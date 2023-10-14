FOOD

APPETIZERS

TEQUENOS

TEQUENOS

$8.99

Venezuelan spear of bread dough with cheese in the middle

MANDOCAS

MANDOCAS

$9.99

Venezuelan deep fried cornmeal ring served with nata and white cheese

CHICHARRON AREPA Y LIMON

CHICHARRON AREPA Y LIMON

$9.50

Fried pork belly served with arepa

AREPITAS NATA Y QUESO

AREPITAS NATA Y QUESO

$8.50

Fried Arepitas served with shredded Queso Blanco and Nata (cream)

YUKA FRIES WITH CHEESE

YUKA FRIES WITH CHEESE

$9.50

Yuka fries served with white cheese

EMPANADA CARNE MECHADA

EMPANADA CARNE MECHADA

$4.50

Shredded beef empanada

EMPANADA POLLO

EMPANADA POLLO

$4.50

Shredded chicken empanada

EMPANADA QUESO

EMPANADA QUESO

$4.50

White cheese empanada

EMPANADA PABELLON

EMPANADA PABELLON

$4.50

Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada

AREPAS

AREPA PELUA

AREPA PELUA

$11.99

Shredded beef and gouda cheese

AREPA CATIRA

AREPA CATIRA

$11.99

Shredded chicken and gouda cheese

AREPA SIFRINA

AREPA SIFRINA

$11.99

Reina pepiada and gouda cheese

AREPA PABELLON

AREPA PABELLON

$13.50

Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese

AREPA SANTA BARBARA

AREPA SANTA BARBARA

$13.99

Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese

AREPA TRIPLETA

AREPA TRIPLETA

$13.50

Combination of any protein of your choice with gouda cheese and reina pepiada

AREPA MEXICANA

AREPA MEXICANA

$13.50

Churrasco, avocado and pico de gallo

AREPA CHICHARRON Y GOUDA

AREPA CHICHARRON Y GOUDA

$12.50

Pork belly and gouda cheese

AREPA CRIOLLA

AREPA CRIOLLA

$12.50

Fried plantains, queso de mano and avocado

AREPA LA 10

AREPA LA 10

$15.99

Marinated churrasco, grilled "paisa" cheese and homemade chimichurri

AREPA LA CARAQUEÑA

AREPA LA CARAQUEÑA

$13.99

Asado Negro and queso de mano

AREPA CARNE MECHADA

AREPA CARNE MECHADA

$10.99

Shredded beef.

AREPA POLLO MECHADO

AREPA POLLO MECHADO

$10.99

Shredded chicken.

AREPA ASADO NEGRO

AREPA ASADO NEGRO

$11.50

Marinated eye round arepa

AREPA REINA PEPIADA

AREPA REINA PEPIADA

$11.50

Chicken salad, avocado, green peas and chopped parsley in a mayo-mustard sauce

AREPA CHURRASCO

AREPA CHURRASCO

$12.99

Marinated churrasco

AREPA QUESO AMARILLO

AREPA QUESO AMARILLO

$9.50

Shredded gouda cheese

AREPA QUESO BLANCO

AREPA QUESO BLANCO

$9.50

White shredded cheese

AREPA QUESO DE MANO

AREPA QUESO DE MANO

$9.99

Venezuelan white cheese

AREPA PLATANO Y QUESO

AREPA PLATANO Y QUESO

$10.50

Fried plantains and white shredded cheese

AREPA DOMINO

AREPA DOMINO

$10.50

Black beans and white shredded cheese

BOWLS

PABELLON BOWL

PABELLON BOWL

$16.99

Rice or lettuce base, shredded beef or chicken, black beans, sweet plantains and white shredded cheese

CHURRASCO BOWL

CHURRASCO BOWL

$19.99

Marinated churrasco, rice, lettuce, tomato, onions, black beans, sweet plantains, white shredded cheese and guasacaca

MEXICAN BOWL

MEXICAN BOWL

$19.99

Rice or lettuce base, marinated churrasco, black beans, white shredded beef and spicy crema

GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

$15.99

Rice or lettuce base, grilled chicken thigh, tomato, carrots, cranberry, onions, cilantro and honey dijon dressing

ASADO BOWL

ASADO BOWL

$18.99

Rice or lettuce base, Asado Negro, sweet plantains and coleslaw

MILANESA BOWL

MILANESA BOWL

$16.99

Chicken or beef milanesa, with rice and coleslaw

BURGERS

DOGGI'S BURGER

DOGGI'S BURGER

$16.99

Smashed beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, and Doggi's sauces, served with fries

CACHAPAS

CACHAPA QUESO DE MANO

CACHAPA QUESO DE MANO

$11.99

Traditional corn pancake semi-sweet, with "queso de mano" inside and topped with cream and white shredded cheese.

