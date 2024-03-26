Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee Dupont Circle
Featured Items
Food
Alfajores
Bluebird Pastries
- Buckwheat Apple Cake$4.50Out of stock
- Cookie, Gianduia Chocolate Chip$3.50
- Croissant, Almond$6.25
- Croissant, Butter$5.65
- Croissant, Ham and Cheese$6.50
- Croissant, Valrhona Chocolate$6.15
- Danish, Pear and Almond$6.15Out of stock
- Danish, Roasted Squash$6.15Out of stock
- Muffin, Banana Chocolate Chip$4.50
- Scone, Maple Pecan$4.50Out of stock
- Scone, Za’tar & caramelized onion$4.50
- Coffee cake$5.00Out of stock
Drinks
Hot Espresso Drinks
- Espresso$4.05
2 shots of espresso hailing from the mountains of Brazil.
- Macchiato$4.55
Macchiato means marked in Italian. Our Dolcezza Macchiato is a traditional Italian style 3oz beverage, marking 2 shots of espresso with a splash of toasted milk foam.
- Americano$4.55
Rumor has it we couldn’t handle espresso some decades back and solved the problem by adding a little water. 2 shots of espresso diluted with 8oz of hot water. American exceptionalism at its finest.
- Large Americano$4.55
The Dolcezza crew was stuck. We were working for 3 months trying to improve the humble Americano — to reimagine this classic drink and irrevocably reshape the speciality coffee industry forever. Our morale was in tatters — fresh out of ideas, no good answers, no good choices — consigning ourselves to despair and years of financial insolvency. But from our darkest moments, a hero emerged. Dylan, our Manager of Retail Operations, procured a 16oz cup and proceeded to pour 2 shots of espresso into that cup and top it off with hot water to the brim. He handed the drink to the group and with triumph proclaimed, “Behold! The large americano!” Unsure what to think, we slowly passed the cup around — each of us taking a sip. With each sip, our eyes widened, our countenance relaxed, the burden of our failure had been lifted. Dylan had done it. He solved the impossible. On that day we made a solemn promise to honor Dylan by making up a story about the origins of the large americano.
- Cortado$4.55
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.
- Cappuccino$5.05
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
- Latte$5.60
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
- Large Latte$6.90
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
- Mocha Latte$6.75
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.
- Large Mocha Latte$8.00
This is a 16 ounce drink. I probably should have mentioned earlier that we make this syrup in-house with Valrhona dark chocolate.
- Dulce De Leche Latte$6.75
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
- Large Dulce De Leche Latte$8.00
- Vanilla Bean Latte$6.75
If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe. Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.
- Large Vanilla Bean Latte$8.00
- Hazelnut Latte$6.75
- Large Hazelnut Latte$8.00
- Maple Spice Latte$6.90
- Large Maple Spice Latte$8.10
- White Mocha Latte$6.75
This is a 16 ounce drink. I probably should have mentioned earlier that we make this syrup in-house with Valrhona dark chocolate.
- Large White Mocha Latte$8.00
This is a 16 ounce drink. I probably should have mentioned earlier that we make this syrup in-house with Valrhona dark chocolate.
Iced Espresso Drinks
- Iced Espresso$4.05
Inspired by Sylvester Stallone’s Oscar nominating performance in Rocky. A drink that feels like sparring in a meatpacking facility.
- Iced Americano$4.55
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
- Large Iced Americano$4.55
- Iced Latte$5.60
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
- Large Iced Latte$6.90
- Iced Mocha$6.75
- Large Iced Mocha$8.00
- Iced DDL Latte$6.75
At some point in your life you’ll be asked to do something that at face value seems fairly easy but for some reason you can never get around to getting it done. Whenever that happens, I want you to remember this description.
- Large Iced DDL Latte$8.00
- Iced Vanilla Latte$6.75
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.” — The Stranger, Albert Camus
- Large Iced Vanilla Latte$8.00
- Iced Hazelnut Latte$6.75
- Large Iced Hazelnut Latte$8.00
- Iced Maple Spice Latte$6.90
- Large Iced Maple Spice Latte$8.10
- Iced White Mocha Latte$6.75
This is a 16 ounce drink. I probably should have mentioned earlier that we make this syrup in-house with Valrhona dark chocolate.
