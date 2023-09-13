Domenics - Fort Collins
DINNER
Appetizers
Entrees
Salads
Soups
Sides
Dessert
LUNCH
Small Plates
Entrees
Salads
Soups
Dessert
DRINKS
Wine
GL-Cabernet Franc (Mary Taylor)
$12.00
GL-Cabernet (Justin
$17.00
GL-Cabernet (Ministry)
$12.00
GL-Cotes Du Rhone (Trios Currones)
$10.00
GL-Grignolino (La Miraja)
$14.00
GL-Locations
$13.00
GL-Malbec (Catena)
$10.00
GL-Merlot (Canoe Ridge)
$11.00
GL- Pinot Noir (Benton Lane)
$15.00
GL-Pinot Noir (Sea Sun)
$10.00
GL-Sangiovese (Selvapiana)
$12.00
GL-Super Tuscan (Baracchi "O'Lillo!")
$12.00
GL-Tempranillo (Bodegas Cepa 21)
$13.00
GL-Valpolicella (Lenotti)
$10.00Out of stock
GL-Zinfandel (Lava Cap)
$15.00
GL -50+ Garnacha
$10.00
Pessimist
$15.00
Barbaresco (Paitin)
$85.00
Barbera d"Alba (Ettore Germano)
$48.00
Barolo (Conterno)
$125.00
Cabernet Franc
$48.00
Blend (Shiraz, Cab) (Penfolds)
$45.00
BTL Pessimist
$60.00
BTL Cabernet (Justin)
$68.00
BTL Cabernet (Ministry)
$48.00
Bordeaux
$80.00Out of stock
BTL Cotes Du Rhone (Trios Courrones)
$40.00
BTL Malbec (Catena)
$40.00
BTL Merlot (Canoe Ridge)
$44.00
BTL Pinot Noir (Sea Sun)
$40.00
BTL Grignolino
$56.00
BTL Super Tuscan (Baracchi O'Lillo)
$48.00
BTL Tempranillo Finca
$52.00
BTL Sangiovese (Selvapiana)
$48.00
BTL Valpolicella (Lenotti)
$40.00
BTL Zinfandel (Lava Cap)
$60.00
Cabernet (Caymus)
$160.00
Cabernet (DAOU)
$60.00
Cabernet (Faust)
$120.00
Cabernet (Turnbull)
$100.00
Garnacha (La Cartuja)
$40.00Out of stock
Malbec (Bonfanti Gran Reserva)
$50.00
Nebbiolo (Paitin, Ca Veja)
$60.00
Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley Vineyards)
$75.00
Pinot Noir (Failla)
$100.00
BTL Pinot Noir Benton
$60.00
Pinotage (Painted Wolf)
$40.00
Super Tuscan (Baracchi "Ardito")
$100.00
Montepulciano (Avignonesi)
$60.00
BTL Amarone (Domini Veneti)
$100.00
BTL Barolo (Domailano Lecinquevigne)
$125.00
BTL Bordeaux (Chateau De Fontenille)
$52.00
Burgundy (Domaine Lucien Boillot)
$120.00
BTL Garnacha (50+)
$40.00
BTL Locations
$52.00
Waterbrook
$60.00
GL-Albarino (Columna)
$11.00Out of stock
Alsace Blend (Hugel Gentil)
$10.00
GL-Blanc de Blanc Rose (Fleuraison)
$10.00
GL-Chardonnay (Fess Parker)
$10.00
GL-Chardonnay (Oaked) (Mer Soleil)
$12.00
GL-Chardonnay (Rombauer)
$19.00
GL-Chardonnay (Vigilance)
$10.00
GL-Gavi (Picollo Ernesto)
$11.00
GL-Gruner Veltliner (Zantho)
$12.00
GL-Moscato (Marenco)
$9.00
GL-Pinot Grigio (KRIS)
$10.00
GL-Prosecco (Domanda)
$9.00
GL-Riesling
$10.00
GL-Rose (Rotating)
$10.00
GL-Sauvignon Blanc (Babich)
$11.00
GL-Viognier (Yalumba)
$9.00
Cava
$9.00
Bourgogne Chardonnay
$15.00
BTL Albarino (Columna)
$44.00
BTL Blanc de Blancs (Le Grand Courtage)
$36.00
BTL Champagne (Nicolas Feuillatte)
$80.00
BTL Chardonnay (Domaine Jean Touzot)
$40.00
BTL Chardonnay (Hanna)
$45.00
BTL Chardonnay (Oaked) (Mer Soleil)
$48.00
BTL Chardonnay (Rombauer)
$100.00
BTL Chardonnay (Vigilance)
$40.00
BTL Gavi (Picollo Ernesto)
$44.00
BTL Zantho Gruner Veltliner
$44.00
BTL Alsace
$40.00
BTL Moscato (Marenco)
$36.00
BTL Pinot Grigio (KRIS)
$40.00
BTL Prosecco (Domanda)
$36.00
BTL Riesling (Gunther)
$40.00
BTL Rose (Maison L'Envoye)
$40.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc (Babich)
$44.00
BTL Blanc De Blanc Rose (Fleuraison)
$40.00
BTL Tokaji (Chateau Pajzos)
$32.00
BTL Viognier (Yalumba)
$36.00
BTL Cava (Biutiful)
$36.00
Fonseca
$9.00
Taylor 10Yr
$12.00
Taylor 20Yr
$15.00
Carcavelos
$10.00
Dow Vintage
$20.00
Amaro
$12.00
Nebbiolo (Moletto)
$7.00
Liquor
Absolute
$8.00
Absolute Citron
$8.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Chopin
$9.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Kettle One
$9.00
Kettle One Citrus
$9.00
Smirnoff
$5.00Out of stock
Smirnoff Vanilla
$8.00
Spring 44 Vodka
$6.00
Stoli
$6.00
Titos
$8.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bombay
$7.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Empress
$11.00
Hendricks
$11.00
Magellan
$11.00
Spring 44 Gin
$6.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Nikka Gin (Japanese)
$10.00
Monkey 47
$10.00
Hibiscus Gin
$6.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Kirk & Sweeney
$6.50
Kraken
$7.00
Balvenie Double Wood
