Drinks

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.00+

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.25

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Tea (Black or Green)

$4.25

Hot Medium Roast Coffee

$3.75+

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

$5.50+

choose a flavor shot or toppings to add (optional)

Iced Mocha

$5.50

hot chocolate and coffee over ice

Milkshake

$7.99

Water

$1.50

Soda

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$4.75+

Milk

$2.99

Cereal Milk

$4.99

Original Glazed Latte

$6.50+

Barbie Girl

$4.75+

Food

Sandwiches

Donini

$8.99+

A Donut inspired panini with your choice of our Chicken and cheese or just cheese.

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.50+

Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.99+

Our buttermilk fried chicken thigh on a toasted, garlic buttered glazed donut, doho sauce, lettuce, 2 pickle slices, drizzled with our signature Honey Pickle Glaze

Egg and Cheese

$8.99

Over-easy egg and melted cheese between a glazed and toasted garlic buttered donut

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$12.99

Over-easy egg, bacon and melted cheese inside a glazed and toasted garlic buttered donut

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$12.99

Pork sausage and melted real cheddar cheese between a glazed and toasted garlic buttered donut

Doughnuts

Build Your Own

$7.99

Choose a donut glaze and two toppings on a fresh glazed or churro donut

Classic Glazed

$5.00

Skewers

Pineapple Sririacha

$9.99

Doho Glazed Minis skewered between freshly fried chicken tossed in sauce of your choice.

Honey BBQ

$9.99

Honey Pickle

$9.99

DOHO Sauce

$9.99

Pizza

Pepperoni

$9.99

melted mozzarella, marinara, and crisped pepperoni on a glazed and toasted garlic and herb buttered donut. sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Margherita

$9.99

melted mozzarella, marinara, fresh basil, garlic olive oil and cherry tomatoes on a glazed and toasted garlic and herb buttered donut. sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Cheese

$8.99

melted mozzarella cheese, marinara on top of a glazed and toasted garlic and herb buttered donut. sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Crispy Potadohs (homefries)

$3.99