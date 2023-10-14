Doggi's Arepa Bar Aventura Mall
FOOD
APPETIZERS
TEQUENOS
Venezuelan spear of bread dough with cheese in the middle
MANDOCAS
Venezuelan deep fried cornmeal ring served with nata and white cheese
CHICHARRON AREPA Y LIMON
Fried pork belly served with arepa
AREPITAS NATA Y QUESO
Fried Arepitas served with shredded Queso Blanco and Nata (cream)
YUKA FRIES WITH CHEESE
Yuka fries served with white cheese
EMPANADA CARNE MECHADA
Shredded beef empanada
EMPANADA POLLO
Shredded chicken empanada
EMPANADA QUESO
White cheese empanada
EMPANADA PABELLON
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada
AREPAS
AREPA PELUA
Shredded beef and gouda cheese
AREPA CATIRA
Shredded chicken and gouda cheese
AREPA SIFRINA
Reina pepiada and gouda cheese
AREPA PABELLON
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
AREPA SANTA BARBARA
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
AREPA TRIPLETA
Combination of any protein of your choice with gouda cheese and reina pepiada
AREPA MEXICANA
Churrasco, avocado and pico de gallo
AREPA CHICHARRON Y GOUDA
Pork belly and gouda cheese
AREPA CRIOLLA
Fried plantains, queso de mano and avocado
AREPA LA 10
Marinated churrasco, grilled "paisa" cheese and homemade chimichurri
AREPA LA CARAQUEÑA
Asado Negro and queso de mano
AREPA CARNE MECHADA
Shredded beef.
AREPA POLLO MECHADO
Shredded chicken.
AREPA ASADO NEGRO
Marinated eye round arepa
AREPA REINA PEPIADA
Chicken salad, avocado, green peas and chopped parsley in a mayo-mustard sauce
AREPA CHURRASCO
Marinated churrasco
AREPA QUESO AMARILLO
Shredded gouda cheese
AREPA QUESO BLANCO
White shredded cheese
AREPA QUESO DE MANO
Venezuelan white cheese
AREPA PLATANO Y QUESO
Fried plantains and white shredded cheese
AREPA DOMINO
Black beans and white shredded cheese
BOWLS
PABELLON BOWL
Rice or lettuce base, shredded beef or chicken, black beans, sweet plantains and white shredded cheese
CHURRASCO BOWL
Marinated churrasco, rice, lettuce, tomato, onions, black beans, sweet plantains, white shredded cheese and guasacaca
MEXICAN BOWL
Rice or lettuce base, marinated churrasco, black beans, white shredded beef and spicy crema
GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL
Rice or lettuce base, grilled chicken thigh, tomato, carrots, cranberry, onions, cilantro and honey dijon dressing
ASADO BOWL
Rice or lettuce base, Asado Negro, sweet plantains and coleslaw
MILANESA BOWL
Chicken or beef milanesa, with rice and coleslaw
BURGERS
CACHAPAS
CACHAPA QUESO DE MANO
Traditional corn pancake semi-sweet, with "queso de mano" inside and topped with cream and white shredded cheese.
CACHAPA CON CARNE MECHADA
Cachapa with shredded beef
CACHAPA CON POLLO MECHADO
Cachapa with shredded chicken
CACHAPA CON CHICHARRÓN
CACHAPA CON CHURRASCO
Cachapa with marinated churrasco
PATACONES
PATACON DE CHURRASCO
Marinated churrasco, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese, ketchup, mustard, and our Doggi's sauces.
PATACON DE CARNE MECHADA
Shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese, ketchup, mustard, and our Doggi's sauces.
PATACON DE POLLO MECHADO
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese, ketchup, mustard, and our Doggi's sauces.
PEPITOS
HOT DOGS
SOUP/SALADS
DESSERTS
BREAKFAST
SIDES
EXTRA SAUCE
BEVERAGES
SODAS
JUICES
PASSION FRUIT
Parchita / Maracuyá
BLACKBERRY
Mora
PAPELON CON LIMON
Refreshing Venezuelan beverage made with sugarcane, water and lime juice
SOURSOP
Guanabana
NESTEA LIMON
Venezuelan sweet tea
CHICHA
We call it the "Venezuelan milkshake". It is a refreshing sweet and thick drink made with blend of rice and milk; drizzled with condensed milk and a touch on cinnamon!