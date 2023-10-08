Dog & Bull 810 Bristol Pike
Shared Apps
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheesesteak Dog Ears
our signature app! served w/ cheddar-ale dipping sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Dip
served warm w/ fresh tortilla chips
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
a pair of flour tortillas filled w/ fried shrimp, sweet chili sauce, sriracha aioli & pico de gallo
Fried Pickles
lightly breaded w/ side of roasted garlic aioli
Fries
Hummus Plate
artichoke & sundried tomato hummus, served w/ pita, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, olives, roasted red peppers, & olive oil
Maple-Bacon Sprouts
fried brussel sprouts tossed w/ diced bacon in a maple dijon vinaigrette
Glazed Pork Belly Bites
fried pork belly bites tossed w/ sweet soy & finished w/ sriracha crema & cider slaw
Shrimp Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Warm Bavarian Pretzels
(3) warm bavarian pretzels served w/ cheddar ale dipping sauce
Wild Mushroom Risotto
creamy risotto w/ garlic roasted wild mushroom mix finished w/ fresh herbs & chevre goat cheese
Wings
(8) wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Salads
Caesar Chicken Cobb Salad
baby greens in house-made caesar dressing, chicke, crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, fresh avocado, tomat, & hard boiled egg
Small Doghouse Salad
baby greens, olives, cucumbers, sundried tomatoes & feta cheese w/ choice of dressing
Large Doghouse Salad
baby greens, olives, cucumbers, sundried tomatoes & feta cheese w/ choice of dressing
Small Apple Walnut Salad
mixed greens tossed in a maple vinaigrette, apple slices, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, & blue cheese crumbles
Large Apple Walnut Salad
mixed greens tossed in a maple vinaigrette, apple slices, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, & blue cheese crumbles
Small Southwest Cajun Shrimp Salad
cajun spiced shrimp over mixed greens tossed in creamy-chipotle line dressing w/ fried green tomatoes, smoked gouda, & pico de gallo
Large Southwest Cajun Shrimp Salad
cajun spiced shrimp over mixed greens tossed in creamy-chipotle line dressing w/ fried green tomatoes, smoked gouda, & pico de gallo
Handhelds
Avocado BLT on Sourdough
w/ roasted garlic aioli
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce & tomato
Build Your Own Burger
Cheddar-Ale Bacon Burger
our award-winning burger topped w/ cheddar ale cheese sauce, bacon, & crispy onions
Chicken Bacon Brie Sandwich
topped w/ brie cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato, & apple-cranberry chutney
Dog & Bull Cheesesteak
smothered in cheddar-ale & crispy onions
Horseradish Patty Melt
grilled sourdough stuffed w/ a burger patty, sauteed onions, creamy horseradish, provolone and mozzerella cheese
Lentil Burger
house-made lentil & black bean burger topped w/ chipotle cream, fresh avocado, tomato & lettuce
Pork Belly Sandwich
slices of fried pork belly finished w/ honey chipotle sauce, pickles, & vinegar slaw
Kids
Kids Burger
Choice of: Fries, Rice, Seasonal Vegetables or Potato
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Dino Nuggets
Choice of: Fries, Rice, Seasonal Vegetables or Potato
Kids Grilled Cheese
Choice of: Fries, Rice, Seasonal Vegetables or Potato
Kids Grilled Chicken
Choice of: Fries, Rice, Seasonal Vegetables or Potato
Entrees
Blackened Grouper
7oz grouper filet dusted w/ cajun seasoning paired w/ tarragon aioli, steamed rice & seasonal vegetables
Fingers & Dips & Chips
(3) fresh battered chicken fingers served w/ french fries, vinegar slaw, w/ your choice of (3) dipping sauces
Fish & Chips
brown ale beer battered tilapia served w/ french fries, vinegar slaw, & tarragon Aioli
Green Chili Smothered Burrito
stuffed w/ your choice of grilled chicken, seasoned beef, shrimp($3), black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar-ale, drizzled w/ sour cream
Char Grilled Filet
7oz char-grilled filet served w/ red skinned mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables -peppercorn crusted w/ red wine demi glace OR -finished w/ lump crab in garlic butter sauce (add $3)
Lemon Caper Salmon
6oz pan roasted salmon finished in a white wine lemon caper sauce served w/ white rice & vegetables
Braised Pork Osso Buco
slow roasted bone-in pork osso buco finished w/ gravy over red skinned mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
Grilled Center Cut Pork Chop
10oz center cut bone-in pork chop grilled and served over red skin mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables -finished w/ apple-cranberry chutney OR -creamy horseradish & gravy
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna
drizzled w/ wasabi cream & sweet soy sauce, served w/ steamed white rice & seasonal vegetable stir-fry
Filet Tip Stroganoff
filet tips in a red wine stroganoff sauce tossed w/ egg noodles & wild mushrooms
Dessert
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
hard cider spiked warm bread pudding spiced w/ cinnamon & apples topped w/ cream cheese frosting & caramel drizzle
Brownie Sundae
chocolate chip brownie sundae topped w/ vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts, chocolate & caramel sauce
Cinnamonster Biscuit
house-made cinnamon-sugar biscuit layered w/ caramel & cream cheese frosting
Cup Of Ice Cream
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream