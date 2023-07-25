Doce Donut Co Online Orders More
Doce Donut
$5.00
Coated in crunchy spicy cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche drizzle
MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE
$6.00
Ancho chile and spices, "hot" milk chocolate ganache, marshmallow whipped cream
PASSION FRUIT CREME BRULEE
$6.50
Stuffed with passion fruit custard, torched creme brulee
TRES LECHES
$6.50
Soaked with three milk custard, dark chocolate crust, torched meringue
GUAVA CON QUESO
$6.50
Guava & cream cheese filling, cream cheese glaze, topped with toasted Maria cookies
OG
$4.50
Buttermilk-vanilla bean glaze
PINA COLADA
$6.50
Stuffed with piña colada and rum custard, topped with pineapple glaze and toasted coconut.
KEY LIME
$6.50
Doce Donut Location and Ordering Hours
(954) 663-2955
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7:45AM