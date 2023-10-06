Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee Mosaic Fairfax
Popular Items
Food
Alfajores
Bluebird Pastries
Buckwheat Apple Cake
Cookie, Gianduia Chocolate Chip
Croissant, Almond
Croissant, Butter
Croissant, Ham and Cheese
Croissant, Valrhona Chocolate
Danish, Pear and Almond
Danish, Roasted Squash
Muffin, Banana Chocolate Chip
Scone, Maple Pecan
Scone, Za’tar & caramelized onion
Drinks
Hot Espresso Drinks
Espresso
2 shots of espresso hailing from the mountains of Brazil.
Macchiato
Macchiato means marked in Italian. Our Dolcezza Macchiato is a traditional Italian style 3oz beverage, marking 2 shots of espresso with a splash of toasted milk foam.
Americano
Rumor has it we couldn’t handle espresso some decades back and solved the problem by adding a little water. 2 shots of espresso diluted with 8oz of hot water. American exceptionalism at its finest.
Large Americano
The Dolcezza crew was stuck. We were working for 3 months trying to improve the humble Americano — to reimagine this classic drink and irrevocably reshape the speciality coffee industry forever. Our morale was in tatters — fresh out of ideas, no good answers, no good choices — consigning ourselves to despair and years of financial insolvency. But from our darkest moments, a hero emerged. Dylan, our Manager of Retail Operations, procured a 16oz cup and proceeded to pour 2 shots of espresso into that cup and top it off with hot water to the brim. He handed the drink to the group and with triumph proclaimed, “Behold! The large americano!” Unsure what to think, we slowly passed the cup around — each of us taking a sip. With each sip, our eyes widened, our countenance relaxed, the burden of our failure had been lifted. Dylan had done it. He solved the impossible. On that day we made a solemn promise to honor Dylan by making up a story about the origins of the large americano.
Cortado
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.
Cappuccino
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
Latte
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
Large Latte
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
Mocha Latte
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.
Large Mocha Latte
This is a 16 ounce drink. I probably should have mentioned earlier that we make this syrup in-house with Valrhona dark chocolate.
Dulce De Leche Latte
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
Large Dulce De Leche Latte
Vanilla Bean Latte
If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe. Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.
Large Vanilla Bean Latte
Hazelnut Latte
Large Hazelnut Latte
King Leo Peppermint Mocha
Large King Leo Peppermint Mocha
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Large Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced Espresso Drinks
Iced Espresso
Inspired by Sylvester Stallone’s Oscar nominating performance in Rocky. A drink that feels like sparring in a meatpacking facility.
Iced Americano
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
Large Iced Americano
Iced Latte
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
Large Iced Latte
Iced Mocha
Large Iced Mocha
Iced DDL Latte
At some point in your life you’ll be asked to do something that at face value seems fairly easy but for some reason you can never get around to getting it done. Whenever that happens, I want you to remember this description.
Large Iced DDL Latte
Iced Vanilla Latte
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.” — The Stranger, Albert Camus
Large Iced Vanilla Latte
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Large Iced Hazelnut Latte
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Large Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Coffee of the Day
Regular Coffee
10 ounces of our coffee of the day. Puts the regular in irregular.
Cafe Au Lait
Large Cafe Au Lait
Large Coffee
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
joe 2 go
Cold Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lord Bergamot (black tea)
(Earl Grey) Fragrant ceylon dimbula and uva with select Indian assam tea scented with essence of Italian bergamot fruit
Bungalow (black tea)
Darjeeling tea grown in the foothills of the Himalayas with the aroma and taste of nuts, fruits, and flowers.
British Brunch (black tea)
A rich blend of full-bodied Indian assam paired with Ceylon tea and a touch of Chinese Keenum. Delicious any time of day.
Kandy (black tea)
Blends three unique ceylon teas that create a floral character with balanced astringency with hints of fruit and minerality.
Masala Chai (black tea)
Indian assam black teas enlivened by sweet and aromatic spices.
Fez (green tea)
Rare spring harvested green tea from China combined with aromatic spearmint and lemon myrtle.
Jasmine Silver Tip (green tea)
Tender green leaves wedded with freshly picked jasmine buds from Fujian province in China.
Peppermint (caffeine free)
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
Meadow (caffeine free)
Golden chamomile flowers from Egypt with mildly stimulating fragrant hyssop, rooibos, pink rose petals, and linden flowers.
Red Nectar (caffeine free)
A unique infusion of South-African rooibos and the peachy taste of honeybush, lightly sweet and medium-bodied.
Mao Feng Shui (green tea)
Spring-harvested mao feng tea from Zhejian province in China that has a light, sweet, fresh flavor, and aroma.
White Petal (White Tea)
Lover's Leap
Iced Tea
Matcha
Matcha Cortado
The Matcha Gibraltar is a great balance between acceptability and punchiness. There’s less milk to dilute the flavor which means more umami. The cooler temperature of the steamed milk also promotes better mouthfeel. Take this in a few big gulps to overwhelm your palate with the vegetal smoothness.
