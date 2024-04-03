Doce Donut - SLU
DONUTS
- TRES LECHES$5.99
Soaked with three milk custard, dark chocolate crust, torched meringue
- PASSION FRUIT CREME BRULEE$5.99
Stuffed with passion fruit custard, torched creme brulee
- CHURRO$5.00
Coated in crunchy spicy cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche drizzle
- GUAVA CON QUESO$5.99
Guava & cream cheese filling, cream cheese glaze, topped with toasted Maria cookies
- OG (Vegan)$4.50
24 hour raised brioche style vegan donut dipped in a coconut and vanilla glaze
- OG$4.50
Buttermilk vanilla glaze
- TIRAMISU$5.99
Soaked in espresso, chocolate crust, marcarpone whipped, and cocoa dust.
- LEMON BLACKBERRY$5.99
Lemon custard fill, fresh blackberry glaze, topped with lemon cookie crumble.
- ASSORTED DOZEN$65.00
Assorted mix of our most popular and seasonal donuts. Be a hero and bring artisanal donuts to that special meeting.
- DOZEN + COFFE COMBO$85.00
Be a hero and bring artisanal donuts to that special meeting. This combo includes an assorted mix of our most popular donuts along with a to go coffee box. Serves 12!