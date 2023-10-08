Popular Items

Cheddar-Ale Bacon Burger

$16.50

our award-winning burger topped w/ cheddar ale cheese sauce, bacon, & crispy onions

Dog & Bull Cheesesteak

$13.00

smothered in cheddar-ale & crispy onions

MAIN MENU

Shared Apps

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheesesteak Dog Ears

$10.00

our signature app! served w/ cheddar-ale dipping sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Dip

$12.00

served warm w/ fresh tortilla chips

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

a pair of flour tortillas filled w/ fried shrimp, sweet chili sauce, sriracha aioli & pico de gallo

Fried Pickles

$12.00

lightly breaded w/ side of roasted garlic aioli

Fries

$7.00

Hummus Plate

$11.00

artichoke & sundried tomato hummus, served w/ pita, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, olives, roasted red peppers, & olive oil

Maple-Bacon Sprouts

$13.00

fried brussel sprouts tossed w/ diced bacon in a maple dijon vinaigrette

Glazed Pork Belly Bites

$15.00

fried pork belly bites tossed w/ sweet soy & finished w/ sriracha crema & cider slaw

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Warm Bavarian Pretzels

$11.00

(3) warm bavarian pretzels served w/ cheddar ale dipping sauce

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$14.00

creamy risotto w/ garlic roasted wild mushroom mix finished w/ fresh herbs & chevre goat cheese

Wings

$14.00

(8) wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Salads

Caesar Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

baby greens in house-made caesar dressing, chicke, crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, fresh avocado, tomat, & hard boiled egg

Small Doghouse Salad

$7.00

baby greens, olives, cucumbers, sundried tomatoes & feta cheese w/ choice of dressing

Large Doghouse Salad

$13.00

baby greens, olives, cucumbers, sundried tomatoes & feta cheese w/ choice of dressing

Small Apple Walnut Salad

$8.00

mixed greens tossed in a maple vinaigrette, apple slices, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, & blue cheese crumbles

Large Apple Walnut Salad

$14.00

mixed greens tossed in a maple vinaigrette, apple slices, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, & blue cheese crumbles

Small Southwest Cajun Shrimp Salad

$11.00

cajun spiced shrimp over mixed greens tossed in creamy-chipotle line dressing w/ fried green tomatoes, smoked gouda, & pico de gallo

Large Southwest Cajun Shrimp Salad

$19.00

cajun spiced shrimp over mixed greens tossed in creamy-chipotle line dressing w/ fried green tomatoes, smoked gouda, & pico de gallo

Handhelds

Avocado BLT on Sourdough

$15.00

w/ roasted garlic aioli

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce & tomato

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Cheddar-Ale Bacon Burger

$16.50

our award-winning burger topped w/ cheddar ale cheese sauce, bacon, & crispy onions

Chicken Bacon Brie Sandwich

$16.00

topped w/ brie cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato, & apple-cranberry chutney

Dog & Bull Cheesesteak

$13.00

smothered in cheddar-ale & crispy onions

Horseradish Patty Melt

$16.50

grilled sourdough stuffed w/ a burger patty, sauteed onions, creamy horseradish, provolone and mozzerella cheese

Lentil Burger

$15.00

house-made lentil & black bean burger topped w/ chipotle cream, fresh avocado, tomato & lettuce

Pork Belly Sandwich

$16.00

slices of fried pork belly finished w/ honey chipotle sauce, pickles, & vinegar slaw

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.00

Choice of: Fries, Rice, Seasonal Vegetables or Potato

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Dino Nuggets

$9.00

Choice of: Fries, Rice, Seasonal Vegetables or Potato

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Choice of: Fries, Rice, Seasonal Vegetables or Potato

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Choice of: Fries, Rice, Seasonal Vegetables or Potato

Entrees

Blackened Grouper

$25.00

7oz grouper filet dusted w/ cajun seasoning paired w/ tarragon aioli, steamed rice & seasonal vegetables

Fingers & Dips & Chips

$18.00

(3) fresh battered chicken fingers served w/ french fries, vinegar slaw, w/ your choice of (3) dipping sauces

Fish & Chips

$15.00

brown ale beer battered tilapia served w/ french fries, vinegar slaw, & tarragon Aioli

Green Chili Smothered Burrito

$15.00

stuffed w/ your choice of grilled chicken, seasoned beef, shrimp($3), black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar-ale, drizzled w/ sour cream

Char Grilled Filet

$35.00

7oz char-grilled filet served w/ red skinned mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables -peppercorn crusted w/ red wine demi glace OR -finished w/ lump crab in garlic butter sauce (add $3)

Lemon Caper Salmon

$22.00

6oz pan roasted salmon finished in a white wine lemon caper sauce served w/ white rice & vegetables

Braised Pork Osso Buco

$23.00

slow roasted bone-in pork osso buco finished w/ gravy over red skinned mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Grilled Center Cut Pork Chop

$18.00

10oz center cut bone-in pork chop grilled and served over red skin mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables -finished w/ apple-cranberry chutney OR -creamy horseradish & gravy

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$22.00

drizzled w/ wasabi cream & sweet soy sauce, served w/ steamed white rice & seasonal vegetable stir-fry

Filet Tip Stroganoff

$23.00

filet tips in a red wine stroganoff sauce tossed w/ egg noodles & wild mushrooms

Dessert

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$9.00

hard cider spiked warm bread pudding spiced w/ cinnamon & apples topped w/ cream cheese frosting & caramel drizzle

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

chocolate chip brownie sundae topped w/ vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts, chocolate & caramel sauce

Cinnamonster Biscuit

$8.00

house-made cinnamon-sugar biscuit layered w/ caramel & cream cheese frosting

Cup Of Ice Cream

$6.00

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

Sides

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Pups

Beef & RIce

$9.00

Chicken & Rice

$9.00

Pupsicle

$9.00

MERCH

QT Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00

QT 1/2 Bloody Mary Mix

$16.00

1/2 Gallon Bloody Mary Mix

$21.00

Gallon Bloody Mary Mix

$33.00