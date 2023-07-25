Popular Items

COFFEE

Hot Beverages

LATTE

$4.00+

ESPRESSO AMERICANO

$3.50+

CORTADO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

CHAI LATTE

$5.00+

DOPPIO ESPRESSO

$3.50

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$2.90

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00+

CORTADITO

$3.50

Mexican Hot Chocolate Drink

$4.50

Cold Beverages

ICED LATTE

$5.00+

ICED MATCHA

$5.00+

ICED CHAI LATTE

$5.00+

ICED ESPRESSO AMERICANO

$4.50+

DONUTS

CHURRO

$5.00

Coated in crunchy spicy cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche drizzle

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$6.00

Ancho chile and spices, "hot" milk chocolate ganache, marshmallow whipped cream

PASSION FRUIT CREME BRULEE

$6.50

Stuffed with passion fruit custard, torched creme brulee

TRES LECHES

$6.50

Soaked with three milk custard, dark chocolate crust, torched meringue

GUAVA CON QUESO

$6.50

Guava & cream cheese filling, cream cheese glaze, topped with toasted Maria cookies

OG

$4.50

Buttermilk-vanilla bean glaze

PINA COLADA

$6.50

Stuffed with piña colada and rum custard, topped with pineapple glaze and toasted coconut.

KEY LIME

$6.50