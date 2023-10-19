Bar

Vodka

*Rail Vodka
$3.75
Titos
$5.00
3 Olive Triple Shot
$5.00
Absolut
$5.00
Absolut Citron
$5.00
Absolut Grapefruit
$5.00
Absolut Lime
$5.00
Absolut Mandrain
$5.00
Absolut Peach
$5.00
Absolut Pear
Absolut Peppar
$5.00
Absolut Raspberry
$5.00
Absolute Pear
$5.00
Belvedere
$7.00
Ciroc
$6.00
Ciroc Pineapple
$6.00
Grey Goose
$6.00
Ketel One
$6.00
Ketel One Citron
$6.00
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
$6.00
Ketel One Orange
$6.00
Kinky
$4.00
Kinky Blue
$4.00
Kinky Green
$4.00
Kinky Pink
$4.00
Kinky Red
$4.00
Lime Vodka
$3.50
Pink Whitney
$4.00
Prairie Cucumber
$5.00
Skyy
$5.00
Smirnoff
$4.00
Smirnoff Grapefruit
$4.00
Smirnoff Strawberry
$4.00
Stoli
$6.00
Stoli Bluberry
$6.00
Stoli Raspberry
$6.00
Stoli Vanilla
$6.00
UV Blue
$4.00
UV Cake
$4.00
UV Cherry
$4.00
UV Pink Lemonade
$4.00
UV Sriracha
$4.00
Western Son Blueberry
$5.00
Western Son Raspberry
$5.00

Gin

*Rail Gin
$3.50
Beefeater
$5.00
Bombay
$5.00
Bombay Saphire
$5.00
Hendricks
$6.00
New Amsterdam
$4.00
Seagram Gin
$3.75
Seagram Gin Lime
$3.75
Sloe Gin
$3.50
Tanqueray
$5.00
Tanqueray Rangpur
$5.00

Rum

*Rail Rum
$3.50
Bacardi
$4.00
Bacardi 4 year
$6.00
Bacardi 8 year
$7.00
Bacardi Banana
$4.00
Bacardi Black
$5.00
Bacardi Coconut
$4.00
Bacardi DragonBerry
$4.00
Bacardi Gold
$4.00
Bacardi Limon
$4.00
Bacardi Raspberry
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$4.00
Captain Morgan Silver
$4.00
Cruzon 151
$6.00
Goslings
$4.00
Malibu
$4.00
Meyers
$4.00

Whiskey

*Rail Whiskey
$3.50
2 Gingers
$5.00
Bushmills
$5.00
Canadian Club
$3.75
Canadian Mist
$3.75
Crown Royal
$5.00
Crown Royal Apple
$5.00
Crown Royal Black
$6.00
Crown Royal Peach
$5.00
Crown Royal Vanilla
$5.00
Doughball
$5.00
Fireball
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$5.00
Jack Daniels Tenn Fire
$5.00
Jameson
$5.00
Jameson Caskmate
$5.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Kurvball
$5.00
Pendelton
$5.00
Revel Stoke
$4.00
Screwball
$5.00
Seagram 7
$3.75
Seagrams VO
$3.75
Southern Comfort
$4.00
Sterns Rye
$7.00
Windor Black Cherry
$3.50
Windsor
$3.50
Wiser's
$5.00

Tequila

*Rail Tequila
$3.50
Casamigos
$8.00
Cazadore's
$6.00
Cuervo Gold
$5.00
Cuervo Silver
$5.00
Herradura
$6.50
Hornito's
$7.50
Patron
$7.50
Sauza Hacienda
$6.00

Cordials

Amaretto
$3.50
B&B
$6.00
Blackberry Brandy
$3.50
Blue Curacao
$3.50
Buttershots
$3.50
Carolan's Irish Cream
$5.00
Chambord
$6.00
Cherry Pucker
$3.50
Chritian Brothers
$3.50
Cointreau
$6.00
Creme de Banana
$3.50
Creme de Cacao
$3.50
Crene de Menthe G.
$3.50
Crene de Menthe W.
$3.50
Di Saronno
$6.00
Dr. Cherry
$4.00
Dr. Menthol
$4.00
Dr. Rootbeer
$4.00
Dr. Vanilla
$4.00
Drambuie
$5.00
E & J
$3.50
Frangelico
$5.00
Galliano
$5.00
Gold Schlagger
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Grape Pucker
$3.50
Hennessy
$6.00
Irish Cream
$5.00
J.M. Banana
$5.00
J.M. Orange
$5.00
J.M. Salted Carmel
$5.00
Jagermeister
$5.00
Jukon Jack
$5.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Korbel
$4.00
Licor 43
$5.00
Mellon
$3.50
Peach Schnaps
$3.50
Peppermint Schnaaps
$3.50
Razmatazz
$3.50
Romana Sambuca
$5.00
Rum Chatta
$5.00
Rumple Minz
$5.00
Tia Maria
$5.00
Water Mellon Pucker
$3.50

