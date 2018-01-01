SOFT OPENING

Food

Apps

House Salad

$4.95

Sping mix, cucumber, carrot, cherry tomato, ginger dressing

Miso Soup

$2.95

Edamame

$6.95

steamed (sea salt) or sautéed (spicy garlic soy)

Gyoza (pork dumplings)

$10.95

deep fried

Gyoza (veg dumplings)

$8.95

deep fried

Harumaki (veg spring rolls)

$6.95

3 pc, with sunrise sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$7.95

deep fried tofu, tempura sauce, bonito flakes, kizami nori, and scallions

Vegetable Tempura App

$10.95

king oyster mushroom, sweet potato, asparagus, and onions with tempura sauce

Shrimp Tempura App

$14.95

6 pieces with tempura sauce

Calamari

$15.95

fried, lemon avo aioli, and balsamic soy glaze

Sushi Sando

$14.95

spicy crab, spicy salmon, or spicy tuna over toasted buttered shokupan, avocado, and soy reduction

Crispy Rice

$18.95

crab, salmon, spicy tuna, or yellowtail with a sweet soy reduction

Yellowtail Jalapeno Crudo

$19.95

6 cuts of yellowtail, jalapeno, spring mix, crispy quinoa, scallions, ponzu, chili oil

Salmon Crudo

$17.95

6 cuts of salmon, spring mix, lemon, shaved onions, dry miso, ponzu, sesame oil

Tuna Tataki Crudo

$17.95

6 cuts of seared tuna, spring mix, lemon, crispy quinoa, ponzu, chili oil

Yakitori - Chicken

$9.95

two skewers of grilled chicken meat and green onions with yakitori sauce

Yakitori - Short Rib

$11.95

two skewers of grilled short rib and king oyster mushroom with yakitori sauce

Yakitori - Veg

$6.95

two skewers of grilled enoki mushrooms, asparagus, cherry tomato with yakitori sauce

Sushi Panini

$15.95+

Spicy Crab Salad

$10.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Rolls (Standard)

Avocado Roll

$6.95

Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Asparagus Roll

$6.95

Crispy Enoki Roll

$7.95

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.95

Veg Tempura Roll

$12.95

sweet potato, asparagus, onion, avocado, and takuan with kabayaki sauce

Tekka Roll

$7.95

tuna

Sake Roll

$9.95

salmon

Negi Hama Roll

$9.95

hamachi and scallions

Negi Toro Roll

$12.95

tuna belly and scallions

Tamago Roll

$7.95

sweet egg

Cali Roll

$7.95

kani kama, avocado, cucumber

Supreme Cali Roll

$11.95

premium crab meat, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Tuna

$10.95

spicy tuna, cucumber

Salmon Avo Roll

$9.95

salmon, avocado

Hama Cuc Roll

$11.95

yellowtail, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

shrimp tempura, avocado with kabayaki sauce

Futomaki Roll

$11.95

kani kama, tamago, kampyo, yamagobo, takuan, cucumber

Spider Roll

$15.95

fried soft shelled crab, kani kama, avocado, cucumber, kampyo, takuan, and masago with kabayaki sauce

Rainbow Roll

$18.95

Supreme cali roll with tuna, salmon, shiromi, shrimp, avocado, and a brush of light soy glaze

Philadelphia Roll

$10.95

Spicy Scallop Roll

$16.95

Separate Plate

Rolls (Fried)

Sunset

$14.95

salmon, cream cheese, avocado with kabayaki, shiro, sriracha sauce.

Una Crisp

$15.95

unagi, avocado, asparagus, kabayaki sauce, and crispy onions

Kani Kami

$16.95

premium crab meat, avocado, and asparagus with citrus aioli, spicy mayo

Separate Plate

Rolls (Special)

Domo

$27.95

Lobster tempura, asparagus, avocado wrapped in mame nori. Topped with spicy salmon seared with schichimi, lemon aioli, sweet soy and scallions.

Firecracker

$16.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, kabayaki, and tempura flakes

Sunrise

$19.95

hamachi, scallions, cucumber, topped with tuna, bass, scallions, and brushed ponzu sauce

Sakura

$22.95

spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tuna, citrus aioli, shiro sauce, and micro flowers

Mamba

$24.95

Fried soft shelled crab, enoki mushroom, asparagus, seared American Wagyu Sirloin beef, kabayaki sauce, konbu butter

Mt. Hokkaido

$27.95

shrimp tempura, spicy crab, topped with baked hokkaido scallops, kabayaki, shiro, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, tempura flakes, and micros

Salmon Enso

$21.95

spicy salmon and cucumber, topped with seared salmon, avocado, ikura, shiro sauce, and chives

Seafood Turf Roll

$23.95

salmon, tuna, shiromi, ebi, avocado, and masago wrapped in daikon sheets, nori, and rice, over seaweed salad, ponzu

Midori Goddess

$15.95

sweet potato, enoki mushroom, and onion tempura, and avocado, topped with crispy quinoa, goddess dressing

O-Toh J Roll

$18.95

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with spicy crab, sweet soy and tempura flakes.

