisp fries and coleslaw
- Watson Grilled Cheese$18.50
Texas toast, mild sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, bacon onion jam and tomato soup
- Burger$16.00
Entrees
- Beef Stew$24.00
Beef, boiled potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, sliced French bread
- Charcoal Strip Steak Frites$33.00
Crisp Fries, Petit Salad and Burgundy Shallot Compound Butter
- Chicken Curry$23.50
Sauteed Chicken, Mixed Peppers, Onions, Curry Sauce, Rice and French Fries
- Chicken Fajitas$26.00
Mixed peppers, onion and seasoned chicken on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and salsa
- Fish n' Chips$24.00
Crispy Ale Battered Cod Fish, Homemade Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw and French Fries.
- Pan Seared Fresh Cod$26.00
Fresh cod fillet, lemon garlic beurre, sautéed spinach over white rice
- Spaghetti Bolognese$23.00
tomato based sauce, simmered ground beef, garlic bread wedge
- Shepards Pie$23.50