Shots

Air Head
$5.00
Birthday Shot
Breakfast Shot
$5.00
Carborator Shot
$5.00
Cherry Bomb
$5.00
Chuck Norris
$5.00
Dead Natzi
$5.00
Duck Fart
$6.00
Fireball
$5.00
Four Horseman
$6.00
Fricken Awesome
$5.00
Green Tea
$5.00
Irish Carbomb
$6.00
Jag Bomb
$5.00
Kamikaze
$5.00
Klondike Bar
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$5.00
Liquid Cocaine
$5.00
Liquid Marijuana
$5.00
Mini Beer
$5.00
PB&J
$5.00
Peanut Butter Cookie
$5.00
Peanut Butter Cookie
$6.00
Pink Starburst
$5.00
Salted Nut Rolls
$5.00
Scooby Snaxxx
$5.00
Smurf Cum
$5.00
Southern Hospitality
$5.00
Three Wiseman
$5.00
Tootsie Pops
$5.00
Vegas Bomb
$5.00
Washington Apple
$6.00
Water Moccasins
$6.00
Slppery Nipple
$5.00
Skittles
$5.00

Brandy

Christian Brothers
$3.50
E&J
$3.50
Korbel
$4.00
Leroux Blackberry Brandy
$4.00

Cocktails

Bottomless Mimosa
$14.00
Baileys Coffee
$5.00
Black Russian
$6.00
Bud Ski
$6.00
Chuck Norris Drink
$6.00
Colorado Bulldog
$6.00
Corona Rita
$7.00
Cosmopolitan
$7.00
Daiquiri
$5.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$6.00
Expresso Martini
$7.00
Fuzzy Navel
$4.00
Gimlet
$4.00
Greyhound
$4.00
Hot Toddy
$3.50
Iron Butterfly
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$5.00
Lime Vodka Cooler
$5.00
Long Beach Tea
$7.00
Long Island
$7.00
Long Island Top Shelf
$12.00
Mai Tai
$6.00
Manhattan
$5.00
Marilyn Monroe
$6.00
Martini
$7.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Mojito
$6.00
Moscow Mule
$6.00
Old Fashioned
$6.00
Peppermint Patty
$5.00
Pina Colada
$5.00
Purple Helmet
$6.00
Rob Roy
$5.00
Salty Dog
$4.00
Screw Up
$4.00
Screwdriver
$4.00
Sex On The Beach
$6.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00
Texas Tea
$7.00
Tom Collins
$4.00
Trash Can
$10.00
Ultimate Mimosa
$7.00
Virgin Daiquiri
$4.00
Vodka Collins
$4.00
Whiskey Sour
$4.00
White Russian
$6.00
Dirty Shirley
$5.00
Stinger
$6.00
Summer Hummer
$4.00

Bourbon/Scotch

*Rail Scotch
$3.50
Dewers
$6.00
Howlerhead
$6.00
J & B
$6.00
Jim Beam
$4.50
Jim Beam Apple
$5.00
Jim Beam Black
$5.00
Jim Beam Devils Cut
$6.00
Jim Beam Fire
$5.00
Jim Beam Ghost
$6.00
Jim Beam Maple
$5.00
Jim Beam Red Stag
$5.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$6.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$5.00
Knob Creek
$6.00
Maker's Mark
$7.00
The Glenlevit
$7.00
Wild Turkey
$5.00

