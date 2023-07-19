DoHo Cafe 17 mechanic st suite 180
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Food
Sandwiches
Donini
A Donut inspired panini with your choice of our Chicken and cheese or just cheese.
Ice Cream Sandwich
Honey Chicken Sandwich
Our buttermilk fried chicken thigh on a toasted, garlic buttered glazed donut, doho sauce, lettuce, 2 pickle slices, drizzled with our signature Honey Pickle Glaze
Egg and Cheese
Over-easy egg and melted cheese between a glazed and toasted garlic buttered donut
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Over-easy egg, bacon and melted cheese inside a glazed and toasted garlic buttered donut
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Pork sausage and melted real cheddar cheese between a glazed and toasted garlic buttered donut
Doughnuts
Skewers
Pizza
Pepperoni
melted mozzarella, marinara, and crisped pepperoni on a glazed and toasted garlic and herb buttered donut. sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Margherita
melted mozzarella, marinara, fresh basil, garlic olive oil and cherry tomatoes on a glazed and toasted garlic and herb buttered donut. sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Cheese
melted mozzarella cheese, marinara on top of a glazed and toasted garlic and herb buttered donut. sprinkled with parmesan cheese