CACHAPA CON CARNE MECHADA

CACHAPA CON CARNE MECHADA

$18.98

Cachapa with shredded beef

CACHAPA CON POLLO MECHADO

CACHAPA CON POLLO MECHADO

$18.98

Cachapa with shredded chicken

CACHAPA CON CHICHARRÓN

CACHAPA CON CHICHARRÓN

$18.98
CACHAPA CON CHURRASCO

CACHAPA CON CHURRASCO

$21.98

Cachapa with marinated churrasco

PATACONES

PATACON DE CHURRASCO

PATACON DE CHURRASCO

$15.99

Marinated churrasco, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese, ketchup, mustard, and our Doggi's sauces.

PATACON DE CARNE MECHADA

PATACON DE CARNE MECHADA

$14.99

Shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese, ketchup, mustard, and our Doggi's sauces.

PATACON DE POLLO MECHADO

PATACON DE POLLO MECHADO

$14.99

Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese, ketchup, mustard, and our Doggi's sauces.

PEPITOS

PEPITO DE CHURRASCO

PEPITO DE CHURRASCO

$18.99

Venezuelan sandwich (STREET VERSION): marinated churrasco, potato sticks, parmesan cheese, ketchup, mustard, and Doggi's sauces; served with fries.

HOT DOGS

Venezuelan style hot dog served with chopped onion, cabbage, potato sticks, parmesan cheese, and doggi's sauces
PERRITO CALIENTE

PERRITO CALIENTE

$6.50

Chopped onion, cabbage, potato sticks, parmesan cheese, ketchup, mustard, and Doggi's sauces.

SOUP/SALADS

LA NUESTRA SALAD

LA NUESTRA SALAD

$12.99

Heart of palm, tomato and avocado, served with chopped cilantro and oil vinaigrette

DESSERTS

CHURROS NUTELLA

CHURROS NUTELLA

$10.99

Churros with sugar and cinnamon topped with Nutella®

CHURROS DULCE DE LECHE

CHURROS DULCE DE LECHE

$10.99

Churros with sugar and cinnamon topped with dulce de leche

CHURROS MIXTOS

CHURROS MIXTOS

$10.99

Churros with sugar and cinnamon topped with Nutella® and dulce de leche

BREAKFAST

DESAYUNO CRIOLLO

DESAYUNO CRIOLLO

$15.99Out of stock

Shredded beef, black beans, fried plantains with white shredded cheese, avocado and scrambled or fried egg, served with arepa.

SIDES

SIDE BLACK BEANS

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$4.99

Homemade black beans with cheese

SIDE RICE

SIDE RICE

$4.99

White rice

SIDE TOSTONES

SIDE TOSTONES

$5.99

Crispy green plantains, smashed and fried, served with cheese

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$6.99

Golden brown french fries

SIDE AVOCADO

SIDE AVOCADO

$5.99

Fresh avocado

SIDE FRIED PLANTAINS

SIDE FRIED PLANTAINS

$5.99

Sweet fried plantains served with cheese

EXTRA SAUCE

PARSLEY SAUCE

PARSLEY SAUCE

$0.50
GARLIC SAUCE

GARLIC SAUCE

$0.50
GUASACACA

GUASACACA

$0.50
PICANTE

PICANTE

$0.50

NATA

$0.50
PINK SAUCE (MAYO-KETCHUP)

PINK SAUCE (MAYO-KETCHUP)

$0.50

BEVERAGES

SODAS

COKE

COKE

$2.50
COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$2.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.50
FRESCOLITA

FRESCOLITA

$2.50
FRESCOLITA ZERO

FRESCOLITA ZERO

$2.50
MALTA

MALTA

$2.99
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50
ORANGE FANTA

ORANGE FANTA

$2.50

WATER

WATER

$2.00

PERRIER

$2.99

JUICES

PASSION FRUIT

PASSION FRUIT

$4.99

Parchita / Maracuyá

BLACKBERRY

BLACKBERRY

$4.99

Mora

PAPELON CON LIMON

PAPELON CON LIMON

$4.99

Refreshing Venezuelan beverage made with sugarcane, water and lime juice

SOURSOP

SOURSOP

$4.99

Guanabana

NESTEA LIMON

NESTEA LIMON

$4.99

Venezuelan sweet tea

CHICHA

CHICHA

$5.99

We call it the "Venezuelan milkshake". It is a refreshing sweet and thick drink made with blend of rice and milk; drizzled with condensed milk and a touch on cinnamon!

NESTEA DURAZNO

NESTEA DURAZNO

$4.99Out of stock

COFFEE

CAFÉ AMERICANO

CAFÉ AMERICANO

$2.50
CAFÉ CAPUCCINO

CAFÉ CAPUCCINO

$4.50
CAFÉ CON LECHE

CAFÉ CON LECHE

$4.00
CAFÉ MARRON

CAFÉ MARRON

$4.00
CAFÉ CORTADITO

CAFÉ CORTADITO

$3.50
CAFÉ MACCHIATO

CAFÉ MACCHIATO

$3.50
CAFÉ ESPRESSO

CAFÉ ESPRESSO

$3.00
DOUBLE EXPRESSO

DOUBLE EXPRESSO

$3.50
ICE COFFEE

ICE COFFEE

$4.99