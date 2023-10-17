Doc’s Coffee @ St. Leon E-Z Stop
Coffee + Espresso + Hot Chocolate
Drip Coffee
Lattes
2 shots of espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with a layer of frothed milk. 2% milk used by default, subs available. Don’t forget to add FLAVOR!
3 shots of espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with a layer of frothed milk. Made with 2% milk by default unless otherwise specified (Don’t forget to add FLAVOR!)
1 shot of espresso combined with cold milk all poured over ice. Milk is 2% by default, substitutes available Don’t forget to ADD FLAVOR and/or topping!
2 shots of espresso combined with cold milk and poured over ice. 2% milk by default, subs available. Don’t forget to add a FLAVOR and a topping!
Cold Brew
Espresso
Okay, you just want straight espresso? We can do that.
Drip coffee with a single shot of espresso poured over top. WARNING: This strong drink features a bold flavor and packs a punch of caffeine and is not for the tiny hearted.
This is the American spin on classic Espresso! Shots are layered with hot water (in a 1:2 ratio) to mellow out the flavor and strength. Iced Americanos are available (see size drop down) Americanos are served black- with the freedom to add milk or flavor if desired.
Signature Drinks
Words cannot describe, but I’ll try: Caramel, vanilla, espresso, and milk, and layered over ice and topped with whip cream and caramel drizzle!
Espresso combined with steamed milk and vanilla flavoring topped with foam and drizzled with caramel.
Cold brew accented with vanilla and cream, topped with our house-made sweet cream!
MAJOR COZY WEATHER VIBES Chocolate Macadamia Nut + Pumpkin Spice flavors are combined with steamed milk and topped with that frothy foam you, I mean we, love to slurp on.
This flavor combo should be a crime! Pumpkin spice + cheesecake take on our cold brew concentrate and get topped with pumpkin spice sweet cream!
Join us in spreading Breast Cancer Awareness this month with one of these pink spins on the classic caramel macchiato!