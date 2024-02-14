Dolsot Bistro
Featured Items
APPETIZER
- SALMUNKONG$5.00
삶은콩 Boiled whole soybeans tossed with salt
- GOONMANDU$6.00
군만두 Fried vegetable dumplings with tofu, scallion, onion, cabbage
- JHINMANDU$7.00
찐만두 Steamed vegetable dumplings with tofu, scallion, onion and cabbage
- YANGYUM DUBU$10.00
양념두부 Pan-fried tofu, egg and green onion with soy sauce vinaigrette
- GIMBAB$13.00
김밥 Rice rolled in seaweed with beef, radish, carrot, spinach, crab stick, egg
- DHUKBOKGI$13.00
떡볶이 Rice and fish cake, simmered with seasoned spicy Go-Chu-Jang
- BULGOGI BURRITO$11.00
불고기 춘권 Deep fried, Beef Bulgogi, lettuce, onion, carrot rolled in Tortilla
KIDS MEAL
SALAD
SOUP
DOLSOT BIBIMBAB
- BIBIMBAB$15.00
비빔밥 SERVING IN CERAMIC BOWL NOT SIZZLING BOWL. Spinach, bean sprout, carrot, radish, zucchini and lettuce with sunny side up egg on top
- KIMCHI & PORK BELLY$24.00
김치 & 삼겹살 돌솥밥 Pork belly & Kimchi sautéed with red wine, garlic and butter. Lettuce, bean sprout, toasted seaweed and egg on top
- MUSHROOM DOLSOT$20.00
모듬 버섯 돌솥밥 Button, Shiitake, Portobello mushrooms, bell pepper, green onion Sautéed with red wine and sweet seasoned soy garlic sauce and egg on top
- CURRY RICE DOLSOT$18.00
카레 돌솥밥 Curry with squash, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, green onion, carrot, potato and egg on top. - Mild/Medium/Hot
- VEGAN DOLSOT$17.00
채식 돌솥 비빔밥 VEGAN DOLSOT BIBIMBAB with raw tofu (No Egg).
- TOFU DOENJANG DOLSOT$18.00
된장 두부 돌솥밥 Soft tofu, green onion, zucchini, bean sprout, lettuce with Yangnyum Doenjang (seasoned soybean paste) egg on top.
- EEL DOLSOT$27.00
장어 돌솥 비빔밥 BBQ eel on DOLSOT BIBIMBAB with egg on top
- SEAFOOD DOLSOT$33.00
해물 돌솥 비빔밥 Shrimp, scallop, squid, mussel, crab stick sautéed with white wine & garlic butter with DOLSOT BIBIMBAB. Served with vinegary seasoned Gochujang
- GALBI DOLSOT$33.00
갈비 돌솥덮밥 Beef short rib on lettuce, green onion and rice with seasoned soy-garlic sauce and egg on top
- SF CHICKEN DOLSOT$21.00
닭 볶음 돌솥밥 Stir-fried CHICKEN with onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and bell pepper and egg on top - Mild/Medium/Hot
- SF TOFU DOLSOT$21.00
두부 볶음 돌솥밥 Stir-fried TOFU with onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and bell pepper and egg on top - Mild/Medium/Hot
- SF VEGE DOLSOT$19.00
야채 볶음 돌솥밥 Stir-fried with onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and bell pepper and egg on top Mild/Medium/Hot
- SF SHRIMP DOLSOT$23.00
새우 볶음 돌솥밥 Stir-fried SHRIMP with onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and bell pepper and egg on top - Mild/Medium/Hot
- SF BEEF DOLSOT$22.00
소고기볶음 돌솥밥 Stir-fried BEEF with onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and bell pepper and egg on top -Mild/Medium/Hot
- SF PORK DOLSOT$21.00
돼지고기 볶음 돌솥밥 Stir-fried PORK with onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and bell pepper and egg on top -Mild/Medium/Hot
- SF SQUID DOLSOT$21.00
오징어 볶음 돌솥밥 Stir-fried SQUID with onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and bell pepper and egg on top -Mild/Medium/Hot
- SF PORK BELLY$23.00
삼겹살 볶음 돌솤밥 Stir-fried PORK BELLY with onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and bell pepper and egg on top -Mild/Medium/Hot
MEAT & FISH
- BULGOGI$22.00
불고기 Griddled marinated BEEF
- DAK BULGOGI$19.00
닭 불고기 Griddled marinated spicy CHICKEN breast
- DOEJI BULGOGI$19.00
돼지 불고기 Griddled marinated spicy PORK
- DOEJI DEUNG GALBI$29.00
돼지 등갈비 PORK BABY BACK RIB Grilled with spicy seasoned Gochujang
- LETTUCE & GARLIC$4.00
상추 & 마늘 FOR MEAT WRAP
- GODEUNG-AU GUI$20.00
고등어 구이 Pan fried salted whole MACKEREL
NOODLE
- JABCHAE$19.00
잡채 Stir- fried sweet potato noodle with onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom and bell pepper, CHICKEN, PORK, TOFU (+2) / BEEF (+3) / SHRIMP, PORKBELLY (+4)
- BOKUM GUKSU$19.00
볶음 국수 Stir-fried thick flour noodles, onion, bell pepper, green onion, squash, mushroom and carrot. egg on top - Mild/Medium/Hot
- JHAMBONG$20.00
짬뽕 SPICY SEAFOOD NOODLE SOUP Pork, Shrimp, Mussel, Scallop, Squid & Vegetable - Mild/Medium/Hot
SOUP & STEW
- KIMCHI JHIGAE$18.00
김치 찌개 Spicy KIMCHI stew with tofu and pork
- DOENJANG JHIGAE$18.00
된장 찌개 Soy bean paste soup with beef, tofu and vegetable - Mild/Medium/Hot
- SUNDUBU JHIGAE$19.00
순두부 찌개 Soft tofu soup with vegetable, and clam - Mild/Medium/Hot
- GALBITANG$20.00
갈비탕 Beef short rib soup with vegetable, egg
- YUKAEJANG$19.00
육개장 Spicy Beef soup - bean sprout, onion, green onion, egg