- Large Iced White Mocha Latte$8.00
This is a 16 ounce drink. I probably should have mentioned earlier that we make this syrup in-house with Valrhona dark chocolate.
Coffee of the Day
Cold Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
- Lord Bergamot (black tea)$3.80
(Earl Grey) Fragrant ceylon dimbula and uva with select Indian assam tea scented with essence of Italian bergamot fruit
- Bungalow (black tea)$3.80Out of stock
Darjeeling tea grown in the foothills of the Himalayas with the aroma and taste of nuts, fruits, and flowers.
- British Brunch (black tea)$3.80
A rich blend of full-bodied Indian assam paired with Ceylon tea and a touch of Chinese Keenum. Delicious any time of day.
- Kandy (black tea)$3.80Out of stock
Blends three unique ceylon teas that create a floral character with balanced astringency with hints of fruit and minerality.
- Masala Chai (black tea)$3.80
Indian assam black teas enlivened by sweet and aromatic spices.
- Fez (green tea)$3.80
Rare spring harvested green tea from China combined with aromatic spearmint and lemon myrtle.
- Jasmine Silver Tip (green tea)$3.80
Tender green leaves wedded with freshly picked jasmine buds from Fujian province in China.
- Peppermint (caffeine free)$3.80
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
- Meadow (caffeine free)$3.80
Golden chamomile flowers from Egypt with mildly stimulating fragrant hyssop, rooibos, pink rose petals, and linden flowers.
- Red Nectar (caffeine free)$3.80Out of stock
A unique infusion of South-African rooibos and the peachy taste of honeybush, lightly sweet and medium-bodied.
- Mao Feng Shui (green tea)$3.80
Spring-harvested mao feng tea from Zhejian province in China that has a light, sweet, fresh flavor, and aroma.
- White Petal (White Tea)$3.80
- Lover's Leap$3.80Out of stock
Iced Tea
Matcha
- Matcha Cortado$5.60
The Matcha Cortado is a great balance between acceptability and punchiness. There’s less milk to dilute the flavor which means more umami. The cooler temperature of the steamed milk also promotes better mouthfeel. Take this in a few big gulps to overwhelm your palate with the vegetal smoothness.
- Matcha Latte$6.25
The Matcha Latte is the best way to experience matcha for the uninitiated. The milk helps mute some of the bitter umami flavors of the matcha valuing approachability over funk.
- Large Matcha Latte$7.80
- Matcha Americano$5.25
The Matcha Americano is best for the purist at heart. No pesky milk to smoothen the flavor of the matcha. Embrace the ocean! Become one with the umami.
- Large Matcha Americano$5.25
Iced Matcha
Chai
Iced Chai
Juices
- Rosewater Limeade$6.50
- Rosewater Limeade, Large$8.00
- Opal Basil Lemonade$6.50Out of stock
- Opal Basil Lemonade, Large$8.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Lemonade$6.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Lemonade, Large$8.00Out of stock
- Watermelon Limeade$6.50Out of stock
- Watermelon Limeade, Large$8.00Out of stock
- Spice Apple Cider$4.75
- Spiced Apple Cider, Large$6.90
Black Sesame Latte
Iced Black Sesame Latte
Gelato
Gelato Pints
- Black & White Cookie Batter Pint$11.00
- Coconut With Dulce De Leche Pint$11.00
Sweet coconut gelato with coconut flecks and rivers of dulce de leche. No paddles needed for this trip -- let the warm tropical air lead you home!
- Coffee & Xmas Cookies Pint$11.00Out of stock
- Coffee and Cookies Pint$11.00
This flavor marks a storied Dolcezza tradition of shameless combinations of our favorite (legal) drugs -- caffeine and chocolate. Juiced-up coffee gelato, chocolate-covered speculoos-nugs, littered with delicate chocolate flakes. Mind-altering gelato without the destruction of life, limb, and property.
