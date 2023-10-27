Spotlight Feature Banners Testing
Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine - Irvine 14425 Culver Drive
Food
Appetizer
fresh sliced tomatoes adorned with a special sugar dressing. Elevate your experience by asking your server about our exclusive Shakarob option.
Chilled perfection draped in a spicy vinegar embrace. A refreshing, flavor-packed delight
Crisp cucumber, juicy tomato, romaine lettuce, onion, kidney bean, and sliced olives dance together in a symphony of freshness, coated with our signature house dressing. A vibrant medley for a burst of flavor in every bite
🌶️ Fresh sliced capsicum, onion, tomato, and cucumber with spicy dressing
Fresh smashed and chopped cucumber with garlic dressing
🌶️ 🌶️ Homemade cold mung bean jelly noodle with special spicy dressing
Fresh tofu mixed with chives
Exotic Taste
🌶️🌶️ Spicy stir-fried chicken pieces served with potato, capsicum, leek, and flat hand-pulled noodle
Uyghur style hand-made bread filled with ground beef, 10% of lamb, onion, black pepper spice
Mild flavored and tender boiled fresh lamb leg topped with fresh cut onion
Uyghur fusion baked crispy pie filled with seasoned ground beef tomato, capsicum, and mozzarella cheese. Requires a 20-minute preparation time, or longer as per volume of orders
🌶️ Spicy stir-fried boneless chicken pieces served with potato, capsicum, leek and flat hand-pulled noodle
🌶️ Crispy fresh naan cubes stir-fried with onion, capsicum, beef, and cumin
🌶️🌶️ Cold egg noodle served with special spicy dressing and beef kebab
Price per lb. Roasted lamb slices marinated with family recipe. Requires a 20-minute preparation time, or longer as per volume of orders
Lamb stew served with flat hand-pulled noodle, onion, carrot and capsicum
Entrée
Traditional braised rice made with lamb, carrot, onion, raison, and chickpea. (Lamb, chicken, beef, or vegetarian)
Traditional thin hand-pulled noodle served with stir-fried vegetable and beef
4 pieces oven-baked savory and flaky pastries with ground beef and onion filling
6 pieces Uyghur style steamed thin wrapped dumpling with ground beef and onion filling. Requires a 20-minute preparation time, or longer as per volume of orders
Each grilled lamb chunks marinated with family recipe. (Minimum order 3 skewers)
Sliced lamb stir-fried with home-made cumin sauce
Finely chopped and stir-fried hand-pulled noodle with vegetable and beet
🌶️ Mild nummy spicy stir-fried thin hand-pulled noodle with vegetable and beef
Stir-fried Uyghur style diced veggies and beef on top of the hand pulled noodles
🌶️ 🌶️ Hot and spicy stir-fried rice noodle with vegetables and meat. (Beef/chicken/vegetarian)
Special marinated and tender roasted fresh lamb leg topped with fresh cut onion
6 pieces Uyghur style steamed thin wrapped dumpling with minced pumpkin and onion filling. Requires a 20-minute preparation time, or longer as per volume of orders
Uyghur style boiled dumpling filled with beef, onions, black peppers, and cumin spice comes with soup
Per piece
Per bowl
Vegetarian
Stir-fried black mushroom, celery, and capsicum with house sauce
Stir-fried broccoli with house sauce
🌶️ Stir-fried shredded potato with spicy and sour sauce
Sweet and spicy braised eggplants with capsicum
Stir-fried cabbage with savory and sour sauce
Scrambled egg with stir-fried tomato
🌶️ Stir-fried green beans with spicy house sauce