$13.00
Dewers
$8.00
GlenFiddich
$11.00
Glenlivit 12
$11.00
Glenmorangie 10
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$11.00
Highland
$11.00
Lagavulin 16
$21.00
Laphroaig 10
$12.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Macallan Rare Cask
$50.00
Monkey Shoulder
$10.00
Oban 14
$17.00
Oban 18
$23.00
Remy martin VSOP
$12.00
Talisker
$14.00
Nikka
$20.00
Casa Migos Blanco
$10.00
Casa Migos Reposado
$13.00
Codigo Reposado
$13.00
Don Julio 1942
$25.00
Herradura Reposado
$8.00
Maestro
$22.00
Cazadores
$9.00
Milagro Silver
$7.50
Pasote Anejo
$10.00
Patron
$11.00
Terramana
$7.00
Tequila Ocho
$11.00
Angels Envy
$12.00
Angels Envy Rye
$19.00
Aspen Rye
$13.00
Bardstown
$20.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Belle Meade
$13.00
Breckridge Burdon
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Kavalan
$15.00
Knob Creek
$11.00
Knob Creek Rye
$11.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Redbreast 12
$15.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$8.00
Angel
$50.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
1792
$10.00
Four Roses
$8.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jefferson's At Sea
$16.00
Makers Mark Select
$16.00
Old Elk
$13.00
Stranahans
$13.00
Woodford Reserve
$11.00
Whistle Pig 10
$20.00
Baileys
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Fernet-Branca
$9.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Limoncello
$8.00
Orangecello
$8.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Amaretto
$8.00
Disarano
$9.00
Cocktails
Baja
$9.00
Bittercup
$12.00
Brandy Crusta
$12.00
Champagne Poetry
$11.00
Elderflower Breeze
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$11.00
Hot n' Dirty
$10.00
Lavender Breeze
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Mint Royale
$11.00
Pomegranatini
$10.00
Purple Haze
$10.00
Salted Caramel
$10.00
The D3
$10.00
The Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Whiskey Gingertini
$11.00
Tijuana Brass
$11.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Blackberry Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Blackberry Mint Mule
$9.00
Boulevardier
$13.00
D-Plan Manhattan
$12.00
Doms Sour
$12.00
Hazy Margarita
$10.00
Margarita
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Proper Old-Fashioned
$11.00
Rob Goes Manhatten
$13.00
Sangria A La Megggg
$10.00
Sangria "Catalina Wine Mixer"
$10.00
Sazerac
$11.00
Spicy Mango Jalepeno Marg
$9.00
Vieux Carre
$13.00
Amaretto Sour
$10.00
BTs Pimm's Cup
$13.00
Cucumber Basil Collins
$11.00
Lilith
$12.00
Gin & Juice
$9.00
Moon Elixir
$11.00
Negroni
$11.00
Poppy's Special
$11.00
Salty Botanist
$9.00
The Vesper
$12.00
Basil-bourbon Lemonade
$9.00
Dark and Stormy
$8.00
Grand Spiritus Fermunenti
$12.00
"Let's Get Tropical"
$9.00
Mango Lime Bellini
$9.00
Maple-bourbon Old Fashioned
$11.00
Salty Apollo
$8.00
Saratoga
$12.00
The Godfather
$10.00
Long Island
$9.00
Blackberry Mint Cooler
$5.00
Cucumber Mint Fauxito
$5.00
Ginger Julip
$5.00
Lavender Lemon Fizz
$5.00
Mango Mule
$5.00
Apple Brandy Toddy
$8.00
Bianchi
$8.00
Doctor Mocha
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$7.00
Absolute Martini
$11.00
Beefeater Martini
$11.00
Belvedere Martini
$14.00
Bombay Martini
$11.00
Bombay Sapphire Martini
$12.00
Chopin Martini
$14.00
Grey Goose Martini
$13.00
Hendricks Martini
$14.00
Kettle One Martini
$12.00
Magellan Martini
$14.00
Smirnoff Martini
$10.00
Spring 44 Gin Martini
$10.00
Spring 44 Vodka Martini
$10.00
Stoli Martini
$10.00
Tangueray Martini
$12.00
Tanq 10 Martini
$13.00
Titos Martini
$12.00
Empress Tini
$14.00
NA Beverages
Cappucino
$4.00
Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Cucumber Lemonade N/A
$5.00
Double Espresso
$3.50
Espresso
$2.50
Ginger Julip N/A
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Hot Tea
$2.50
Iced Tea
$3.00
Blackberry Mint Cooler N/A
$5.00
Ginger beer
$4.00
Cucumber Fauxjito N/A
$5.00
Mango Mule N/A
$5.00
Milk
$2.50
Pellegrino
$4.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Soda
$3.00
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Promotions
Domenics - Fort Collins Location and Ordering Hours
(970) 207-0411
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 3PM