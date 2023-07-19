Dominic’s Italian Restaurant 268 Harbor Dr S
Food Menu
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
Garlic Buttered.
Bruschetta
Tomatoes, basil, olive oil and toasted crostini
Calamari Fritti
Fried baby squid and spicy tomato cream sauce.
Caprese
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oiland balsamic glaze
Coconut Shrimp
Sweet chili dipping sauce
Dipping Sauce
Meatballs
Pork and beef meatballs
Mozzarella in Corozza
Breaded fried mozzarella and marinara
Stuffed Mushrooms
Breadcrumbs, pine nuts, dried cranberries,mozzarella and butter-cream sauce.
Desserts
Entrees
Chicken Carciofini
Sautéed chicken breasts, artichoke hearts, melted mozzarella, chardonnay butter sauce, pasta and sautéed vegetables.
Chicken Fantasia
Lightly fried breaded chicken breasts, prosciutto, mushrooms, spinach, melted mozzarella, vodka tomato cream sauce, pasta and sautéed vegetables.
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken breasts, mushrooms, Marsala wine, pasta and sautéed vegetables.
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly fried breaded chicken breasts, melted mozzarella, Marinara sauce, pasta and sautéed vegetables.
Cioppino
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly fried breaded eggplant, melted mozzarella, Marinara sauce, pasta sautéed vegetables
Salmon Buona Salute
Grilled salmon, capers, tomatoes, lemon, herbs, white balsamic and sautéed spinach.
Sea Bass Risotto
Garlic and herb rubbed seabass, asparagus and Parmesan risotto.
Veal Marsala
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Piccata
Gourmet Pizza
10" BBQ Chicken
12" BBQ Chicken
14" BBQ Chicken
16" BBQ Chicken
10" Dominic's Spec
12" Dominic's Spec
14" Dominic's Spec
16" Dominic's Spec
10" Meat Lovers
12" Meat Lovers
14" Meat Lovers
16" Meat Lovers
10" The Veggie
12" The Veggie
14" The Veggie
16" The Veggie
10" Margherita Pizza
12" Margherita Pizza
14" Margherita Pizza
16" Margherita Pizza
Regular Pizza
Kid's Menu
Pasta
Beef Ravioli
Filled with beef and meat sauce.
Capellini Al Pomodoro
Angel hair, fresh tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and basil.
Cheese Ravioli
Filled with ricotta cheese and Marinara sauce.
Farfalle Toscana
Bowtie noodles, grilled chicken, asparagus, mushrooms, and roasted garlic cream sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Parmesan cream sauce.
Fettuccini Pescatore
Calamari, shrimp, scallops, salmon, garlic and (red tomato or white wine sauce).
Lasagna
Ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Marinara sauce.
Linguine Clams
Baby clam and (red tomato or white wine sauce).
Linguine Mare & Monte
Shrimp, Scallops, Sun dried tomatoes and asparagus in a tomato cream sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
Tomato vodka cream sauce.
Manicotti Al Forno
Homemade crepes, ricotta, mozzarella and Marinara sauce.
Penne Al Forno
Baked Penne pasta, ricotta, mozzarella and Marinara sauce.
Penne Rustico
Chicken, shrimp, prosciutto, Parmesan cream sauce and toasted pecorino.
Spaghetti & Meatball
Meatballs and Marinara sauce.
Spaghetti & Sausage
Italian sausage and meat sauce.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Pancetta, egg, onions, peas, black pepper and Parmesan cream sauce.
Tortellini Al Pesto
Cheese filled pasta rings and creamy basil pesto sauce
Spaghetti Tomato sauce
Salads
Antipasto Italiano Salad
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone,tomatoes, artichokes and olives.
Caesar Salad
Parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing.
House Salad
Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives,pepperoncini and croutons.
Mediterranean Salad
Red onion, artichoke hearts, tomato, feta cheese,Kalamata olives and balsamic vinaigrette.
Soup
Sub Sandwiches
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, and marinara
Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella, and marinara
Italian Sausage Sub
Onions, bell pepper, mozzarella, marinara.
Italiano Sub
Salami, mortabella, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes,onions and vinaigrette
Meatball Sub
Mozzarella and marinara