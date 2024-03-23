Domo Sushi | Union Hall 720 Franklin Avenue
Appetizer
- Yaki Gyoza$6.95
8 PCs Japanese style fried dumpling
- Chicken Karaage$7.95
Japanese Style Fried Chicken
- Takoyaki$5.95
6 PCs Japanese wheat flour ball w/ veg and octopus
- korokke$4.50
2 PCs Japanese style fried mashed potato
- Shrimp Tempura$7.95
4 PCs Fried Crispy Shrimp
- Cucumber Salad$4.95
Slices of Cucumber and Crabstick with Ponzu Sauce
- Seaweed Salad$4.95
Premium Appetizer
Classic Roll
- California Roll$6.95
Inside: Seasoned Crab, Avocado, and Cucumber
- Spicy Crab Roll$6.95
Inside: Seasoned Spicy Crab and Cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Roll$6.95
Inside: Spicy mixed Tuna and Cucumber ***Raw Fish***
- Philadelphia Roll$7.95
Inside: Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
- Vegetarian Roll$6.95
Inside: Avocado, Cucumber, and Kampyo (Pickled Veg)
- Tuna Roll$7.95
Inside: Tuna, Avocado, and Cucumber ***Raw Fish***
- Salmon Roll$7.95
Inside: Salmon, Avocado, and Cucumber ***Raw Fish***
- Yellowtail Roll$7.95
Inside: Yellowtail, Avocado, and Cucumber ***Raw Fish***
- Eel Roll$7.95
Inside: Cooked Eel, Avocado, and Cucumber Sauce: Eel Sauce
Special Roll
- Tuna Lover$11.95
Inside: Spicy Mixed Tuna, Cucumber Top: Tuna and Avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo ***Raw Fish***
- Salmon Lover$11.95
Inside: Salmon, Cucumber, and Avocado Top: Salmon Sauce: Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo ***Raw Fish***
- Yellowtail Heaven$11.95
Inside: Spicy Mixed Tuna and Cucumber Top: Yellowtail and Avocado Sauce: Ponzu ***Raw Fish***
- Rainbow Roll$11.95
Inside: Seasoned Crab, Avocado and Cucumber Top: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, and Avocado ***Raw Fish***
- Shaggy Dog$11.95
Inside: Shrimp Tempura and Avocado Top: Shredded Crab Stick and Crunch Sauce: Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
- Dragon Roll$11.95
Inside: Seasoned Crab, Avocado and Cucumber Top: Cooked Eel and Avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$11.95
Inside: Shrimp Tempura and Cream Cheese Top: Avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce
- Caliente Roll$11.95
Inside: Spicy Seasoned Crab and Cucumber Top: Spicy Tuna and Jalapeno Sauce: Spicy Mayo ***Raw Fish***
- Crunch Munch Roll$11.95
Inside: Spicy Crab and Cucumber Top: Cooked Shrimp, avocado and Crunch Sauce: Eel sauce and Spicy Mayo
- Union Roll (Fried)$11.95
Inside: Spicy Crab, cream cheese, and Avocado Top: Crunch Sauce: Eel sauce and Spicy Mayo
- Happy Roll (Fried)$11.95
Inside: Seasoned Crab, Avocado, and Cooked Shrimp Top: Crunch Sauce: Eel sauce and Spicy Mayo
Sushi Combo
- Nigiri Combo A$13.95
California Roll with 4PC nigiri (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, and Egg) ***Raw Fish***
- Nigiri Combo B$15.95
California Roll 6PC nigiri (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Egg, and Crab) ***Raw Fish***
- Nigiri Combo C$15.95
8PC Nigiri Only 2pc Tuna, 2pc Salmon 1pc Yellowtail 1pc Shrimp 1pc Egg and 1pc Crab ***Raw Fish***
- Roll Combo A$12.95
Choice of 2 Classic Rolls (Eel Roll +1)
- Roll Combo B$16.95
Choice of 1 Classic Roll (Eel Roll +1) and 1 Special Roll (Not Included Fried Roll)
- Roll Combo C$14.95
1 Special Roll (Not Included Fried Roll) and 4pc Gyoza
- Sashimi Combo A$16.95
Slice of 3 PC Tuna 3 PC Salmon and 3 PC Yellowtail ***Raw Fish***
Rice Bowl
- Chirashi Don$17.95
Slice of 2 Tuna 2 Salmon 2 Yellow tail 1 Cooked Shrimp 1 Crab 1 Egg on Top of Sushi Rice with Furikake (Seasoning) ***Raw Fish***
- Sake Don$16.95
Slice of 8 PCs Salmon on top of Sushi Rice with Furikake (Seasoning) and Avocado ***Raw Fish***
- Chicken Karaage Don$13.95
Japanese Style Fried Chicken on top of Sushi Rice with Furikake (Seasoning)