Domestic Bottle

Angry Bottle
$4.00
Bud Bottle
$4.00
Bud Light Bottle
$4.00
Bud Light Lime Bottle
$4.50
Busch Light Bottle
$4.00
Coors Banquet Bottle
$3.00
Coors Light Bottle
$3.50
Corona Bottle
$4.00
Corona Light Bottle
$4.00
Heiniken 0.0
$4.00
High Life Bottle
$3.50
MGD Bottle
$3.50
Mich Golden Light Bottle
$4.00
Miller Lite Bottle
$3.50
Mini Corona
$2.00
Nordeast
$4.00
Odules Bottle
$4.00
Pabst Bottle
$3.50
PBR Bottle
$3.50
Premium Bottle
$3.50
Redds Apple Bottle
$4.00
Stella Bottle
$4.00
Ultra Bottle
$4.50
Mini Corona
$1.50
Modelo
$4.00

Cans

Angry Can
$4.00
Bud Chelda Can
$5.00
Bud Light Lime Can
$4.00
Bud Light Next Can
$4.00
Bud Zero Can
$4.00
Busch N/A Can
$3.50
Coors Banquet Can
$3.00
Coors Light Can
$3.00
Coors Mini Can
$2.00
Grainbelt Blu
$2.50
Guiness 0
$5.00
Hamms Can
$2.50
Mich Golden Light Can
$3.00
Miller Lite Pint
$4.00
Summit Twins Can
$4.00
Ursa N/A Can
$5.00Out of stock
Surly Lemon Can
$5.00
Keystone
$2.50
Downeast Cider
$4.00
Blue Slushie Cider
$5.00
NOCA Tea
$5.00
Miller Can
$3.00
MGD Can
$3.00
CutWater White Russian
$5.00
CutWater Rum Mint Mojito
$5.00

Tap Beer

Alaskan Amber Draft
$5.00
Nut Brown Ale
$5.00
Bells Two Hearted Draft
$5.00
Blue Moon Draft
$5.00
Castle Cream Draft
$5.00
Ciderboys
$5.00
Coors Light Draft
$3.00
Doc's Brew Draft
$3.00
Dry Pear Draft
$5.00
Fulton Blonde Draft
$5.00
Guinness Draft
$6.00
Hoops
$5.00
Mich Golden Light Draft
$3.50
Miller Lite Draft
$3.00
Mooselake Mango Draft
$6.00
Side Bloody Mix
$0.75
Side Clamato
$0.75
Lienies October
$5.00
Summit EPA Draft
$5.00
Summit Stout Draft
$5.00
Surly Draft
$5.00
Warpigs Foggy Draft
$6.00
Bells Octoberfest
$5.00
Mankato October
$5.00Out of stock
Hophalla
$5.00

Tap Pitchers

Alaskan Amber Pitcher
$16.00
Bells Two Hearted Pitcher
$16.00
Blue Moon Pitcher
$16.00
Castle Cream Pitcher
$16.00
Coors Light Pitcher
$12.00
Doc's Brew Pitcher
$12.00
Dry Pear Pitcher
$16.00
Fulton Blonde Pitcher
$16.00
Guinness Pitcher
$18.00
Mich Golden Light Pitcher
$12.00
Miller Lite Pitcher
$12.00
Mooselake Mango Pitcher
$18.00
Summer Shandy Pitcher
$16.00
Summit EPA Pitcher
$16.00
Summit Stout Pitcher
$16.00
Surly Pitcher
$16.00
Ursa Minor Pitcher
$16.00
Warpigs Foggy Pitcher
$18.00
Root Beer Pitcher
$16.00

Wine

Cabernet
$6.00
Chardonnay
$6.00
Merlot
$6.00
Menage a Trois
$6.00
Moscato
$6.00
Pinot Grigio
$6.00
Riesling
$6.00
Shiraz
$6.00
White Zinfandel
$6.00

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary
$6.00
Bloody Rib
$16.00
Bloody Rib & Sand
$20.00
Bloody Sandwich
$13.00
Virgin Mary
$5.00
Virgin Mary Rib
$15.00
Virgin Mary Rib & Sand
$19.00
Virgin Mary Sandwich
$12.00
Bloody Ceasar
$6.00

Margaritas

Lime Margarita
$4.50
Raspberry Margarita
$4.50
Strawberry Margarita
$4.50

Seltzers

Bud Seltzer Cherry
$4.50
Bud Seltzer Grapefruit
$4.50
Bud Seltzer Mango
$4.50
Bud Seltzer Pineapple
$4.50
Carbliss Cranberry
$5.50
Carbliss Lime
$5.50
Carbliss Margarita
$5.50
Carbliss Pineapple
$5.50
Carbliss Black Raspberry
$5.50
High Noon Pineapple
$5.00
High Noon Watermelon
$5.00
Nutrl Orange
$5.00
Nutrl Pineapple
$5.00
Nutrl Watermelon
$5.00
Two Chicks New Fashion
$2.50Out of stock
Two Chicks Vodka Cran/Lime
$2.50Out of stock
White Claw Black Cherry
$4.50
White Claw Raspberry
$4.50
$2.50 Seltzerr Special
$2.50

Malt Beverage

Mike's Hard Black Cherry
$4.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$4.00
PBR Hard Coffee
$5.00
Rebel Coffee Maple Pecan
$5.00
Rebel Coffee Mocha
$5.00
Rebel Coffee Salted Caramel
$5.00
Rebel Coffee Vanilla
$5.00
Twisted Tea
$4.00
Noca Hard Tea
$4.00
Grain Belt Blu
$4.50
Cutwater White Russian
$5.00

Food

Appetizers

Bacon BBQ Shrimp & Fried Onions
$9.99

Eight tender shrimp and apple- wood smoked bacon, glazed with BBQ sauce. Served with chips and salsa.

Beer Battered
$6.99

A generous basket of Doc's House beer batter fries.

Build Your Own Quesadilla
$7.99

One of the Doctor’s southwestern remedies. Cheese, salsa, and sour cream; pretty much have all the food groups covered!

Cheese Curd
$8.99

White cheddar or garlic curds, lightly breaded and fried just right. Served with marinara dipping sauce.

Chicken Drummies
$11.99

Six crispy southern fried chicken drummies with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Strips (5)
$9.99

Hearty portion of lightly breaded chicken strips with your choice of sauce.

Chips Basket
$5.99

A generous basket of Doc's House chips.

Chips N Salsa
$4.50
Doc's Steak Bites
$12.99

Charbroiled tenderloin steak, sautéed mushrooms, and onions with creamy horseradish sauce.

Flatline Platter
$14.99

A heart stopping combination of all the Dr.’s favorite apps! Cheese Curds, Chicken Strips, Beer Battered Fries, Onion Rings, and Corn Dogs.

Fractured Wings (6 wings)
$14.99

Pick a sauce or have ‘em plain!

Fry Basket
$5.99

A generous basket of Doc's House fries.

Loaded Fries
$10.00

Full of cheese, bacon, and served with sour cream.

Mini Corn Dogs (9)
$8.99
Nachos
$11.99

Tortilla chips smothered in our special ground beef or diced chicken, melted cheese, topped with tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls (3)
$8.99

Handheld, rolled wraps that pack delicious flavor into every bite. Filled with chicken, real corn, black beans and chopped peppers.

Side Of Chips
$2.99
Side Of FF
$3.99
Spinach Artichoke
$10.99

Dip with flatbread rounds.

Steak Tenderloin Tips
$12.99

Served on flatbread rounds, topped with our own horsey sauce.

Sweet Potato
$6.99

A generous basket of Doc's House sweet potato fries.

Thick Cut Gourmet Onion Ring Basket
$9.99
Tot Basket
$5.99
Chips Basket
$4.99

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad
$11.99

Romaine, croutons, and aged Parmesan cheese tossed with the perfect amount of Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick.

Doc's Salad
$13.99

Grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, croutons, hardboiled egg, cheese, tomato, and cucumber. Served with a breadstick.

Taco Salad
$12.99

Tortilla shell bowl topped with our special beef, fresh lettuce, cheese, tomato, and black olive; Served with sour cream and salsa.

Bowl CWR
$6.99
Bowl Soup of the Day
$5.99
Cup CWR
$4.99
Cup Soup of the Day
$3.99
Dinner Salad
$4.99
Side Caesar Salad
$5.99
Soup & Salad Combo
$9.99

Garden greens topped with cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons with a cup of homemade soup. Served with a breadstick.

Homemade Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Za
$13.99
Cheese Pizza
$10.99
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza
$13.99
Garbage Pizza
$14.99

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, green olive!

Italian Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
$13.99
Italian Sausage Pizza
$12.99
Pepperoni Pizza
$12.99

Burgers

BYO Burger
$10.99

Start with our fresh Rancher's Legacy 1/2 lb. burger, then create your own masterpiece! Kick it up a notch and add a sauce.