Matcha Latte
The Matcha Latte is the best way to experience matcha for the uninitiated. The milk helps mute some of the bitter umami flavors of the matcha valuing approachability over funk.
Large Matcha Latte
Matcha Americano
The Matcha Americano is best for the purist at heart. No pesky milk to smoothen the flavor of the matcha. Embrace the ocean! Become one with the umami.
Large Matcha Americano
Iced Matcha
Chai
Iced Chai
Juices
Rosewater Limeade
Rosewater Limeade, Large
Opal Basil Lemonade
Opal Basil Lemonade, Large
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry Lemonade, Large
Watermelon Limeade
Watermelon Limeade, Large
Spice Apple Cider
Spiced Apple Cider, Large
Black Sesame Latte
Iced Black Sesame Latte
Gelato
Gelato Pints
Black & White Cookie Batter
Coconut With Dulce De Leche Pint
Sweet coconut gelato with coconut flecks and rivers of dulce de leche. No paddles needed for this trip -- let the warm tropical air lead you home!
Coffee and Cookies Pint
This flavor marks a storied Dolcezza tradition of shameless combinations of our favorite (legal) drugs -- caffeine and chocolate. Juiced-up coffee gelato, chocolate-covered speculoos-nugs, littered with delicate chocolate flakes. Mind-altering gelato without the destruction of life, limb, and property.
Dark Chocolate Pint
The number one seller in our cafes, the venerable dark chocolate. Bittersweet, earthy with a slightly smokey finish. We call it frozen fudge -- to go any darker is not recommended.
Dulce de Leche & Cookies
Dulce de Leche & Cookies is a uniquely Argentine gelato flavor. The flavor itself is cream base with ribbons of dulce de leche and chocolate pearls folded in. It’s a love song to the great milk and dulce de leche of Argentina and a staple of gelato parlors in Argentina.
Hazelnut Crackle Pint
Hazelnuts from the sacred Piedmont region of Italy. Chocolate hazelnut praline with flecks of wafer and hazelnut chunks. Pair these two together and you summon a beast capable of obliterating the most passionate disciples of self-control. Fear the crackle. UNLEASH THE CRACKLE.
Mascarpone & Berries Pint
Milk Chocolate Pint
Peanut Butter Mash
Now that's what I call gelato vol 21. Rich peanut butter gelato. salty chocolate covered pretzels. chopped peanut butter cups grooving on monster waves of dulce de leche. Enter the mash pit and jam all night to the sweet soundtrack of an uncompromising youth.
Peanut Butter Stracciatella Pint
Creamy natural peanut butter with dark chocolate chips — a peanut butter cup for the yearning masses.
Pistachio Siciliano Pint
Pistachio gelato made with pistachios from the legendary Sicilian region of Italy. These pistachios are sweeter and richer than their counterparts which makes for a deep and rich pistachio gelato.
Roasted Strawberry Pint
so much depends upon a red wheel barrow glazed with rain water beside the white chickens. — william carlos williams strawberries roasted in-house mixed with our warm vanilla base. life doesn't need to be complex to surprise you.
Salted Caramel Pints
Stracciatella Pint
Stracciatella is the elevated gelato version of the classic chocolate chip ice cream. It differs by way of how the chocolate is added. Instead of throwing in waxy preformed pieces of chocolate as you would in the standard fare, stracciatella uses compound chocolate that is added in liquid form and hardens instantly upon contact with the gelato. The gelato is then massaged breaking the chocolate into delectable shards, nuggets, and bombs.
Swiss Chocolate Pint
Milk Chocolate gelato with chocolate chips and ribbons of dulce de leche. Think of it as a deconstructed candy bar except this one will have you chatting the night away with your favorite demon, Mephistopheles.
Vanilla Bean Pint
This vanilla is all about body and warmth. We use both vanilla extract and vanilla beans from Madagascar which has a profile that is earthy, round, and slightly sweet. Amazing on its own — even better on a slice of apple pie. Pair it with any baked item to attain hero status.
Sorbet Honeycrisp Apple Pint
*sorbet* Our favorite apple, the honeycrisp apple is both tart and sweet which makes for a crisp and juicy apple sorbet.
Sorbet Orange Honey Cardamom Pint
*sorbet* Freshly-squeeze oranges with honey to add warmth and a pinch of cardamom for spice and complexity. You've never had a glass or orange juice like this.
Sorbet Purple Raspberry Pint
All Things Cone-Sidered Pint
All Things Cone-Sidered tips tis hat to NPR's flagship radio show, the 200+ Member stations that NPR serves and the rich variety of often surprising and unexpected stories they tell. Our hazelnut gelato base is folded with gianduja crunch praline and chocolate chili-candied hazelnuts