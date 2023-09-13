Don Barriga (Washington Square) 703 Chestnut Street
Food
Appetizers
Choriqueso
A mix of chorizo and melted cheese.
Gringas
Grilled flour tortillas, stuffed with pastor and melted cheese with side of guacamole.
Guacamole
Nachos Create Your Own
Nachos with your choice of meat, beans, mozzarella cheese, tomato, cilantro, onions, sour cream, jalapeño, cheese, and avocado.
Nachos Don Barriga
Nachos with a mix of chicken, steak and shrimp.
Sincronizadas
Grilled flour tortilla, stuffed with ham and melted cheese with side of guacamole.
Acapulco Shrimp
Spicy shrimp mixed with a creamy queso blanco & grilled onions. Comes with a side of flour tortillas
QuesaBirria w/consome
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with mozarella melted cheese and birria with a side of consome (beef bouillon)
Queso Blanco
Creamy queso blanco with side of chips
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
3 Scrambled eggs with rice, beans, mozzarella cheese.
El Diablo Omelette
Chorizo, saute jalapeños, onions and Oaxaca cheese. Side frijol and side rice
Enchilada Omelette
Sour cream, cilantro, onions and cotija cheese. Comes with frijol and rice.
Fajita Omelette
Sautee veggie, onions, green peppers, red peppers, zucchini and mozzarella cheese. Side frijol and rice.
Breakfast of The House
Nacho chips cooked in green or red sauce, fried beans, bacon, 1 sunny-side-up egg and 1 mollete. (all scrambled egg platters are served with rice, beans & fresh Mexican cheese.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Chorizo.
Huevos Con Salchicha
Scrambled eggs with turkey franks.
Huevos A La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions & jalapeños.
Huevos Rancheros
2 Sunny-side-up eggs on 2 dip fried tortillas and smothered in cooked green or red sauce.
Poblano Omelette
Oaxaca cheese, Poblano pepper strips, corn, Poblano sauce on top, frijol and rice.
Santa Fe Omelette
Spinach, onions, zucchini, green and red peppers, frijol and rice.
Tamales
Stuffed with chicken and green or red sauce.
Salads
Chipotle Salad
Grilled chicken, beans, onions, cucumber, carrots, fresh cheese, avocado and chipotle dressing.
Ixchel Salad
Quinoa, pico de gallo and chickpeas
Jalapeno Salad
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, beans, corn, tomato and jalapeño dressing.
Mazatlan Salad
Shrimp, lettuce, jalapeño, corn, red pepper, cilantro, onions, lemon and lime-vinegar dressing.
Nopales Salad
Mexican cactus, salad with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, radish, fresh cheese and chips.
Primavera Salad
Grilled chicken with tomato, onions, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, cilantro and avocado.
San Angel Salad
Spinach, strawberries, avocado and cranberries. With strawberry dressing.
Soups
Mexican Delight
Burrito CYO
Your choice of meat, stuffed with rice, fried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.
Flautas
Dip fried rolled corn tortilla, stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, beans, shredded cheese, avocado and sour cream.
Gordita
Dip fried corn dough stuffed with choice of meat, cilantro, onions, and shredded cheese.
Quesadilla
Quesadilla with your choice of meat. Oaxaca cheese, sour cream, lettuce and shredded cheese.
Tostadas Tilapia Or Shrimp
Tilapia or shrimp with pico de gallo and avocado.
Tostadas
Your choice of meat, fried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, on dip-fried corn flat tortilla
Sope
Grilled corn dough tortilla with fried beans, onions, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Tacos
Your choice of meat. Corn tortilla with side of cucumbers, radish, lime, cilantro and onions.
Tacos Xochimilco
3 tacos. A mix of grilled cactus, corn, poblano pepper, mushrooms, queso freco & topped with cilantro and onions
Tacos Don Barriga
Your choice of meat. Side of grilled cactus, roasted jalapeño pepper and scallions.
Tacos Spruce
With your choice of meat. Lettuce, sour cream, onions, cilantro, tomato, and Cotija cheese.
Torta
Your choice of meat. Stuffed with mayonnaise, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomato, avocado, melted cheese, and your choice of jalapeño or chipotle, and a side of fries.
Burrito Plain
Special Tortas
El Diablo Torta
A mix of chorizo, jalapeño, onions, fried beans and Oaxaca cheese grilled. A side of fries.
Don Barriga Torta
Breaded beef or breaded chicken, turkey ham, franks, scrambled eggs and chorizo with mayonnaise fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomato, avocado, melted cheese and your choice of jalapeños or chipotle. Comes with a side of fries.
Hawaiian Torta
Ham, pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, and chipotle sauce. A side of fries.
Torta Callejera
Carnitas (pulled pork) with cilantro and onions.
Entrees
Bistec Encebollado
Beef steak, cooked with fried onions and home-made salad. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
Bistek A La Mexicana
Beef steak cooked with a mix of tomato, jalapeño pepper and onions. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
Carne Asada
Grilled beef steak served with a side of pico de gallo and french fries. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
Chilaquiles
Chips soaked in sauce topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, onions and a sunny-side-up egg. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
Chuletas
Pork chops (2), served with french fries, and guacamole side. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
Enchiladas
Rolled semi-fried corn tortilla, stuffed with cheese, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sour cream and onions. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
Milanesa De Pollo
Breaded chicken, served with home-made salad. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
Milanesa De Res
Breaded beef, served with home-made salad. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
Pechuga Asada
Grilled chicken, served with side of pico de gallo and french fries. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.
Specialities
Alambre
With shrimp $20.00 | Cooked with your choice of meat, bacon, green and red bell peppers, onions and bathed with melted Mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, beans and avocado.
Alambre Don Barriga
A mix of chicken, steak, shrimp, and bacon. Cooked with green and red bell peppers, onions, bathed in melted Mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, beans and avocado.
Alambre Hawaiian
Chicken breast, cooked with bacon, ham, pineapple dices, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, onion, bathed in mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, beans and avocado.
Chiles Rellenos
Poblano pepper bathed in a fried egg and stuffed with your choice of fresh cheese or Mexican ground bee, soaked in home-made tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and avocado
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp cocktail; fresh shrimp bathed in a layer of home-made ketchup sauce with onions, cilantro, avocado. Served in a glass cup and a side of salted crackers and Mexican Valentina sauce.
Camaron A La Diabla
Shrimp cooked with a mix of spicy red sauce and chipotle sauce. Served with rice, house salad and tortillas.
Fajitas
Available meats Fajitas: Steak, Chicken, Chorizo, Veggie | With shrimp $20.00 | Made with your choice of meat. All fajitas are cooked with green and red bell peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with a side of rice, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Fajitas Don Barriga
A mix of chicken, steak, and shrimp. Cooked with green and red bell peppers, onions and zucchini.
Molcajete
Steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, pork chop, scallions, grilled cactus and jalapeno peppers. Topped with green sauce and Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Mole Con Pollo
Chicken leg and thigh soaked in a mole sauce. Topped with sesame seeds. Served with rice, beans, fresh cheese, avocado and tortillas.
Parrillada
Grilled steak, chicken breast, chorizo, grilled cactus, scallions, and jalapeno pepper.
Rib Eye
Grilled seasoned rib-eye steak, served with rice, beans and a side of guacamole, grilled cactus, fresh cheese and 2 green enchiladas.
Mar y Tierra
Grilled shrimp, ribeye, grilled chicken, asparagus. Comes with a side of tortillas, rice & side of guacamole
Salmon Don Barriga
Grilled Salmon covered in streamed vegetables served with rice, avocado, grilled brussels sprouts & asparagus