BYO Grilled Chicken Breast Burger
$10.99

Start with our grilled chicken breast, then create your own masterpiece! Kick it up a notch and add a sauce .50

Deluxe Burger
$13.99

A half pound of char-grilled beef topped with apple-wood smoked bacon, onion ring, Wisconsin cheddar, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.

Patty Melt
$12.99

A half pound Rancher’s Legacy char-grilled beef patty served on marble rye with sautéed onions and melted Swiss and American cheese.

Pepper Burger
$12.99

(DEEP FRIED) A special mix of spicy sausage, ground chuck, and seasonings; hand breaded, and topped with pepper cheese and jalapeños!

Pizza Burger
$13.99

Our classic DEEP FRIED pepper burger topped with pepperoni, marinara and cheese.

Smokehouse Burger
$14.99

A half pound of Rancher’s Legacy char-grilled beef patty topped with smoked brisket, pepperjack cheese, and BBQ sauce.

Turkey Burger
$11.99

Blend of ground turkey, brown rice, rich spinach, onion and celery. Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Wild Rice Burger
$12.99

Homemade wild rice patty, grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese. Served on a bun or flatbread.

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT
$9.99

Thick apple smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.99

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken wrapped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and buffalo sauce.

Caesar Wrap
$10.99

Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Bacon Swiss
$12.99

Breaded chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing.

Chicken Schnitzel
$12.99

Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and a smooth cranberry mayo on cranberry wild rice bread.

Doc's Breaded Pork Tenderloin
$11.99

Delicious, hand breaded pork tenderloin with lettuce & tomato on a bun!

Doc's Smoked Beef Brisket
$13.99

Our award winning beef brisket on a Portuguese bun. Served with BBQ sauce and choice of cheese to make it a little more savory!

Doc's Smoked Pulled Pork
$12.99

Our award winning pulled pork on a Portuguese bun. Served with BBQ sauce and choice of cheese to really make it pop!

Doc's Walleye Sandwich
$12.99

We start with a jumbo hand-breaded walleye fillet, fried just right then placed on our hoagie roll with lettuce. May contain bones

Doc's Zeppelin
$12.99

Smoked pork, double smoked bacon, ham, smoked Gouda cheese on a Portuguese bun served with bistro sauce.

Double Dipper
$11.99

Roast beef and Swiss cheese served with au jus on a hoagie bun. Make it a Philly with sautéed green peppers and onions for 2.00 more!

Herman the German
$12.99

Roast beef, green peppers, onions, ‘kraut, pepper jack cheese, and a side of bistro sauce.

Philly
$13.99
Prime Stacker
$14.99
Rachel
$12.99
Reuben
$12.99

Our own slow roasted corned beef brisket topped with Swiss and sauerkraut. Served with thousand island dressing on marble rye! Make yours a Rachel by switching to turkey.

TBR Wrap
$10.99

Turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing.

Triple Club
$12.99

Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo sandwiched between three pieces of marble rye bread.

Two Fish Tacos
$11.99

Golden fried and topped with coleslaw and cheese in flour tortillas; served with chips and salsa.

Veggie Wrap
$9.99

Romaine, tomato, black olives, cucumber, onions, green peppers, blended cheese, topped with our homemade ranch.

Entrees

Chicken Breast Dinner
$14.99

Our tender chicken breast, grilled just right.

Doc's Shrimp Platter
$16.99

Six jumbo shrimp, coconut, or golden fried. Or Garlic Broiled.

Fettuccini Alfredo
$12.99

Served with a breadstick and dinner salad.

Prime Rib
$29.00
Sirloin Steak
$21.99

A half pound of Rancher's Legacy char-broiled sirloin dining pleasure!

Surf and Turf
$6.99
Walleye Dinner
$21.99

Have yours Parmesan crusted, lightly seasoned, and sautéed or lightly breaded and deep fried. Whichever you choose it’ll be delicious and no license required! May contain bones

Whiskey Steak
$22.99

It’s 10 oz. of smokey flavor with a hint of sweet like a fine steak ought to be!

