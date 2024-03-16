Don Dean Bakery 4701 Van Dam St first floor
All day meals
Appetizers
Bakery
Beverages
- Arizona Bottle$1.25
- Arizona Can$1.00
- Bottle$2.50
- Can Soda$1.50
- Capucchino$5.00+
- Coffe$2.00+
- Cup ICE$1.00
- Freshly Squeezed OJ$7.00
- Gatorade$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.00+
- Ice Coffee$4.00+
- Ice Tea/ Lemonade$3.00+
- Jarritos$2.50
- Large bottle$3.00
- Latte$5.00+
- Macchiato$5.00+
- Mega Monster$8.00
- Milk only$2.00
- MINI Sodas special$1.00
- Mocha$5.00+
- Monster$5.00
- Natural Juices$7.00
- Red Bull$4.00+
- Shakes$6.00
- Snapples$2.50
- Tea$2.00+
- Tropical Bottle$2.50
- Tropical Box$3.00
- Water$1.50
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bagel Cream cheese$3.00
Plain bagel, Everything bagel Or Raisin Bagel with good amount cream cheese
- Bagel Cream cheese & Jelly$3.50
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.00
- Sausage Egg & Cheese$6.00
- Ham Egg & Cheese$6.00
- Turkey Bacon Egg & cheese$6.00
- Turkey Egg & cheese$6.00
- Egg & Cheese$4.50
- Egg Sandwich$3.00
- Home fries, Eggs & toast$8.00
- Pancakes$6.00
- French Toast$6.00
- Toasted butter Roll or Bagel$2.50
- Chopped cheese$8.00+
- Chicharron w Potatoes$8.00
- Bacon EGG$6.00
- Sausage EGG$6.00
- Turkey Bacon EGG$6.00
- Turkey EGG$6.00
- Ham EGG$6.00
- Ham And Cheese$6.00
- Cheese Sandwich$6.00
- Ham Bacon cheese HERO sandwich$12.00
Lunch Sandwiches
Tacos\ Empanadas
Green Sauce
Lunch Specials
Fried Lunch
Grilled Lunch
Seafood Lunch
Pork Lunch
None Print ideas
Don Dean Bakery Location and Hours
(718) 838-4231
Open now • Closes at 6PM