Arigato Roll

$19.95

Spicy Scallop Roll

$16.95

Kanga Roll

$20.95

Separate Plate

Entree

Bento Beef

$29.95

kalbi, 1 roll (cali, salmon avo, cucumber), miso soup, house salad, 2 pc shrimp tempura, seasonal veg otoshi, harumaki, pickles

Bento Salmon

$24.95

shio koji salmon, 1 roll (cali, salmon avo, cucumber), miso soup, house salad, 2 pc shrimp tempura, seasonal veg otoshi, harumaki, pickles

Bento Tofu

$19.95

crispy tofu, 1 roll (cali, salmon avo, cucumber), miso soup, house salad, 2 pc shrimp tempura, seasonal veg otoshi, harumaki, pickles

Berkshire Tonkatsu

$23.95

berkshire pork cutlet fried, with white rice, cabbage salad, and japanese potato salad

Creamy Udon Carbonara

$23.95

premium crab meat, bacon, fried egg, chives, fresh grated parmesan

Fried Rice Beef

$18.95

beef, egg, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, crispy garlic

Fried Rice Chicken

$15.95

chicken, egg, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, crispy garlic

Fried Rice Pork

$15.95

Fried Rice Shrimp

$16.95

shrimp, egg, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, crispy garlic

Fried Rice Veg

$14.95

veg, egg, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, crispy garlic

Blackened Miso Cod

$37.95

mixed purple rice, sauteed bok choi, pickled radish, miso soup

Kalbi Short Ribs

$32.95

grilled marinated short ribs, mixed purple rice, cucumber kimchi, steamed egg, scallion salad

Nabeyaki Udon

$17.95

bonito broth, bok choi, enoki, scallions, kani kama, poached egg, shrimp tempura, wakame nori, tempura flakes

Sapporo Battered Bass

$23.95

white rice, cabbage salad, and japanese potato salad

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.95

white rice, broccolini, carrots, asparagus and miso soup

Teriyaki Salmon

$21.95

white rice, broccolini, carrots, asparagus and miso soup

Teriyaki Tofu

$15.95

white rice, broccolini, carrots, asparagus and miso soup

Sushi (Nigiri)

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$5.00

Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) Nigiri

$9.00

Bluefin Tuna Mid Belly (Chu Toro) Nigiri

$11.00

Bluefin Tuna Belly (Toro) Nigiri

$13.00

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$5.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$6.00

Bass (Suzuki) Nigiri

$4.00

Flounder (Hirame) Nigiri

$5.00

Snapper (Madai) Nigiri

$7.00

Mackrel (Saba) Nigiri

$5.00

Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri

$7.00

Squid (Ikka) Nigiri

$5.00

Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

$6.00

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Nigiri

$5.00

Crab (Kani) Nigiri

$7.00

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Crab Stick (Kani Kama) Nigiri

$4.00

Egg (Tamago) Nigiri

$5.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri

$4.00

Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri

$3.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri

$7.00

Urchin (Uni) Nigiri

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi) Nigiri

$8.00

Sweet Shrimp w Fried Head (Ama Ebi) Nigiri

$9.00

Separate Plate

Sushi (Sashimi)

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$5.00

Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) Sashimi

$9.00

Bluefin Tuna Mid Belly (Chu Toro) Sashimi

$11.00

Bluefin Tuna Belly (Toro) Sashimi

$13.00

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$5.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$6.00

Bass (Suzuki) Sashimi

$4.00

Flounder (Hirame) Sashimi

$5.00

Snapper (Madai) Sashimi

$7.00

Mackrel (Saba) Sashimi

$5.00

Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi

$7.00

Squid (Ikka) Sashimi

$5.00

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi

$6.00

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi

$5.00

Crab (Kani) Sashimi

$7.00

Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$4.00

Crab Stick (Kani Kama) Sashimi

$4.00

Egg (Tamago) Sashimi

$5.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Sashimi

$4.00

Masago (Smelt Roe) Sashimi

$3.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi

$7.00

Urchin (Uni) Sashimi

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi) Sashimi

$8.00

Sweet Shrimp w Fried Head (Ama Ebi) Sashimi

$9.00

Separate Plate

Sushi (Entree)

Chirashi

$34.95

7 varieties of seafood over a bed of sushi rice

Nigiri Deluxe

$59.95

11 pieces of composed nigiri (Chef's choice)

Sashimi Deluxe

$69.95

21 pieces of sashimi (Chef's choice)

Liquor

Vodka

Tito's

$7.00+

Gray Goose

$10.00+

Watershed Vodka

$6.00+

Belvedere

$9.00+

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

Watershed Four Peel Gin

$9.00+

Rum

Kraken

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Tequila

Casa Migos, Blanco

$12.00+

Casa Migos, Reposado

$13.00+

Casa Migos, Anejo

$15.00+

Rey Supremo, Blanco

$11.00+

Rey Supremo, Reposado

$12.00+

Rey Supremo, Anejo

$14.00+

Espolon, Blanco

$8.00+

Espolon, Reposado

$8.00+

Espolon, Anejo

$10.00+

Don 1942

$45.00

Casa Azul

$35.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Bulliet Rye

$9.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Watershed Bourbon

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Bulliet

$9.00+

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$15.00+

McCallan 12

$22.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$55.00+

Cognac

Hennessy

$12.00+

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00+

Cocktails

Lime Life

$13.00

Lychee & Melon Smash

$13.00

Hibiscus on High

$14.00

Bourbon Ginger High Ball

$14.00

Cherry Blossom

$14.00

Two World Old Fashion

$14.00

Beer

Asahi

$7.00

Kirin

$6.00

Saporro

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Columbus Brewing - IPA Bodhi