Steak & Shrimp
$27.99

Sides

Mac & Cheese
$4.00
Baked Potato
$2.50
Loaded Baked Potato
$3.99
Steamed Vegetables
$3.00
2 Parmesan Breadsticks
$2.50
Coleslaw
$3.00
Mash W\gravey
$2.50
Beans
$2.99

TOGO

TOGO
$1.00

Lunch Special

8.99 Special
$8.99
9.99 Special
$9.99
10.99 Special
$10.99
11.99 Special
$11.99
12.99 Special
$12.99
13.99 Lunch
Liver And Onions
$10.00
14.99 Special
$14.99
(2) Egg Rolls
$5.99
15.00 Special
$15.99
17.99 Special
$17.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger
$5.99
Kid's Cheese Burger
$5.99
Kid's Drummies
$5.99
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$5.99
Kid's Mac N' Cheese
$5.99
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs
$5.99
Kid's Strips
$5.99
Kid's Taco in a Bag
$5.99

N/A Drinks

N/A

Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Dr Pepper
$2.99
Mellow Yellow
$2.99
Cherry Coke
$2.99
Diet Cherry Coke
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Raspberry Lemonade
$3.25
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.25
Ice Tea
$2.99
Raspberry Ice Tea
$3.25
Tap Root Beer
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Orange Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Coffee
$2.79
Hot Chocolate
$2.79
Milk
$3.75
Chocolate Milk
$3.75
Hot Tea
$2.79
Hot Cider
$2.79
Soda Water
Water
Kiddie Cocktail
$2.99
Arnie Palmer
$2.99
Fresca- Can
$2.00
Tonic
$2.99
Red Bull
$4.00
Sugar Free Red Bull
$4.00
Monster
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Diet sprite- Can
$2.00
Hot Water
Clamato Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Grapefruit
$4.00

Kids Drink

Kids lemonade
Kids Sprite
Kids Kiddie Cocktail
Kids Root beer
$1.50
Kids Chocolate Milk
$1.50
Kids Milk
$1.50
Kids Coke
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Mello Yellow
Kids Dr Pepper
Kids Water
Kids OJ
Kids Cranberry
Kids Raz Ice T
Kids Pineapple
$0.75

Sauces

Ranch
$0.50
1000
$0.50
BBQ
$0.50
Bistro
$0.50
Bleu Cheese
$0.50
Bourbon
$0.50
Buffalo
$0.50
Ceaser
$0.75
Cheese Sauce
$0.50
Cranberry Mayo
$0.50
French
$0.50
Guacamole
$1.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Horsey
$0.75
Mango Habanero
$0.50
Marinara
$0.50
Mayo
$0.50
Salsa
$0.50
Seasoned Sour Cream
$1.00
Sour Cream
$0.50
Stingin' Honey Garlic
$0.50
Sweet-n-Spicy
$0.50
Sweet-n-Spicy Plum
$0.50
Tartar
$0.75
Sweet N Sour
$0.50

Broasted Chicken

1/4 Chicken
$7.99
1/2 Chicken Dinner
$14.99
4 Pc Chicken
$8.00
8 Pc Chicken
$12.00
12 Pc Chicken
$17.00
16 Pc Chicken
$19.00
20 Pc Chicken
$25.00

Oktoberfest

Herman the German
$12.99

Roast beef, green peppers, onions, ‘kraut, pepper jack cheese, and a side of bistro sauce.

Chicken Schnitzel
$12.99

Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and a smooth cranberry mayo on cranberry wild rice bread.

German Nachos
$12.99
German Poutine
$12.99
Hollerin Pretzel
Beef Barbacoa Bowl
$12.99
Oktoberfest Pizza
$14.99
The Great Dane
$11.99

Thursday Special

Smoked BBQ

Doc's Platter
$46.00

1/2 smoked chicken (or sub fractured wings), half rack of BBQ ribs, smoked beef brisket, baked beans, pulled pork sliders, cornbread, choice of fries or homemade chips. Enough for 3!

Doc's Smoked Beef Brisket
$13.99

Our award winning beef brisket on a Portuguese bun. Served with BBQ sauce and choice of cheese to make it a little more savory!

Full Rack Smoked Ribs
$25.99

Served with choice of fries or homemade chips, and slow cooked baked beans.

Half Rack Smoked Ribs
$18.99

Served with choice of fries or homemade chips, and slow cooked baked beans.

Half Smoked Chicken
$18.99

Served with fries or mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetable.

