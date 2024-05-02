Don Felix Cafe 2290 Calle De Parian
Food
Sharable Starts
- Harley's Jalapeno Puffs$8.50
puff pastry + whipped jalapeño cream cheese + house-made jalapeño bacon jam + apricot date jam
- Chip & Dip$10.00Out of stock
house chips in our secret seasoning + 3 salsas + chile con queso
- Fundido Board$13.00
melted asadero cheese + fried jalapeño + chorizo slices + avocado slices + blue corn tortillas
Breakfast
- Waffle Board$12.00
waffle pieces + dipping sauces + dipping creams + sweet toppings + home made jams
- Basil French Toast$12.00
- Breakfast Bowl$11.00
whole beans + fried potatoes + queso fresco + spinach + scrambled egg + tortilla
- Hang Over Burger$16.00
waffle bun + angus beef patty + jalapeño bacon + asadero cheese + jalapeño gravy
- Chicken & Waffles$14.00Out of stock
Waffles + fried chicken breast + corn crema + honey + basil syrup + corn cabbage slaw
- Avocado Toast$10.25
jalapeño corn bread + grilled avocado + blood orange oil + sun dried tomato + micro greens
- Arroz Con Leche$8.00
jasmine rice + cinnamon + butternut squash + cranberries + sweet condensed milk
- Chilaquiles$12.00
red chile or green chile + tortilla strips + green onion + muenster cheese + fried egg + avocado
- The Don's Breakfast$15.00
2 eggs + jalapeño bacon + jalapeño corn bread toast + fried potatoes + muenster cheese
Light Lunch
- Simple Butter Lettuce Salad$11.00
butter lettuce + micro cilantro + green chick peas + cucumber + pomegranate + red onion + powdered lemongrass tea vinaigrette
- Pulled Pork Street Tacos$12.00
four pulled pork tacos + bitter orange salsa + cabbage
- Spicy Manzana Tacos$14.00
four spiced fried potato tacos + jalapeno + red onion + grilled fuji apple + Grilled avocado + micro radish
- Carne Asada Street Tacos$16.00
four carne asada tacos + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + micro cilantro
- Monthly Soup Special$9.00
this month we have our cream corn. cilantro + corn + potato + green onion + queso fresco
- Pozole$11.00
Your Choice of Red Chile Pork or Green Chile Chicken Red comes with tortilla + lime + cabbage + micro greens Green comes with Jalapeño cornbread toast + cabbage + micro greens + limes
- French Toast Melt$10.00
texas toast dipped in french toast batter + ham + swiss cheese + house made mustard spread + spicy prickly pear syrup
Lunch
- Nopalito Tamales$14.00
masa with hemp seed + tomatillo + roasted corn + vegan blanco cheese + nopalitos + mushroom jalapeño gravy + mexican corn + serrano cilantro rice
- Blue Corn Pecan Chicken Flautas$13.00
three rolled blue corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken + roasted pecans + jalapeño with spicy corn cream dip + Mexican corn + Serrano & cilantro rice
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders$14.00
three pulled pork sliders + chipotle BBQ + mango slaw + side of fries or cheese curds
- Queso Burger$16.00
Angus beef patty + smothered in chile con queso + crispy onions + sun-dried tomatoes+ side of fries or cheese curds
- Red Chile Duck Enchilada$15.00
three fried rolled corn tortillas + muenster cheese + red chile + duck + beans + rice
Sweet Tooth
Kids Menu
Add Ons
- Salsa
- Tortillas/Toast/Bread
- Fried sides
- Veg Sides
- Toppings
- Sauces 2oz
- Condiments
- Cheese$0.75
- Protein
- Side Of Potatoes 8 oz$2.00
- Mexican Corn 8 oz$3.00
Roasted corn + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + honey lime butter
- Spanish Rice 8 oz$2.00
- Green Rice 8 0z$3.00
Onion + tomato + mexican squash
- Whole Beans 8 oz$2.00
- Side Waffle (1)$2.00+
- Ice Cream 2 scoops$2.50
- Cuttlery$0.75
- Doggie Burger$7.00
- Band Tip$2.75
Drinks
Non Alcoholic
Hot Drinks
Kids Drinks
Beer
Craft
Drafts
Wine
White Wines
- GLS La Crema - Sauvignon blanc$8.50
- GLS Scott - Chardonnay$8.25
- GLS August Keller - Riesling$8.00
- GLS Torresella - Pinot Grigio$8.00
- GLS Mia Dolcea Moscato$7.00
- GLS Fossil Point Rose$8.00
- GLS Honig Sauv Blanc$10.00
- GLS Routas Rose$9.00
- GLS Viette Moscato$8.50
- house chard$6.00
- BTL La Crema - Sauvignon Blanc$18.00
- BTL Scott - Chardonnay$17.50
- BTL August Kesseler - Riesling$17.00
- BTL Torresella - Pinot Grigio$17.00
- BTL Mia Dolcea$14.00
- BTL Honig Sauv Boanc$22.00
- BTL Routas Rose$18.00
- BTL Viette$16.00
- BTL Fossil Point$17.00