$7.00

Heinikien

$5.00

Ciderboys - Blackberry Wild

$5.00

Florida Seltzer - Yuzu

$5.00

Florida Seltzer - Guava

$5.00

Florida Seltzer - Pomegranate

$5.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw - Mango

$5.00

High Noon - Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon - Watermelon

$5.00

Wine

Red

The Seeker, Red Blend (2020)

$8.00+

The Prisoner, Red Wine California (2021)

$19.00+

Oberon, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (2021)

$14.00+

Davis Bynum, Pinot Noir (2019)

$14.00+

Proemio, Malbec ( 2019)

$7.00+

Resonance, Pinot Noir (2021) - Bottle

$98.00

Robert Mondavi Winery, Napa Valley Red Blend (2019) - Bottle

$108.00

The Seeker, Red Blend (2020) - Bottle

$2.00

The Prisoner, Red Wine California (2021) - Bottle

$2.00

Bella Union, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (2018) - Bottle

$2.00

Oberon, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (2021) - Bottle

$2.00

Davis Bynum, Pinot Noir (2019) - Bottle

$2.00

White

The Seeker, Pinot Grigio (2021)

$8.00+

Ferrari-Carano, Chardonnay Reserve Carneros (2021) - Bottle

$73.00

Honig, Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley (2022)

$12.50+

Tenuta Ca'Bolani, Friuli Aquileia Pinot Grigio (2021)

$7.50+

Santa Margherita, Sudtirol Alto Adige Pinot Grigio (2022)

$15.00+

Craggy Range, Sauvignon Blanc Martinborough (2022)

$15.00+

The Seeker, Pinot Grigio (2021) - Bottle

$2.00

Ferrari-Carano, Chardonnay Reserve Carneros (2021) - Bottle

$2.00

Honig, Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley (2022) - Bottle

$2.00

Tenuta Ca'Bolani, Friuli Aquileia Pinot Grigio (2021) - Bottle

Santa Margherita, Sudtirol Alto Adige Pinot Grigio (2022) - Bottle

Craggy Range, Sauvignon Blanc Martinborough (2022) - Bottle

Dessert Wine

Poema Brut Cava (NV) - Bottle

$28.00

Dolce - Glass

$15.00

Poema Brut Cava (NV) - Bottle

$2.00

Dolce - Bottle

$2.00

Sake

Chum Churum Strawberry Soju

$13.00

Chum Churum Yogurt Soju

$13.00

Cold Sake - Large

$13.00

Hot Sake - Large

$13.00

Kinsen Plum Wine

$6.00+

Mio Sparkling Sake - Bottle 750 mL

$15.00

Miyozakura Shuzo, Panda Junmai Cup

$14.00

Moonstone Sake - Bottle

$25.00

Nihon Sakari, Daiginjo Sake - Bottle

$33.00

OUT - Golden Gourd, Daiginjo Sake

$1.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Ginjo Sake - Bottle

$14.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Shirakabegura Junmai Daiginjo Sake - Bottle

$45.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Sho Junmai Ginjo - Bottle

$33.00

Ozeki Sake Dry - Bottle

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Acqua Panna, Natural Spring Water

$7.00

San Pellegrino, Sparkling Water

$7.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Ramune

$5.00

Moshi - Peach

$5.00

Moshi - Yuzu

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Happy Hour

HH Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

HH Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

HH Spicy Crab Hand Roll

$6.00

HH Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$6.00

HH Salmon Avocado Hand Roll

$6.00

HH Avocado Cucumber Hand Roll

$6.00

HH Sweet Potato Asparagus Hand Roll

$6.00

HH Edamame

$4.00

HH Harumaki

$4.00

HH Seaweed Salad

$4.00

HH Meat Gyoza

$7.00

HH Vegetable Gyoza

$7.00

HH Spicy Crab Salad

$7.00

HH Agadashi Tofu

$4.00

HH Two World Old Fashion

$10.00

HH Lychee & Melon Smash

$10.00

HH Bourbon Ginger High Ball

$10.00

HH Cherry Blossom

$10.00

HH Lime Life

$10.00

HH Sapporo

$4.00

HH Modelo

$4.00

HH Corona

$4.00

HH White Claw Mango

$4.00

HH White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

HH Hot Sake

$7.00

HH Seeker Pinot Grigio

$5.00

HH Seeker Red Blend

$5.00

HH Sushi Donburi Bowl

$13.00+

Sushi rice, cucumber, crispy onion, poached egg and scallions

HH Kitchen Donburi Bowl

$13.00+