Sides

Coleslaw
$3.00
Mac & Cheese
$4.00
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$3.50
Side of Toast
$1.99

Off-Sale

Off Sale

12 Pack Arnold Palmer Spiked
$14.99
12 Pack Bud Light Bottles
$12.99
12 Pack Bud Light Cans
$12.99
12 Pack Bud Light Lime Bottles
$15.99
12 Pack Bud Light Lime Cans
$15.99
12 Pack Bud Light Seltzers
$17.99
12 Pack Budweiser Bottles
$12.99
12 Pack Budweiser Cans
$12.99
12 Pack Busch Cans
$12.99
12 Pack Busch Light Bottles
$12.99
12 Pack Busch Light Cans
$12.99
12 Pack Busch NA
$11.99
12 Pack Coors Banquet
$12.99
12 Pack Coors Light Bottles
$12.99
12 Pack Coors Light Cans
$12.99
12 Pack Grainbelt Premium
$13.99
12 Pack High Life Bottles
$13.99
12 Pack Leinies Summer Shandy
$18.99
12 Pack MGD Bottles
$12.99
12 Pack MGD Cans
$12.99
12 Pack Mich Golden Light Aluminums
$16.99
12 Pack Mich Golden Light Bottles
$12.99
12 Pack Mich Golden Light Cans
$12.99
12 Pack Mich Ultra Bottles
$15.99
12 Pack Mich Ultra Cans
$15.99
12 Pack Miller Lite Bottles
$12.99
12 Pack Miller Lite Cans
$12.99
12 Pack Nordeast
$14.99
12 Pack PBR
$11.99
12 Pack Pop (Coke Products)
$7.99
12 Pack Pop (Pepsi Products)
$8.99
12 Pack Twisted Tea Cans
$17.99
12 Pack Twisted Tea Original Bottles
$17.99
12 Pack Vizzy Variety Pack
$17.99
15 Pack Coors Light Pints
$17.99
15 Pack Miller Lite Pints
$19.99
2 Liter Pop
$2.99
24 Pack Bottled Water
$5.99
4 Pack Bud Light Chelada
$8.99
4 Pack Guinness Draught Cans
$11.99
4 Pack Liquid Ice
$7.99
4 Pack Nutrl Cans
$8.99
4 Pack PBR Hard Coffee
$9.99
6 Pack Angry Orchard
$10.99
6 Pack Castle Danger Cream Ale
$9.99
6 Pack Corona
$8.99
6 Pack Corona Light
$8.99
6 Pack Hamm's 16 oz Cans
$5.99
6 Pack Lift Bridge Mango Blonde
$9.99
6 Pack Mike's Hard Black Cherry
$9.99
6 Pack Mike's Hard Lemonade
$9.99
6 Pack O'Douls
$8.49
6 Pack Stella Artois
$9.99
6 Pack Twisted Tea Original
$9.99
6 Pack White Claw
$8.99
8 Pack Rebel Hard Coffee
$15.49
9 Pack Coors Light Pints
$13.99
9 Pack Miller Lite Pints
$13.99
Absolut
$26.99
Absolut Citron
$26.99
Absolut Peppar
$26.99
Absolut Raspberri
$26.99
Amaretto
$13.99
Apple Pucker
$13.99
Bacardi
$18.99
Bacardi 375mL
$8.99
Barcardi Limon
$18.99
Beefeater
$23.99
Black Velvet
$11.99
Blue Curacao
$13.99
Blue Moon Keg
$180.00
Butter Shots
$13.99
Cabernet
$7.99
Canadian Club
$17.99
Canadian Leaf 375 mL
$5.99
Captain
$22.99
Captain Silver
$22.99
Carolan's Irish Cream 750 mL
$18.99
Cazadores Blanco
$34.99
Champagne - Bottle
$7.99
Chardonnay
$7.99
Chuckle Rum
$18.99
Clamato
$5.99
Crown Apple
$36.99
Crown Peach
$36.99
Glenlivet
$55.99
Gentleman Jack
$35.99
Christian Brothers !
$17.99
Crown Royal
$36.99
Dewars
$26.99
Di Saronno
$38.99
Domestic Keg
$150.00
Doughball
$24.99
Dr. McGillicuddy Cherry
$17.99
Dr. McGillicuddy Menthol