- Crookneck Pumpkin Pint$11.00Out of stock
- Dark Chocolate Fudge Pint$11.00
Pair bittersweet valrhona dark chocolate with lots of solids and you get a gelato that behaves just like your favorite dark chocolate bar. Sweet, earthy, with substantial bite. The last time you felt this rich was when you found a 20 dollar bill in your pant pocket.
- Dark Chocolate Pint$11.00
The number one seller in our cafes, the venerable dark chocolate. Bittersweet, earthy with a slightly smokey finish. We call it frozen fudge -- to go any darker is not recommended.
- Dulce de Leche Cookies Pint$11.00
- Hazelnut Crackle Pint$11.00
Hazelnuts from the sacred Piedmont region of Italy. Chocolate hazelnut praline with flecks of wafer and hazelnut chunks. Pair these two together and you summon a beast capable of obliterating the most passionate disciples of self-control. Fear the crackle. UNLEASH THE CRACKLE.
- Hot Cocoa Pint$11.00Out of stock
- Maple Walnut Pint$11.00
- Mascarpone & Berries Pint$11.00
- Mascarpone & Figs Pint$11.00Out of stock
- Milk Chocolate Pint$11.00Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Mash Pint$11.00
Now that's what I call gelato vol 21. Rich peanut butter gelato. salty chocolate covered pretzels. chopped peanut butter cups grooving on monster waves of dulce de leche. Enter the mash pit and jam all night to the sweet soundtrack of an uncompromising youth.
- Peanut Butter Stracciatella Pint$11.00
Creamy natural peanut butter with dark chocolate chips — a peanut butter cup for the yearning masses.
- Pistachio Siciliano Pint$11.00
Pistachio gelato made with pistachios from the legendary Sicilian region of Italy. These pistachios are sweeter and richer than their counterparts which makes for a deep and rich pistachio gelato.
- Red Velvet Pint$11.00Out of stock
- Salted Caramel Pints$11.00Out of stock
- Sorbet Orange Honey Cardamom Pint$11.00
*sorbet* Freshly-squeeze oranges with honey to add warmth and a pinch of cardamom for spice and complexity. You've never had a glass or orange juice like this.
- Sorbet, Mango Pint$11.00
- Stracciatella Pint$11.00
Stracciatella is the elevated gelato version of the classic chocolate chip ice cream. It differs by way of how the chocolate is added. Instead of throwing in waxy preformed pieces of chocolate as you would in the standard fare, stracciatella uses compound chocolate that is added in liquid form and hardens instantly upon contact with the gelato. The gelato is then massaged breaking the chocolate into delectable shards, nuggets, and bombs.
- Sugar Cookie Dough Pint$11.00Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Pecan Praline Pint$11.00Out of stock
- Swiss Chocolate Pint$11.00
Milk Chocolate gelato with chocolate chips and ribbons of dulce de leche. Think of it as a deconstructed candy bar except this one will have you chatting the night away with your favorite demon, Mephistopheles.
- Vanilla Bean Pint$11.00
This vanilla is all about body and warmth. We use both vanilla extract and vanilla beans from Madagascar which has a profile that is earthy, round, and slightly sweet. Amazing on its own — even better on a slice of apple pie. Pair it with any baked item to attain hero status.
Pushpop
Retail
Bottled Drinks
- Olipop Orange Squeeze$4.75
- Olipop Strawberry Vanillla$4.75
- Olipop Tropical Punch$4.75
- Olipop Classic Root Beer$4.75Out of stock
- Tepache Grapefruit Lime$4.75Out of stock
- Tepache Ginger Manzana$47.50Out of stock
- Brew Dr Clear Mind$5.50Out of stock
- Brew Dr Island Mango$5.50Out of stock
- JUST Water - Box Water$4.00
- Topo Chico Sparkling Water$5.50
- Natalie's Orange Juice$6.25Out of stock
- Natalie's Lemonade$6.25Out of stock
- Perrier$4.00Out of stock