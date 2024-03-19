Order here for Takeout & Delivery!
Doc Watson's Market
Beverages
Dessert
Granola Bars
Kid's Smoothies
Panini's
- Loaded Cowboy Panini$12.45
Sourdough, Chicken, Pickled Banana Peppers, Red Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cheddar, House made BBQ Ranch
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.45
Sourdough, Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, House Made Ranch
- The Buff Chick Panini$12.45
Sourdough, Chicken, Pickled Red Onion, Muenster Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, House Made Buffalo Ranch
- Spicy Grilled Cheese$11.25
Sourdough, Muenster Cheese, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Bacon, Hot Pepper Jam
- Toasted PB&J (kids)$6.25
Sourdough, Peanut Butter, Strawberry Rose Jam
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.25
Sourdough, Muenster Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
- Wake 'n Bake$11.25
Sourdough, Egg Bake, Bacon, Cheddar, House Made Garlic Aoli
- Turkey Melt$12.45
Sourdough, Turkey, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Thin Apple Slices, Bacon, Spinach, Hot Pepper Jam, House Made Garlic Aoli
- Pesto Turkey$12.45
Sourdough, Turkey, Gouda Cheese, Pesto, Apple Slices, Honey, Spinach
- Veggie Melt$11.25
Sourdough, Garlic Aoli, Spinach, Sun-dried tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Cheese of Choice
Salads
- Create Your Own- 5 Toppings$11.75
- Create Your Own- 3 Toppings$10.25
- Buffalo$11.25+
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, House Made Buffalo Ranch
- Spring Berry Salad$10.00+
Spinach, Feta, Blueberries, Strawberries, Sliced Almonds, Strawberry Vinaigrette.
- The Loaded Cowboy Salad$10.45+
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Pickled Onions, Croutons, Shredded Cheddar, BBQ Ranch
- Cobb Salad$12.45+
Mixed greens, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, HB Egg, Bacon Balsamic Vinaigrette
Smoothies
- The Tropical One$8.50
Coconut water, mango, pineapple, honey
- The Post Workout One$9.75
Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein Powder, Peanut Butter Powder, Maca, Banana, Date Syrup
- The Immune Boosting One$8.75
Vanilla Almond Milk, Chaga Mushroom, Vitamin D&K2, Oranges, Pineapple, Spinach
- The Energizing One$8.75
Almond Milk, Cold Brew, Date Syrup, Peanut Butter Powder, Reishi Powder, Banana
- The Blue Majik One$9.75
Coconut Milk, Date Syrup, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Vanilla, Blue Spirulina
- The Beauty One$9.75
Coconut Milk, Strawberries, Banana, Collagen, Lemon, Honey
- The Gut Health One$9.75