$17.99
Dr. McGillicuddy Rootbeer
$17.99
Dr. McGillicuddy Vanilla
$17.99
Drambuie
$42.99
E&J!
$17.99
E&J 375 mL
$6.99
Fireball
$16.99
Fireball 375 mL
$7.99
Frangelico 750 mL
$28.99
Franzia Crisp White
$13.99
Grand Marnier
$41.99
Grape Fruit Juice - Bottle
$2.99
Grape Pucker
$13.99
Grey Goose
$40.99
Hennessy
$47.99
Hudson's Bay Scotch
$12.99
J & B Scotch
$29.99
Jack Daniels
$32.99
Jack Daniels Fire
$32.99
Jack Daniels Honey
$32.99
Jackson Morgan
$19.99
Jagermeister
$25.99
Jameson
$32.99
Jim Beam
$23.99
Johnnie Walker Red
$29.99
Jose Cuervo Gold
$19.99
Kahlua
$28.99
Karkov
$9.99
Ketel One
$31.99
Kinky Blue
$20.99
Kinky Pink
$20.99
Korbel
$18.99
Leroux Blackberry Brandy
$4.00
Maker's Mark
$35.99
Malibu
$19.99
Malibu Lime
$19.99
Melon Schnapps
$13.99
Merlot
$7.99
Moscato
$7.99
Patron Silver 750 mL
$45.99
Peach Schnapps
$13.99
Peppermint Schnapps
$13.99
Peppermint Schnapps 375 mL
$5.99
Phillips Gin
$9.99
Phillips Lime Vodka
$13.99
Phillips Rum
$9.99
Phillips Vodka
$10.99
Phillips Vodka 375 mL
$5.99
Pineapple Juice - Bottle
$3.99
Pink Whitney
$14.99
Pinot Grigio
$7.99
Razzmatazz
$13.99
Riesling
$7.99
Root Beer Schnapps
$13.99
Rose's Lime Juice
$6.99
Rum Chata
$28.99
Rumpleminze
$25.99
Sambuca 750 mL
$24.99
Seagrams 7
$18.99
Seagrams VO
$19.99
Skrewball
$30.99
Smirnoff
$14.99
Smirnoff 375 mL
$8.99
Sobieski Vanilla Vodka
$15.99
Southern Comfort
$23.99
Stoli Strasberi
$25.99
Sweet & Sour Mixer
$3.99
Tanqueray
$26.99
Tanqueray Rangpur
$28.99
Titos
$24.99
Tonic, Diet Tonic, Sour, Club Soda Bottle
$3.99
UV Blue
$16.99
UV Cake
$16.99
UV Cherry
$16.99
Vella Chardonnay
$18.99
Vella Delicous Red
$12.99
Vella White Zinfandel
$18.99
Vermouth (Dry or Sweet)
$7.99
Watermelon Pucker
$13.99
Western Son Raspberry
$19.99
Western Son Watermelon
$19.99
White Zinfandel
$7.99
Windsor
$14.99
Windsor 375 mL
$8.99
Windsor Black Cherry
$15.99
Yeti Tumbler
$40.00
Zing Zang Bloody Mix
$4.99
Zing Zang Margarita Mix
$4.99

Retail

Retail/Snacks/Chips/Ice

Chips/Candy Bar/Nuts
$1.50
Ice (5 lb Bag)
$2.00
Ice (10 lb Bag)
$4.00
3/4 Sleeve
$20.00
3/4 Zip
$45.00
Ball Cap
$20.00
Camo 3/4 Zip
$50.00
Cowlnneck
$30.00
Crews
$30.00
Long Sleeve
$35.00
Hoodie
$45.00
Koozie
$3.00
T-Shirts
$20.00
Under Armour
$40.00
Glass
$3.00
Sweatshirt
$40.00
Hocket Tie
$50.00

Catering

Appetizers

Basket of Chips & Salsa
$5.00

Desserts

Cakes Catering
Cookies Catering
Brownies Catering

Full Bars

Grilled Burger Bar
$9.99
Taco Bar
$9.99
Penne Pasta Bar
$14.99
Pork Ribs Doc's House Smoked Bar
$14.99
Sliced Brisket Doc's House Smoked Bar
$14.99
Smoked Pulled Pork Doc's House Smoked Bar
$10.99
Smoked Pulled Chicken Doc's House Smoked Bar
$10.99

Salads

Salad Catering

Trays

Meat & Cheese Tray
Veggie Tray
Fruit Tray