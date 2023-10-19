Doc's Sports Bar
Food
Appetizers
Eight tender shrimp and apple- wood smoked bacon, glazed with BBQ sauce. Served with chips and salsa.
A generous basket of Doc's House beer batter fries.
One of the Doctor’s southwestern remedies. Cheese, salsa, and sour cream; pretty much have all the food groups covered!
White cheddar or garlic curds, lightly breaded and fried just right. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Six crispy southern fried chicken drummies with your choice of sauce.
Hearty portion of lightly breaded chicken strips with your choice of sauce.
A generous basket of Doc's House chips.
Charbroiled tenderloin steak, sautéed mushrooms, and onions with creamy horseradish sauce.
A heart stopping combination of all the Dr.’s favorite apps! Cheese Curds, Chicken Strips, Beer Battered Fries, Onion Rings, and Corn Dogs.
Pick a sauce or have ‘em plain!
A generous basket of Doc's House fries.
Full of cheese, bacon, and served with sour cream.
Tortilla chips smothered in our special ground beef or diced chicken, melted cheese, topped with tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Handheld, rolled wraps that pack delicious flavor into every bite. Filled with chicken, real corn, black beans and chopped peppers.
Dip with flatbread rounds.
Served on flatbread rounds, topped with our own horsey sauce.
A generous basket of Doc's House sweet potato fries.
Soup & Salad
Romaine, croutons, and aged Parmesan cheese tossed with the perfect amount of Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick.
Grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, croutons, hardboiled egg, cheese, tomato, and cucumber. Served with a breadstick.
Tortilla shell bowl topped with our special beef, fresh lettuce, cheese, tomato, and black olive; Served with sour cream and salsa.
Garden greens topped with cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons with a cup of homemade soup. Served with a breadstick.
Homemade Pizza
Burgers
Start with our fresh Rancher's Legacy 1/2 lb. burger, then create your own masterpiece! Kick it up a notch and add a sauce.
Start with our grilled chicken breast, then create your own masterpiece! Kick it up a notch and add a sauce .50
A half pound of char-grilled beef topped with apple-wood smoked bacon, onion ring, Wisconsin cheddar, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.
A half pound Rancher’s Legacy char-grilled beef patty served on marble rye with sautéed onions and melted Swiss and American cheese.
(DEEP FRIED) A special mix of spicy sausage, ground chuck, and seasonings; hand breaded, and topped with pepper cheese and jalapeños!
Our classic DEEP FRIED pepper burger topped with pepperoni, marinara and cheese.
A half pound of Rancher’s Legacy char-grilled beef patty topped with smoked brisket, pepperjack cheese, and BBQ sauce.
Blend of ground turkey, brown rice, rich spinach, onion and celery. Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Homemade wild rice patty, grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese. Served on a bun or flatbread.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Thick apple smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast.
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken wrapped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and buffalo sauce.
Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Breaded chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing.
Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and a smooth cranberry mayo on cranberry wild rice bread.
Delicious, hand breaded pork tenderloin with lettuce & tomato on a bun!
Our award winning beef brisket on a Portuguese bun. Served with BBQ sauce and choice of cheese to make it a little more savory!
Our award winning pulled pork on a Portuguese bun. Served with BBQ sauce and choice of cheese to really make it pop!
We start with a jumbo hand-breaded walleye fillet, fried just right then placed on our hoagie roll with lettuce. May contain bones
Smoked pork, double smoked bacon, ham, smoked Gouda cheese on a Portuguese bun served with bistro sauce.
Roast beef and Swiss cheese served with au jus on a hoagie bun. Make it a Philly with sautéed green peppers and onions for 2.00 more!
Roast beef, green peppers, onions, ‘kraut, pepper jack cheese, and a side of bistro sauce.
Our own slow roasted corned beef brisket topped with Swiss and sauerkraut. Served with thousand island dressing on marble rye! Make yours a Rachel by switching to turkey.
Turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing.
Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo sandwiched between three pieces of marble rye bread.
Golden fried and topped with coleslaw and cheese in flour tortillas; served with chips and salsa.
Romaine, tomato, black olives, cucumber, onions, green peppers, blended cheese, topped with our homemade ranch.
Entrees
Our tender chicken breast, grilled just right.
Six jumbo shrimp, coconut, or golden fried. Or Garlic Broiled.
Served with a breadstick and dinner salad.
A half pound of Rancher's Legacy char-broiled sirloin dining pleasure!
Have yours Parmesan crusted, lightly seasoned, and sautéed or lightly breaded and deep fried. Whichever you choose it’ll be delicious and no license required! May contain bones
It’s 10 oz. of smokey flavor with a hint of sweet like a fine steak ought to be!
Sides
Oktoberfest
Thursday Special
Smoked BBQ
1/2 smoked chicken (or sub fractured wings), half rack of BBQ ribs, smoked beef brisket, baked beans, pulled pork sliders, cornbread, choice of fries or homemade chips. Enough for 3!
Served with fries or mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetable.