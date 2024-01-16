Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant Pittsboro
Features
- Include Pickles, Ketchup, Utensils or Napkins?
***INCLUDED BY REQUEST ONLY*** Add this item if you would like us to include pickles with sandwiches, ketchup, utensils, or napkins with your order.
- Cup Soup du Jour$5.00
Chicken & Vegetable
- Bowl Soup du Jour$7.00
Chicken & Vegetable
- Cheesecake$8.50
Strawberry swirl / NY cheesecake with swirls of homemade strawberry sauce. Baked on a buttery graham cracker crust.
Daily Menu
Starters
- Boneless Wings$12.00
Eight chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habañero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch or blue cheese
- Boxty Sampler$15.00
An appetizer size of our Killarney, Mullingar & Donegal boxty. (See entrées for descriptions)
- Brisket Nachos$16.00
An Irish twist to nachos! Guinness braised beef brisket over homemade potato chips with melted cheddar, tomatoes, green onion & horseradish sauce
- Brisket Poutine$11.00
Crispy hand cut fries topped with our Guinness braised brisket, melted white cheddar, brown gravy and green onions
- Buffalo Shrimp$11.00
A quarter pound of hand breaded shrimp tossed in our tangy buffalo sauce served with ranch or blue cheese
- Buffalo Wings (12)$18.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habanero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch, or blue cheese. Available in quantities of 6 or 12.
- Buffalo Wings (6)$10.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habanero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch, or blue cheese. Available in quantities of 6 or 12.
- Irish Egg Rolls$13.00
Hand rolled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of of 1000 Island dressing.
- Onion Rings$11.00
Battered onion rings served with a chipotle dipping sauce.
- Pub Sliders$14.00
Whiskey chicken salad, Guinness braised brisket with horseradish sauce and corned beef with spicy mustard.
- Shrimp Puppies$11.00
A quarter-pound of hush puppy battered shrimp with a side of our house reoulade.
- Smothered Blue Chips$11.00
House cooked chips topped with gorgonzola cream, blue cheese crumbles & green onions. Finished with a drizzle of sweet red pepper jelly or spicy buffalo sauce
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.00
Fresh spinach & creamy cheeses blended with artichoke hearts served warm with herb brushed pita
Soups
Salads
- Side Field of Greens$6.00
Spring mix with red onion, pralines, cucumber & tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Side Caesar$6.00
Crisp romaine tossed with Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan and house made Asiago croutons.
- Field of Greens$9.00
Spring mix with red onion, pralines, cucumber & tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine tossed with Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan and house made Asiago croutons.
- Dill Salmon Salad$20.00
Fresh grilled salmon served over spinach with cucumber, onion, hard boiled egg, pralines & our dill vinaigrette.
- Steak & Feta Salad$20.00
Spring mix topped with red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato & grilled tenderloin with our Bloody Mary vinaigrette.
- Toasted Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Fried goat cheese served over a bed of spinach with avocado, cranberries, pralines, carrots and red peppers with our green apple vinaigrette.
Irish Boxties
- The Donegal$14.00
A traditional Irish potato pancake with sliced mushrooms, caramelized red onion and roasted red peppers with a light red wine reduction & melted provolone cheese. Served with potato croquettes & haircots vert.
- The Killarney$15.00
A traditional Irish potato pancake with marinated chicken in a béchamel sauce, finished with creamy havarti cheese & fresh basil. Served with potato croquettes & haircots vert.
- The Mullingar$16.00
A traditional Irish potato pancake with Guinness braised brisket laced with fresh mushrooms, caramelized onions & topped with creamy horseradish sauce. Served with potato croquettes & haircots vert.
Sandwiches
- Braised Brisket Melt$15.00
Our Guinness braised brisket laced with caramelized onions & mushrooms served on grilled sourdough with melted white cheddar and horseradish sauce.
- Classic Turkey Club$15.00
Boar's Head Ovengold© Turkey with white cheddar & swiss cheeses topped with bacon, LTO & our house-made honey mustard served on grilled wheatberry or as a wrap.
- Doherty Melt$16.00
A blend of ground beef & fresh ground corned beef served on grilled rye with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions & cabbage and a spicy mustard aioli.
- Doherty's Pub Burger$15.00
Our half-pound prime patty cooked to your liking, topped with white cheddar, and served on grilled brioche with LTO.
- Dublin Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Served grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo style on grilled brioche with LTO.
- Fish & Chipwich$13.00
Our light & flaky beer battered whitefish served on grilled brioche with tartar sauce, homemade chips & coleslaw.
- French Dip$16.00
Shaved ribeye topped with melted provolone on toasted French bread served with a side of au jus, horseradish cream sauce and choice of side.
- Grilled Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
- Pastrami Reuben$15.00
NY style pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard aioli & coleslaw pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
- Turkey Reuben$15.00
Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
- Whiskey Burger$17.00
An all prime beef patty topped with double cheddar cheese, three slices of bacon & whiskey caramelized onions served on grilled brioche with your choice of side.
- Whiskey Chicken Salad$13.00
Chef's homemade chicken salad with a hint of Irish whiskey served on grilled wheat with Swiss cheese & LTO.
Entrees
- Half Fish & Chips$13.00
Our specialty! One fillet of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Our specialty! Two fillets of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
- Bangers & Mash$19.00
Irish sausages topped with caramelized onions and a savory brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & haricot vert.
- Beef & Guinness Stew$13.00
Traditional Irish stew with a hint of Guinness, tender chunks of beef, potato & garden vegetables.
- Celtic Cordon Bleu$20.00
Herb crusted chicken with a corned beef Rockefeller stuffing served over fresh mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli. Finished with a creamy béchamel sauce.
- Cider-Glazed Salmon$24.00
Fresh pan-seared salmon with a cider glaze over sautéed spinach and a cheddar potato cake. Finished with pecans and green onions..
- Corned Beef & Cabbage$20.00
An Irish tradition! Corned in-house, hand sliced and laid over cabbage, potatoes and carrots and served with spicy mustard.
- Gaelic Steak Medallions$28.00
Grilled tenderloin medallions served over an Irish Whiskey peppercorn gravy with mashed potatoes & green beans.
- Galway Bay Fish Tacos$15.00
Blackened whitefish, avocado, pico de gallo & lettuce served in flour tortillas with our tangy chipotle sauce and potato croquettes.
- Meatloaf$16.00
Home made meatloaf topped with our Irish whiskey peppercorn gravy. Served with creamy mashed potatoes & haricot vert.
- Shepherd's Pie$13.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.
Kid's Menu
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
- Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
- Kids Fish & Chips$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
- Kids Shepherd's Pie$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
Desserts
- Bailey's Chocolate Mousse$6.00
Light & creamy chocolate mousse with a hint of Baileys Irish Cream.
- Traditional Bread Pudding$7.00
A traditional bread pudding drizzled with a homemade Irish whiskey cream sauce.
Sides
- Add Side Dressing$0.50
- Add Side Sauce or Gravy$1.00
- Side Bacon Cheese Fries$8.00
- Side Chips$5.00
- Side Coleslaw$4.00
- Side Croquettes$5.00
- Side Gravy Fries$6.00
- Side Hand-Cut Fries$5.00
- Side Haricots Verts$5.00
- Side Mash & Gravy$5.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Side Onion Rings$7.00
- Side Sauteed Spinach$5.00
- Side Stout Fries$6.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00